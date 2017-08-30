Top safety tips for traveling this labor day weekend

This content is sponsored by Maryland Transportation Authority

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) offers the following travel tips for this holiday weekend:

Travel off-peak when heading to and from the Eastern Shore. The best times to travel the Bay Bridge this weekend include:

Thursday – before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

Friday – before 7 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

Saturday – before 8 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

Sunday – before 8 a.m. and after midnight

Labor Day Monday – before 10 a.m. and after midnight

Avoid the Flock!

For real-time updates on major incidents follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/TheMDTA . Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/TheMDTA . To view real-time traffic camera images on MDTA roadways, visit mdta.maryland.gov . Call 1-877-BAYSPAN (229-7726) for 24/7 Bay Bridge traffic conditions.

Visit com to view traffic cameras and to sign up for email alerts.

to view traffic cameras and to sign up for email alerts. Get there faster with E-ZPass! Visit com to enroll on-line and for a list of E-ZPass “On the Go” retail locations.

to enroll on-line and for a list of E-ZPass “On the Go” retail locations. Need to rest or fuel up? Stop by the Maryland or Chesapeake House travel plazas along I-95 in northeast Maryland.

Consider the Intercounty Connector (ICC)/MD 200 and I-95 Express Toll Lanes (ETL) in Baltimore during your holiday travels. Visit maryland.gov for toll rates.

Keeping traffic moving as safely and efficiently as possible is the MDTA’s priority. The MDTA Police will remain vigilant and target aggressive and impaired drivers, seatbelt violators and criminal activity. Additional MDTA Police patrols will be on the lookout for impaired drivers at Maryland toll facilities throughout the holiday weekend. Drunk Driving. Over the Limit. Under Arrest.

For your SAFETY and the SAFETY of other motorists and emergency personnel:

Devote your full attention to driving – it is illegal to text and use hand-held cell phones while driving in Maryland.

Buckle Up! Every Seat. Every Time.

State law requires vehicles to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or tow truck using visual signals. If you are unable to move over, slow down.

Obey posted speed limits and overhead lane-control signals.

Avoid changing lanes while traveling over bridges and through tunnels.

Headlights are required at all times on the Bay Bridge.

Keep your eyes on the road – do not sight-see.

Do not tailgate – keep a safe following distance.

Make sure your vehicle is “road ready.”

If your vehicle becomes disabled, remain inside and call #77 for assistance.

When contacting a dispatch center, motorists should be prepared to provide: The location of the emergency; A call-back telephone number; and Details of the incident/disabled vehicle or other circumstances.

