With Memorial Day weekend imminent, you’re probably crossing your fingers for warm weather, clear skies and fantastic sales from your favorite retailers.

Happily, Memorial Day sales seldom disappoint. Every May, major stores launch blowouts with deep discounts on everything from foam mattresses to table saws. Sales seem to start earlier and earlier every year, and this year, many Memorial Day savings events started popping up in early May. To help you stay on top of the best deals, here’s a guide to the year’s top Memorial Day sales.

Click through the gallery to see the sales.

Home Depot May 18 to June 7 With deep discounts across many categories, Home Depot’s Memorial Day event is one of the retailer’s best sales of the year. This year, the store will offer the following deals: — Up to 40 percent off select refrigerators.

— Up to 40 percent off select washer and dryers

— Up to 35 percent off select cooking appliances.

— Up to 30 percent off select microwaves.

— Up to 30 percent off select dishwashers.

— Up to 40 percent off select floor-care appliances.

— Up to 40 percent off select laundry pairs.

— Up to 40 percent off select kitchen packages.

— Up to 30 percent off patio furniture and accessories.

— Up to 15 percent off grills and smokers.

— $10 off select 1-gallon paint cans.

— $40 off 5-gallon buckets. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

[See: 12 Shopping Tricks to Keep You Under Budget.]

[See: 8 Home Remodeling Projects That Are Worth the Money.]

[See: 10 Money-Saving Websites to Check Before Shopping.]

More from U.S. News

10 Ways to Shop Smarter at the Grocery Store

Do’s and Don’ts of Shopping for Skin Care Products

8 Big Budgeting Blunders — and How to Fix Them

Best Memorial Day Sales for 2017 originally appeared on usnews.com