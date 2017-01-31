9:20 am, January 31, 2017
Photos: Opening night for Super Bowl 51

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 8:46 am
HOUSTON (AP) _ Super Bowl week began with media night as both the Patriots and Falcons get ready to meet for the NFL title Sunday in Houston. Both teams are in the Super Bowl city for the week-long countdown to Super Bowl 51.

A man traipsing around Monday’s Super Bowl opening night in a full-length gown declaring himself “The Empress of Austria, Elizabeth I” was the most outlandish character.

The event, which is the first availability with the teams during Super Bowl week, was held at Minute Maid Park, where the Houston Astros play.

While media mingled with players on the field, 10,204 fans filled the stands to get a glimpse of the players.

