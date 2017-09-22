Key tips for fall planting and gardening

This content is sponsored by McCrea Heating and Air Conditioning

Garden hobbyists who restrict their vegetable planting to spring are missing another prime opportunity for delicious home-grown produce. Early fall is also a great time to start many types of vegetables and the fall growing season offers some advantages.

Perks of fall gardening include fewer insects and diseases to battle, less watering to be done and much less sweat, according to information from bonnieplants.com.

In contrast to summer vegetables like tomatoes and zucchini, fall crops thrive in cold weather and many taste sweeter because of the production of sugars that help prevent them from freezing. The key is to get them growing well enough to have an established root system and decent size before cooler temps and diminished daylight.

Here are some crops that do well as autumn approaches.

Carrots

Carrots are a great fall crop. They can be direct seeded into good soil but keep it moist or the seeds won’t germinate, advises Arricca Sansone in an article for Country Living. Once the seedlings are up, thin the plants so they are at least an inch apart. If they are too close together, they’ll be stunted and deformed.

When the weather starts to freeze, mulch the carrots with a heavy layer of straw or leaves. As long as the ground around them isn’t frozen, you can harvest carrots all winter. They don’t continue to grow, but the flavor becomes sweeter in the cold.

Think salads

Leaf lettuce varieties are a perfect fall crop. They mature fast and thrive in cool weather. The same is true for spinach. In fact, these plants usually do better in the fall. In spring, the arrival of hot weather makes them bolt, so sometimes the harvesting season is short. In contrast, they keep producing through the cooler fall weather and many varieties can even tolerate light frost.

Kale is another hardy leafy green perfect for fall. It will withstand a heavy frost, and its flavor is improved by cold weather, notes Sansone. If you harvest only a few leaves at a time from each plant they’ll keep producing. Some varieties overwinter and rebound in the spring.

Go underground

In addition to carrots, other root crops that do well in fall include radishes, green onions, garlic, turnips, parsnips and beets. The last three are great to add to hearty soups when the weather gets cold. As with carrots, mulch heavily before the ground freezes and you can continue harvesting through early winter. If you don’t want to leave them in the ground, they store well in the fridge or even a dark, cool cellar.

Nutrient-dense options

Did you know 2017 is the Year of the Brassica? Also called cole crops, these include broccoli, Brussels sprouts, collards, kale, kohlrabi, cauliflower, cabbage and more. In general, these vegetables handle cold better than heat, so fall is often the best growing season.

“Brassica provide plenty of nutrition (vitamin C and soluble fiber) and healthy doses of glucosinolates, a compound that helps reduce the risk of various cancers of the digestive tract,” reports the National Garden Bureau. “In addition, red Brassicas provide mega-doses of Anthocyanin (a powerful antioxidant) at bargain prices.”

Prepare and protect

If you choose to plant your fall crops in beds that already grew a summer crop, enrich the soil by adding compost before planting. It’s important to make sure soil stays moist for proper seed germination but not so wet that seedlings drown. Raised beds can make it easier to control water.

Organic mulch like straw or grass clippings can help keep soil temperature cooler, which many of these plants prefer. And if the weather gets too warm, you can protect tender plants with white fabric row coverings.

With a little effort, you can enjoy fresh vegetables from your garden for several more months. It’s always a treat when Thanksgiving and Christmas meals feature your produce.