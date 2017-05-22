Photos: Fatal explosion at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena

Several people have died following an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in England, police and witnesses said. Here are some images from the scene.
Video shows chaos inside Manchester Arena after the house lights came on following tonight's Ariana Grande concert. https://t.co/t3V36IND2B pic.twitter.com/Imuwkro9mG— ABC News (@ABC) May 23, 2017
Video shows chaos inside Manchester Arena after the house lights came on following tonight's Ariana Grande concert. https://t.co/t3V36IND2B pic.twitter.com/Imuwkro9mG
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.