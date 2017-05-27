Best Memorial Day sales for 2017

With Memorial Day weekend imminent, you’re probably crossing your fingers for warm weather, clear skies and fantastic sales from your favorite retailers.
Happily, Memorial Day sales seldom disappoint. Every May, major stores launch blowouts with deep discounts on everything from foam mattresses to table saws. Sales seem to start earlier and earlier every year, and this year, many Memorial Day savings events started popping up in early May. To help you stay on top of the best deals, here’s a guide to the year’s top Memorial Day sales.