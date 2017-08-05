Photos of the week: July 30-Aug. 5

Here are some images from stories that happened last week.

Martin Shkreli, center, leaves federal court in New York, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. The former pharmaceutical CEO has been convicted on federal charges he deceived investors in a pair of failed hedge funds. A Brooklyn jury deliberated five days before finding Shkreli guilty on Friday on three of eight counts. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.