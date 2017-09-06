501.5
Home » Latest News » Photo Galleries » 50 small towns across…

50 small towns across America with gorgeous fall foliage

By U.S. News & World Report | @usnews September 6, 2017 9:40 am 09/06/2017 09:40am
Share

Discover where to get your foliage fix across the country.

When the air becomes brisk, picturesque small towns draped in amber, yellow and orange tones tempt us to hit the trails, savor leisurely wine tastings and delight in leaf-peeping in classic and lesser-known destinations. Whether you want to soak in colorful vineyards or fresh alpine scenery, slip away to a cozy inn with a crackling fireplace or embrace seasonal delights such as picking pumpkins and sampling apple cider from an orchard, U.S. News pinpointed 50 places to savor the season’s colors and experiences. If you’re ready to plan a foliage-filled escape, read on for scenery-packed getaway ideas.

More from U.S. News

50 Charming Small Towns to Visit Across Every State

The Best Scenic Getaways in Every State

8 Off-the-Beaten-Path Places to See Fall Foliage

50 Small Towns Across America With Gorgeous Fall Foliage originally appeared on usnews.com

Related Gallery

18 can’t-miss fall festivals in DC area

If you’re looking to get in the sweater-weather spirit this season, look no further. Here are 18 of the area’s best fall festivals.

Topics:
Latest News Living News National News Photo Galleries Travel News
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Hurricane Irma
World's royal children
Harvey aftermath: Houston rebuilds
Today in History: Sept. 6
Flying into the eye of a hurricane
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 3-9
18 can’t-miss fall festivals in DC area
Your fall movie guide
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Va. town turns into Hogsmeade
Trumps visit Texas amid Harvey
Screwy DC road signs
Houston flooding
13 ways to solve sleep problems
How to tell if you’re deficient in these 5 nutrients
MTV Video Music Awards
Women’s Equality Day: Photos of suffragettes through the years
Hurricane Harvey
ACM Honors
White House renovations
Solar eclipse
Bei Bei turns 2
A glance at solar eclipses from the past
Flashback: A president's daughter in DC public school
Cirque du Soleil presents ‘OVO’
Barcelona van attack
Tips for cracking crabs
Tysons Corner through the years
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
Memorial service for slain Charlottesville woman
Photos: Remembering Elvis 40 years later
Charlottesville clash
Winners: WTOP’s 2017 Top 10 contest
DC's top restaurants
15 pasta recipes, perfect for summer
Shark research along Mid-Atlantic coast
2017 local deaths of note
Fitness for Fido: Dog gyms flourish in DC
Where to eat crabs on Eastern Shore
Best hikes in the DC area