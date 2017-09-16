NCAA Football

501.5
By The Associated Press September 16, 2017 10:00 pm 09/16/2017 10:00pm
All Times EDT
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wake Forest 1 0 34 10 3 0 131 27
Louisville 1 0 47 35 2 0 82 63
Clemson 0 0 0 0 2 0 70 9
NC State 0 0 0 0 2 1 114 71
Syracuse 0 0 0 0 2 1 114 54
Boston 0 1 10 34 1 2 53 103
Florida St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 24
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duke 0 0 0 0 3 0 135 44
Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 3 0 122 41
Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 1 83 62
Miami 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 13
Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 1 1 78 52
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 1 2 63 113
North Carolina 0 1 35 47 1 2 118 105

___

Saturday, Sep. 9

Louisiana-Monroe at Florida St., Noon

Louisville 47, North Carolina 35

Duke 41, Northwestern 17

Georgia Tech 37, Jacksonville St. 10

Wake Forest 34, Boston 10

Miami at Arkansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Indiana 34, Virginia 17

Penn St. 33, Pittsburgh 14

Virginia Tech 27, Delaware 0

Middle Tennessee 30, Syracuse 23

NC State 37, Marshall 20

Clemson 14, Auburn 6

Saturday’s Games

Virginia 38, UConn 18

Oklahoma St. 59, Pittsburgh 21

NC State 49, Furman 16

Duke 34, Baylor 20

Wake Forest 46, Utah St. 10

North Carolina 53, Old Dominion 23

Syracuse 41, Cent. Michigan 17

Notre Dame 49, Boston 20

Virginia Tech 64, East Carolina 17

Georgia Tech at UCF, 7:30 p.m.

Clemson at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Miami at Florida St., ppd.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
South Florida 0 0 0 0 3 0 120 62
Temple 0 0 0 0 2 1 61 83
UCF 0 0 0 0 1 0 61 17
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 1 1 40 50
UConn 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 58
East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 3 51 154
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Navy 1 0 23 21 2 0 65 40
Memphis 0 0 0 0 2 0 85 74
SMU 0 0 0 0 2 1 148 102
Houston 0 0 0 0 1 0 19 16
Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 1 90 101
Tulane 0 1 21 23 1 2 78 93

___

Friday, Sep. 8

Memphis at UCF, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 9

South Florida at UConn, 10:30 a.m.

Michigan 36, Cincinnati 14

West Virginia 56, East Carolina 20

Navy 23, Tulane 21

Temple 16, Villanova 13

Tulsa 66, Louisiana-Lafayette 42

SMU 54, North Texas 32

Houston 19, Arizona 16

Friday’s Games

South Florida 47, Illinois 23

Temple 29, UMass 21

Saturday’s Games

Virginia 38, UConn 18

Memphis 48, UCLA 45

TCU 56, SMU 36

Virginia Tech 64, East Carolina 17

Oklahoma 56, Tulane 14

Tulsa at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at UCF, 7:30 p.m.

Rice at Houston, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 3 0 143 37
Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 162 52
TCU 0 0 0 0 3 0 147 43
Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 110 26
Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 124 82
West Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 1 139 67
Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 1 0 56 10
Texas 0 0 0 0 1 1 97 51
Kansas 0 0 0 0 1 2 95 103
Baylor 0 0 0 0 0 3 75 99

