Photos: Pedestrians struck near mosque in London

A vehicle collided with pedestrians early Monday morning near a mosque in London; at least one man was killed and more were injured, The Associated Press reports. Authorities are investigating the incident as suspected terrorism.

See scenes from the latest in London.

Armed police officers guard a road leading to Finsbury Park Mosque after an incident in which a van hit worshippers outside the building on June 19, 2017 in London, England. According to reports, worshipers were struck as they were leaving a mosque in North London after Ramadan prayers. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.