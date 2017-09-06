50 small towns across America with gorgeous fall foliage

Discover where to get your foliage fix across the country.

When the air becomes brisk, picturesque small towns draped in amber, yellow and orange tones tempt us to hit the trails, savor leisurely wine tastings and delight in leaf-peeping in classic and lesser-known destinations. Whether you want to soak in colorful vineyards or fresh alpine scenery, slip away to a cozy inn with a crackling fireplace or embrace seasonal delights such as picking pumpkins and sampling apple cider from an orchard, U.S. News pinpointed 50 places to savor the season’s colors and experiences. If you’re ready to plan a foliage-filled escape, read on for scenery-packed getaway ideas.

50. Stowe, Vermont Stowe draws leaf-viewers and thrill-seekers alike to its foliage-filled town each September and October. In autumn, sugar maples are layered with deep crimson and yellow hues, while poplar, elm, birch and hickory trees cast intense golden shades. For optimal viewing, take a scenic drive along Stowe Hollow, weaving past Ben & Jerry’s Factory and Cold Hollow Cider Mill for a taste of quintessential Vermont. Afterward, enjoy “The Sound of Music”-inspired scenery with a stay at the Trapp Family Lodge or cap off the day with a brewery tour or wine tasting. (Thinkstock)