___

Friday, Sep. 8

Oklahoma St. 44, South Alabama 7

Saturday, Sep. 9

Iowa 44, Iowa St. 41

West Virginia 56, East Carolina 20

Kansas St. 55, Charlotte 7

TCU 28, Arkansas 7

Texas 56, San Jose St. 0

Cent. Michigan 45, Kansas 27

Oklahoma 31, Ohio St. 16

UTSA 17, Baylor 10

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. 41, Akron 14

West Virginia 59, Delaware St. 16

Ohio 42, Kansas 30

Oklahoma St. 59, Pittsburgh 21

Duke 34, Baylor 20

TCU 56, SMU 36

Oklahoma 56, Tulane 14

Kansas St. at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Texas at Southern Cal, 8:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio St. 1 0 49 21 2 1 103 59
Michigan 0 0 0 0 3 0 98 44
Maryland 0 0 0 0 2 0 114 58
Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 63 24
Penn St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 85 14
Rutgers 0 0 0 0 1 2 92 46
Indiana 0 1 21 49 1 1 55 66
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa 0 0 0 0 3 0 99 58
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 3 0 99 24
Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 3 0 130 30
Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 1 67 75
Purdue 0 0 0 0 2 1 107 59
Northwestern 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 61
Nebraska 0 0 0 0 1 2 95 99

___

Friday, Sep. 8

Purdue 44, Ohio 21

Saturday, Sep. 9

Michigan 36, Cincinnati 14

Iowa 44, Iowa St. 41

Maryland 63, Towson 17

Wisconsin 31, FAU 14

Duke 41, Northwestern 17

E. Michigan 16, Rutgers 13

Indiana 34, Virginia 17

Penn St. 33, Pittsburgh 14

Michigan St. 28, W. Michigan 14

Oregon 42, Nebraska 35

Oklahoma 31, Ohio St. 16

Illinois 20, W. Kentucky 7

Minnesota 48, Oregon St. 14

Friday’s Games

South Florida 47, Illinois 23

Saturday’s Games

N. Illinois 21, Nebraska 17

Michigan 29, Air Force 13

Wisconsin 40, BYU 6

Rutgers 65, Morgan St. 0

Iowa 31, North Texas 14

FIU at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota 34, Middle Tennessee 3

Purdue 35, Missouri 3

Ohio St. 38, Army 7

Bowling Green at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 1 72 63
Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 2 1 71 77
FIU 0 0 0 0 1 1 34 71
W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 1 38 37
FAU 0 0 0 0 1 2 78 73
Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 2 39 85
Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 3 45 114
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Rice 1 0 31 14 1 1 38 76
UAB 0 0 0 0 2 1 99 81
UTSA 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 10
Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 1 1 73 81
Southern Miss 0 0 0 0 1 1 62 24
North Texas 0 0 0 0 1 2 105 99
UTEP 0 1 14 31 0 3 37 150

___

Friday, Sep. 8

FIU 17, Alcorn St. 10

Saturday, Sep. 9

Wisconsin 31, FAU 14

Kansas St. 55, Charlotte 7

Ball St. 51, UAB 31

Old Dominion 17, UMass 7

Middle Tennessee 30, Syracuse 23

NC State 37, Marshall 20

Southern Miss 45, Southern 0

SMU 54, North Texas 32

Mississippi St. 57, Louisiana Tech 21

Illinois 20, W. Kentucky 7

UTSA 17, Baylor 10

Rice 31, UTEP 14

Friday’s Games

Arizona 63, UTEP 16

Saturday’s Games

UAB 30, Coastal Carolina 23

North Carolina 53, Old Dominion 23

Iowa 31, North Texas 14

FIU at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota 34, Middle Tennessee 3

NC A&T 35, Charlotte 31

FAU 45, Bethune-Cookman 0

Marshall 21, Kent St. 0

Southern Miss at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Southern at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Rice at Houston, 8 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Army 0 0 0 0 2 1 92 61
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 2 1 117 56
BYU 0 0 0 0 1 3 39 92
UMass 0 0 0 0 0 4 91 122

___

Saturday, Sep. 9

Army 21, Buffalo 17

Old Dominion 17, UMass 7

Georgia 20, Notre Dame 19

Utah 19, BYU 13

Friday’s Games

Temple 29, UMass 21

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin 40, BYU 6

Notre Dame 49, Boston 20

Ohio St. 38, Army 7

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio 0 0 0 0 2 1 122 74
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 1 1 57 41
Akron 0 0 0 0 1 2 66 96
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 1 2 57 48
Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 41 108
Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 2 37 70
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 0 40 20
Toledo 0 0 0 0 2 0 84 37
Ball St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 100 68
Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 1 92 95
N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 1 79 50
W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 2 45 77

