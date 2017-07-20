Have You Ever Considered Why Roads Are Tolled?

This article is sponsored by Maryland Transportation Authority

Many highways were built in the 1950s and 1960s and are in need of repair or replacement. The construction and maintenance of most roads typically have been paid for with State and federal taxes, including gas taxes. While some states have increased their gas tax, the federal gas tax has not been raised since 1993. Toll roads offer a way to meet transportation needs without raising taxes during a time when transportation needs have increased, yet government budgets have decreased. Financial resources must be in place to preserve our transportation infrastructure and keep our customers safe.

Today roads are tolled for three basic reasons – to pay for a road that can’t be built soon enough with available resources, to pay for the continued maintenance and operation of a roadway, and to pay for other transportation improvements in the area, such as work on highways, bridges and tunnels, travel plazas or toll facilities. Toll roads offer economic, quality of life and safety benefits that can be delivered years in advance of using other funding methods.

Since 1971, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) has been responsible for constructing, managing, operating and improving Maryland’s toll facilities, as well as for financing new revenue-producing transportation projects. All of the MDTA’s projects and services are funded through the tolls customers pay to use the agency’s facilities. The MDTA combines toll revenue from all facilities to pay construction, operating, maintenance and law-enforcement costs and the debt on bonds that are issued to fund major projects.

The MDTA’s toll facilities – two highways, two tunnels, and four bridges – help keep traffic moving in Maryland. For more than 45 years, the MDTA has provided Maryland’s citizens and visitors with safe, secure and convenient transportation facilities. The MDTA is committed to preserving its vital infrastructure and to quality and excellence in customer service.

Where Do Your Toll Dollars Go? – Your Toll Dollars at Work

MDTA’s Consolidated Transportation Program (CTP) consists of 249 projects that range from minor renovations to large-scale construction projects. Projects are organized by three major components – construction, development and evaluation and minor projects. All projects are funded through tolls collected.

Additionally, the MDTA focuses on System Preservation to ensure that its aging infrastructure is safe and in good working condition. In addition to annual inspections and repairs based on findings, the MDTA has programmed projects to address cyclic preservation needs such as deck sealing, painting, deck repair, deck replacement, substructure rehabilitation, superstructure repairs and full structure replacements. The System Preservation Program for FY 2017 – 2022 is comprised of 223 projects. For additional information, visit mdta.maryland.gov.

MDTA’s Facilities – Vital Links in Maryland’s Transportation Network

Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge (US 40)

John F. Kennedy Memorial Highway (I-95)

Fort McHenry Tunnel (I-95, I-395)

Baltimore Harbor Tunnel (I-895)

Francis Scott Key Bridge (I-695)

Intercounty Connector (ICC)/MD 200

William Preston Lane Jr. Memorial (Bay) Bridge (US 50/301)

Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial Bridge (US 301)