Recent storms in California have left destruction in their wake. See photos of the aftermath.

This Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, aerial photo, shows major flooding in Maxwell, Colusa County, Calif. Water is receding in the farm community of Maxwell, where dozens of people sought higher ground after creeks topped their banks and inundated houses on Friday, said Colusa County Assistant Sheriff Jim Saso said. (Hector Iniguez via AP)

During recent storms, authorities up and down the state of California have dealt with overflowing creeks, mudslide threats in foothill areas blackened by fires, road collapses and hundreds of toppled trees in neighborhoods. See pictures of the devastation.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.