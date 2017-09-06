50 small towns across America with gorgeous fall foliage

Discover where to get your foliage fix across the country.
When the air becomes brisk, picturesque small towns draped in amber, yellow and orange tones tempt us to hit the trails, savor leisurely wine tastings and delight in leaf-peeping in classic and lesser-known destinations. Whether you want to soak in colorful vineyards or fresh alpine scenery, slip away to a cozy inn with a crackling fireplace or embrace seasonal delights such as picking pumpkins and sampling apple cider from an orchard, U.S. News pinpointed 50 places to savor the season’s colors and experiences. If you’re ready to plan a foliage-filled escape, read on for scenery-packed getaway ideas.