___

Friday, Sep. 8

Purdue 44, Ohio 21

Saturday, Sep. 9

Army 21, Buffalo 17

Ball St. 51, UAB 31

Miami (Ohio) 31, Austin Peay 10

E. Michigan 16, Rutgers 13

Kent St. 38, Howard 31

N. Illinois 38, E. Illinois 10

Michigan St. 28, W. Michigan 14

Cent. Michigan 45, Kansas 27

South Dakota 35, Bowling Green 27

Akron 52, Ark.-Pine Bluff 3

Toledo 37, Nevada 24

Saturday’s Games

N. Illinois 21, Nebraska 17

Iowa St. 41, Akron 14

Ohio 42, Kansas 30

Ball St. 28, Tennessee Tech 13

Syracuse 41, Cent. Michigan 17

Buffalo 33, Colgate 10

Marshall 21, Kent St. 0

Idaho at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
Mountain Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 1 0 28 14 2 1 96 74
Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 99 54
Air Force 0 0 0 0 1 1 75 29
Wyoming 0 0 0 0 1 1 30 24
Utah St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 71 118
New Mexico 0 1 14 28 1 2 80 72
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 68 37
Hawaii 0 0 0 0 2 1 102 109
Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 76 41
UNLV 0 0 0 0 1 1 84 59
San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 56 111
Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 2 44 68

___

Thursday, Sep. 7

Utah St. 51, Idaho St. 13

Saturday, Sep. 9

Colorado St. 38, Abilene Christian 10

Alabama 41, Fresno St. 10

Texas 56, San Jose St. 0

Wyoming 27, Gardner-Webb 0

UCLA 56, Hawaii 23

UNLV 44, Idaho 16

Toledo 37, Nevada 24

New Mexico St. 30, New Mexico 28

Washington St. 47, Boise St. 44

San Diego St. 30, Arizona St. 20

Thursday’s Games

Boise St. 28, New Mexico 14

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 29, Air Force 13

Wake Forest 46, Utah St. 10

Oregon at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Idaho St. at Nevada, 7 p.m.

Fresno St. at Washington, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at Utah, 10 p.m.

Stanford at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
South Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Cal 1 0 42 24 2 0 91 55
Colorado 0 0 0 0 3 0 95 27
Utah 0 0 0 0 2 0 56 29
Arizona 0 0 0 0 2 1 141 59
UCLA 0 0 0 0 2 1 146 115
Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 57 61
North Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington St. 1 0 52 23 3 0 130 67
California 0 0 0 0 2 0 68 50
Oregon 0 0 0 0 2 0 119 56
Washington 0 0 0 0 2 0 93 21
Stanford 0 1 24 42 1 1 86 49
Oregon St. 0 1 23 52 1 3 99 190

___

Saturday, Sep. 9

Colorado 37, Texas St. 3

Oregon 42, Nebraska 35

California 33, Weber St. 20

UCLA 56, Hawaii 23

Washington 63, Montana 7

Southern Cal 42, Stanford 24

Minnesota 48, Oregon St. 14

Utah 19, BYU 13

Washington St. 47, Boise St. 44

Houston 19, Arizona 16

San Diego St. 30, Arizona St. 20

Friday’s Games

Arizona 63, UTEP 16

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 48, UCLA 45

Colorado 41, N. Colorado 21

Washington St. 52, Oregon St. 23

Oregon at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Texas at Southern Cal, 8:30 p.m.

Fresno St. at Washington, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at Utah, 10 p.m.

Mississippi at California, 10:30 p.m.

