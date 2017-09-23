201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Police say motorist in…

Police say motorist in Maryland found human remains

By The Associated Press September 23, 2017 11:12 am 09/23/2017 11:12am
Share

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say a motorist found human remains along an interstate in Anne Arundel County.

Police said in a statement Saturday that the gender, race, age and identity of the individual are unknown. The remains have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Police say the motorist stopped on the shoulder of an Interstate 695 ramp Friday afternoon and saw what appeared to be human remains down an embankment. He called 911.

Investigators found the skeletal remains clothed and on top of the ground. They didn’t recover any identification.

The statement says that although the cause and manner are death are unclear, the case is being investigated as a potential homicide.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Local News Maryland News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?