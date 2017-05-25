Police chief on Memorial Day security: ‘We intend to have a safe weekend’

WASHINGTON — Many events are set for Memorial Day weekend to remember those who gave all and sacrificed for our country. Following the attacks in Manchester, England, security will be top of mind in and around D.C.

Given the holiday and the recent heightened threats internationally, expect to see more security around the District.

“Particularly with the Memorial Day weekend, you know we’ll have baseball games. We’ll have Rolling Thunder on Sunday, and then on Monday we’ll have the Memorial Day parade,” said D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham.

“Those are the big events, as well as a number of the smaller events, and our goal is to not only make sure we are safe but to make people feel safe.”

There are also neighborhood festivals, ballet at the Kennedy Center and Mystics and Valor games at Verizon Center.

“Our fans’ safety is always our top priority, and Verizon Center has preventive security measures in place for all events,” a spokeswoman for the arena said in a statement. “As with any public gathering, it’s also important for everyone to remain vigilant, so if you see something, say something.”