Stanford at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 17
LSU 0 0 0 0 2 0 72 10
Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 106 21
Mississippi 0 0 0 0 2 0 92 50
Auburn 0 0 0 0 2 1 71 31
Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 2 1 113 80
Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 1 56 35
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
South Carolina 1 0 31 13 2 0 66 41
Florida 1 0 26 20 1 1 43 53
Georgia 0 0 0 0 2 0 51 29
Kentucky 0 0 0 0 2 0 51 33
Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 2 0 70 6
Tennessee 0 1 20 26 2 1 104 74
Missouri 0 1 13 31 1 2 88 109

___

Saturday, Sep. 9

Mississippi 45, UT Martin 23

Kentucky 27, E. Kentucky 16

N. Colorado at Florida, Noon

Alabama 41, Fresno St. 10

TCU 28, Arkansas 7

Tennessee 42, Indiana St. 7

Vanderbilt 42, Alabama A&M 0

Clemson 14, Auburn 6

Texas A&M 24, Nicholls 14

South Carolina 31, Missouri 13

LSU 45, Chattanooga 10

Georgia 20, Notre Dame 19

Mississippi St. 57, Louisiana Tech 21

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M 45, Louisiana-Lafayette 21

Florida 26, Tennessee 20

Purdue 35, Missouri 3

Auburn 24, Mercer 10

LSU at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Samford at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi at California, 10:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 38
Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 49 43
Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 1 61 58
Idaho 0 0 0 0 1 1 44 50
New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 61 65
Texas St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 23 48
Troy 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 31
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 2 114 159
Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 17
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 0 1 29 37
Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 0 2 19 63
South Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 2 34 91

___

Friday, Sep. 8

Oklahoma St. 44, South Alabama 7

Saturday, Sep. 9

Louisiana-Monroe at Florida St., Noon

Colorado 37, Texas St. 3

Miami at Arkansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. 54, Savannah St. 7

New Hampshire 22, Georgia Southern 12

Tulsa 66, Louisiana-Lafayette 42

Troy 34, Alabama St. 7

UNLV 44, Idaho 16

New Mexico St. 30, New Mexico 28

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M 45, Louisiana-Lafayette 21

UAB 30, Coastal Carolina 23

Southern Miss at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Texas St., 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Idaho at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Troy at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UC Davis 1 0 37 14 2 1 89 59
Montana 0 0 0 0 2 1 108 89
Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 50 57
N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 1 1 62 55
Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 62 50
S. Utah 0 0 0 0 1 1 72 91
Weber St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 96 33
E. Washington 0 0 0 0 1 2 79 117
North Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 2 57 82
Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 27 62
N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 2 44 100
Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 3 65 99
Portland St. 0 1 14 37 0 3 52 92

___

Thursday, Sep. 7

Utah St. 51, Idaho St. 13

Saturday, Sep. 9

N. Colorado at Florida, Noon

N. Dakota St. 40, E. Washington 13

California 33, Weber St. 20

North Dakota 34, Missouri St. 0

N. Iowa 45, Cal Poly 38

S. Utah 51, Stephen F. Austin 14

W. Illinois 38, N. Arizona 20

Washington 63, Montana 7

South Dakota St. 31, Montana St. 27

UC Davis 35, San Diego 7

Sacramento St. 56, Incarnate Word 22

Saturday’s Games

E. Washington 56, Fordham 21

Colorado 41, N. Colorado 21

Montana 56, Savannah St. 3

South Dakota 45, North Dakota 7

UC Davis 37, Portland St. 14

Idaho St. at Nevada, 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Liberty 0 0 0 0 3 0 148 103
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 2 1 83 52
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 50 42
Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 1 2 42 115
Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 2 17 68
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 3 30 114

___

Saturday, Sep. 9

The Citadel 48, Presbyterian 7

Monmouth (NJ) 46, Lehigh 27

Wyoming 27, Gardner-Webb 0

Charleston Southern at SC State, 6 p.m.

