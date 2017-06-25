Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 25 – July 1

Here are some celebrities having a birthday this week.



Singer Carly Simon is 72 on June 25. Carly Simon arrives at the Oceana’s Partners Award Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2013, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

June 25: Actress June Lockhart is 92. Singer Eddie Floyd is 80. Actress Barbara Montgomery (”Amen”) is 78. Actress Mary Beth Peil (”The Good Wife,” `’Dawson’s Creek”) is 77. Singer Carly Simon is 72. Keyboardist-saxophonist Ian McDonald of Foreigner and King Crimson is 71. Actor-comedian Jimmie Walker is 70. TV personality Phyllis George is 68. Singer Tim Finn of Split Enz and Crowded House is 65. Keyboardist David Paich of Toto is 63. Actor Michael Sabatino (”NYPD Blue”) is 62. TV chef Anthony Bourdain is 61. Actor Ricky Gervais is 56. Actress Erica Gimpel (TV’s “Fame,” `’Profiler”) is 53. Rapper Richie Rich is 50. Rapper Candyman is 49. Guitarist Sean Kelly (Sixpence None The Richer) is 46. Actress Angela Kinsey (”The Office”) is 46. Bassist Mike Kroeger of Nickelback is 45. Actress Linda Cardellini (”ER,” `’Scooby Doo”) is 42. Actress Busy Philipps (”ER,” `’Dawson’s Creek”) is 38.

June 26: Singer Billy Davis Jr. of the Fifth Dimension is 79. Singer Georgie Fame is 74. Singer Brenda Holloway is 71. Actor Robert Davi (”Profiler”) is 66. Musician Mick Jones of The Clash is 62. Singer Chris Isaak is 61. Singer Patty Smyth is 60. Singer Terri Nunn of Berlin is 58. Singer Harriet Wheeler of The Sundays is 54. Guitarist Eddie Perez of The Mavericks is 49. Bassist Colin Greenwood of Radiohead is 48. Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson (”Magnolia,” `’Boogie Nights”) is 47. Actor Sean Hayes is 47. Actor Matt Letscher (”Eli Stone,” `’The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 47. Actor Chris O’Donnell is 47. Actor Nick Offerman (”Parks and Recreation”) is 47. Keyboardist Jeff Frankenstein of Newsboys is 43. Country singer Gretchen Wilson is 43. Drummer Nathan Followill of Kings of Leon is 38. Singer Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic is 38. Actor Jason Schwartzman (”Slackers,” `’Rushmore”) is 37. Actress Aubrey Plaza (”Parks and Recreation”) is 33. Actress Jennette McCurdy (”iCarly”) is 25. Singer-actress Ariana Grande is 24.

June 27: Singer Bruce Johnston of the Beach Boys is 75. Actress Julia Duffy (”Newhart”) is 66. Actress Isabelle Adjani is 62. Country singer Lorrie Morgan is 58. Writer-director J.J. Abrams (”Lost,” `’Alias”) is 51. TV personality Jo Frost (”Supernanny”) is 47. Actor Yancey Arias (”Kingpin”) is 46. Actor Tobey Maguire is 42. Singer Leigh Nash of Sixpence None The Richer is 41. Reality star Khloe Kardashian is 33. Actor Drake Bell (”Drake and Josh”) is 31. Actor Sam Claflin (”Hunger Games” films) is 31. Actor Ed Westwick (”Gossip Girl”) is 30. Actress Madylin Sweeten (”Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 26. Singer Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony is 21. Actor Chandler Riggs (”The Walking Dead”) is 18.

June 28: Comedian-director Mel Brooks is 91. Comedian John Byner is 80. Bassist Dave Knights of Procol Harum is 72. Actor Bruce Davison is 71. Actress Kathy Bates is 69. Actress Jessica Hecht (”Friends,” `’The Single Guy”) is 52. Guitarist-violinist Saul Davies of James is 52. Actress Mary Stuart Masterson is 51. Actor John Cusack is 51. Actor Gil Bellows (”Ally McBeal”) is 50. Actress-songwriter Danielle Brisebois (”All in the Family”) is 48. Actress Tichina Arnold (”Everybody Hates Chris”) is 48. Jazz saxophonist Jimmy Sommers is 48. Bassist Tim Nordwind of OK Go is 41. Bassist Mark Stoermer of The Killers is 40. Country singer and former “American Idol” contestant Kellie Pickler is 31.

June 29: Actor Gary Busey is 73. Comedian Richard Lewis is 70. Drummer Ian Paice of Deep Purple is 69. Singer Don Dokken of Dokken is 64. Singer Colin Hay of Men at Work is 64. Actress Maria Conchita Alonso is 62. Actress Sharon Lawrence is 56. Actress Amanda Donohoe is 55. Actress Judith Hoag (”Nashville”) is 54. Singer Stedman Pearson of Five Star is 53. Actress Melora Hardin (”The Office”) is 50. Rapper DJ Shadow is 45. Guitarist Todd Sansom of Marshall Dyllon is 39. Singer Nicole Scherzinger (Pussycat Dolls) is 39. Comedian Colin Jost (”Saturday Night Live”) is 35. Actress Lily Rabe (”American Horror Story”) is 35. Singer Aundrea Fimbres of Danity Kane is 34.

June 30: Actress Nancy Dussault is 81. Singer Glenn Shorrock of the Little River Band is 73. Jazz bassist Stanley Clarke is 66. Actor David Garrison (”Married — with Children”) is 65. Guitarist Hal Lindes of Dire Straits is 64. Actor David Alan Grier is 61. Actor Vincent D’Onofrio is 58. Actress Deirdre Lovejoy (”The Wire”) is 55. Bassist Tom Drummond of Better Than Ezra is 48. Actress Monica Potter (”Parenthood,” `’Boston Legal”) is 46. Actress Molly Parker (”House of Cards”) is 45. Actress Lizzy Caplan (”Masters of Sex,” `’Mean Girls”) is 35. Guitarist James Adam Shelley of American Authors is 34. Country singer Cole Swindell is 34. Singer and “American Idol” winner Fantasia Barrino is 33.

July 1: Actress Olivia de Havilland is 101. Actress Leslie Caron is 86. Actor Jamie Farr is 83. Actress Jean Marsh (”Upstairs, Downstairs”) is 83. Dancer Twyla Tharp is 76. Actress Genevieve Bujold is 75. Singer Deborah Harry of Blondie is 72. Actor Trevor Eve is 66. Singer Fred Schneider of The B-52’s is 66. Singer Victor Willis of the Village People is 66. Actor Dan Aykroyd is 65. Actress Lorna Patterson (”Airplane!”) is 61. Actor Alan Ruck (”Spin City,” `’Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 61. Singer Evelyn “Champagne” King is 57. Country singer Michelle Wright is 56. Actor Andre Braugher (”Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” `’Homicide”) is 55. Actress Pamela Anderson is 50. Bassist Mark Pirro of Polyphonic Spree is 47. Actor Henry Simmons (”Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” `’NYPD Blue”) is 47. Rapper Missy Elliott is 46. Actress Julianne Nicholson (”Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” `’Ally McBeal”) is 46. Drummer Bryan Devendorf of The National is 42. Actress Liv Tyler is 40. Actress Hilarie Burton (”One Tree Hill”) is 35. Actors Steven and Andrew Cavarno (”Party of Five”) are 25. Actress Storm Reid (”12 Years a Slave”) is 13.

