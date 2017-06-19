502

Photos: Pedestrians struck near mosque in London

By WTOP Staff June 19, 2017 1:31 am 06/19/2017 01:31am
A vehicle collided with pedestrians early Monday morning near a mosque in London; at least one man was killed and more were injured, The Associated Press reports. Authorities are investigating the incident as suspected terrorism.

See scenes from the latest in London.

