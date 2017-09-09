New $35 million youth detention center opens in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — A new youth detention center has opened in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the $35 million, 60,537-square-foot facility is designed to rehabilitate young people charged with crimes. The center can accommodate up to 60 youths, including 50 males and 10 females.

Each juvenile will have his or her own cell at the new facility, which also features a gymnasium for exercise and access to dental, medical and behavioral health treatment. The facility will also have classrooms equipped with computers, and additional space for programs like drug and alcohol treatment and conflict resolution.

Roughly 100 correctional officers will work at the new facility. Juveniles currently being held pending trial will move to the new facility by the end of the month.

