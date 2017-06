WASHINGTON — The judge in entertainer Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial has declared a mistrial after the jury says it’s hopelessly deadlocked.

Cosby was accused of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in January 2004.

He was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Bill Cosby walks from the Montgomery County Courthouse after jurors in Cosby’s sexual assault trial ended first day deliberations without reaching a verdict in Norristown, Pa., Monday, June 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

