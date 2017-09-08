501.5
Photos: Florida prepares for catastrophic hit from Irma

September 8, 2017 3:22 pm 09/08/2017 03:22pm
Florida residents and tourists were ordered off beaches and faced gas shortages and gridlock on inland highways as hundreds of thousands of people evacuated ahead of an anticipated devastating blow from Irma. See photos.

WASHINGTON — Hurricane Irma barreled through a string of Caribbean islands, leaving more than dozen dead and thousands homeless on a path toward Florida, where residents are bracing for a catastrophic blow.

florida Hurricane Irma irma Latest News National News Photo Galleries
