Multiple tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday, causing massive amounts of damage and injuring dozens.

A man with a bicycle walks past debris from destroyed homes after a tornado tore through the eastern neighborhood in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency for Louisiana after a severe storm moved across the state’s southeast corner, including the parishes of Ascension, Livingston, Orleans, St. James, St. Tammany and Tangipahoa. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a disaster in parts of his state devastated by tornadoes. Edwards says seven parishes were struck by twisters in an afternoon of tumultuous weather across southeastern Louisiana. Hardest hit was the 9th Ward that was heavily flooded by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

