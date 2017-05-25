Memorial Day News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Holiday News » Memorial Day News » Police chief on Memorial…

Police chief on Memorial Day security: ‘We intend to have a safe weekend’

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP May 25, 2017 5:31 am 05/25/2017 05:31am
Share
FILE — Then-interim D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham talks to WTOP on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. (WTOP/Ginger Whitaker)

WASHINGTON — Many events are set for Memorial Day weekend to remember those who gave all and sacrificed for our country. Following the attacks in Manchester, England, security will be top of mind in and around D.C.

Related Stories

Given the holiday and the recent heightened threats internationally, expect to see more security around the District.

“Particularly with the Memorial Day weekend, you know we’ll have baseball games. We’ll have Rolling Thunder on Sunday, and then on Monday we’ll have the Memorial Day parade,” said D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham.

“Those are the big events, as well as a number of the smaller events, and our goal is to not only make sure we are safe but to make people feel safe.”

There are also neighborhood festivals, ballet at the Kennedy Center and Mystics and Valor games at Verizon Center.

“Our fans’ safety is always our top priority, and Verizon Center has preventive security measures in place for all events,” a spokeswoman for the arena said in a statement. “As with any public gathering, it’s also important for everyone to remain vigilant, so if you see something, say something.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Holiday News Latest News Living News Local News Manchester attacks memorial day peter newsham verizon center Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Holiday News » Memorial Day News » Police chief on Memorial…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Memorial Day News