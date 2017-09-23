Police say motorist in Maryland found human remains

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say a motorist found human remains along an interstate in Anne Arundel County.

Police said in a statement Saturday that the gender, race, age and identity of the individual are unknown. The remains have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Police say the motorist stopped on the shoulder of an Interstate 695 ramp Friday afternoon and saw what appeared to be human remains down an embankment. He called 911.

Investigators found the skeletal remains clothed and on top of the ground. They didn’t recover any identification.

The statement says that although the cause and manner are death are unclear, the case is being investigated as a potential homicide.

