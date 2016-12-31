3:09 am, December 31, 2016
29° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Baghdad blasts kill at…

Baghdad blasts kill at least 28

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 2:55 am 12/31/2016 02:55am
Share

BAGHDAD (AP) — A pair of bomb blasts targeting a market in central Baghdad Saturday killed at least 28 people and wounded at least 54, according to police and medical officials.

The attacks took place early Saturday morning in al-Sinak, a busy market selling car accessories, food and clothes as well as agricultural seeds and machinery.

Details were sketchy in the immediate aftermath. Police at first said a pair of back-to-back roadside bombs exploded. Later a police official said first a roadside bomb exploded, then a suicide bomber detonated his device amid the crowd that had gathered. Finally police concluded that the carnage was the work of a pair of suicide bombers

All officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blasts, but the Islamic State group has launched near-daily attacks in the capital in recent months.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Middle East News Style News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Baghdad blasts kill at…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News