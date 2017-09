WASHINGTON — Sixteen years have passed since the 9/11 attacks. See how the nation observes the day.

SHANKSVILLE, PA – SEPTEMBER 10: Family and friends of the victims carry candles at Flight 93 National Memorial’s annual Luminaria on the eve of 16th Anniversary ceremony of the September 11th terrorist attacks, September 10, 2017 in Shanksville, PA. United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a field outside Shanksville, PA with 40 passengers and 4 hijackers aboard on September 11, 2001. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.