Liberty 58, Morehead St. 17

Kennesaw St. 27, Tennessee Tech 14

Saturday’s Games

Elon 19, Charleston Southern 17

Liberty 42, Indiana St. 41

W. Carolina 42, Gardner-Webb 27

Presbyterian 28, Campbell 16

Monmouth (NJ) at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Alabama St., 8 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
New Hampshire 1 0 24 23 2 1 72 86
Stony Brook 1 0 35 18 2 1 97 56
James Madison 0 0 0 0 3 0 161 38
Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 2 1 56 37
Delaware 0 0 0 0 2 1 63 44
Elon 0 0 0 0 2 1 66 95
Richmond 0 0 0 0 2 1 122 86
Towson 0 0 0 0 2 1 43 77
Villanova 0 0 0 0 2 1 110 51
William & Mary 0 0 0 0 2 1 60 43
Maine 0 1 23 24 1 1 83 36
Rhode Island 0 1 18 35 1 2 62 75

___

Saturday, Sep. 9

Maryland 63, Towson 17

Stony Brook 35, Rhode Island 18

Richmond 20, Colgate 17

Elon 34, Furman 31

Albany (NY) 26, Morgan St. 0

Maine 60, Bryant 12

Temple 16, Villanova 13

Virginia Tech 27, Delaware 0

New Hampshire 22, Georgia Southern 12

James Madison 52, ETSU 10

William & Mary 20, Norfolk St. 6

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island 17, Harvard 10

Holy Cross 51, New Hampshire 26

Richmond 68, Howard 21

Delaware 41, Cornell 14

James Madison 75, Norfolk St. 14

Stony Brook 45, Sacred Heart 7

Elon 19, Charleston Southern 17

Villanova 59, Lafayette 0

William & Mary 30, Bucknell 9

Monmouth (NJ) at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Towson 16, St. Francis (PA) 14

INDEPENDENTS

___

IVY LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Brown 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 23
Columbia 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 14
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 7
Penn 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 24
Princeton 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 17
Yale 0 0 0 0 1 0 56 28
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 41
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 17

___

Saturday’s Games

Princeton 27, San Diego 17

Yale 56, Lehigh 28

Brown 28, Bryant 23

Rhode Island 17, Harvard 10

Penn 42, Ohio Dominican 24

Columbia 17, Wagner 14

Delaware 41, Cornell 14

Dartmouth 38, Stetson 7

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Hampton 1 0 28 15 2 1 87 74
NC A&T 0 0 0 0 3 0 136 34
NC Central 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 60
SC State 0 0 0 0 1 1 49 14
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 1 2 41 109
Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 1 2 49 80
Howard 0 0 0 0 1 2 95 146
Savannah St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 110
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 101
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 30 109
Delaware St. 0 1 15 28 0 3 34 109

___

Friday, Sep. 8

Hampton 28, Delaware St. 15

Saturday, Sep. 9

Albany (NY) 26, Morgan St. 0

Kent St. 38, Howard 31

Appalachian St. 54, Savannah St. 7

Charleston Southern at SC State, 6 p.m.

NC Central 41, Shaw 0

William & Mary 20, Norfolk St. 6

NC A&T 56, Mars Hill 0

Bethune-Cookman 28, Southeastern Louisiana 23

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia 59, Delaware St. 16

Richmond 68, Howard 21

SC State 41, Johnson C. Smith 0

Montana 56, Savannah St. 3

Rutgers 65, Morgan St. 0

James Madison 75, Norfolk St. 14

Tennessee St. 24, Florida A&M 13

NC A&T 35, Charlotte 31

Hampton 59, Livingstone 0

FAU 45, Bethune-Cookman 0

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
South Dakota 0 0 0 0 3 0 157 41
Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 89 13
N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 112 20
South Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 82 40
W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 34
Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 110 37
S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 3
N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 1 69 80
Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 71 127
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 68 106

___

Saturday, Sep. 9

Youngstown St. 30, Robert Morris 0

Tennessee 42, Indiana St. 7

N. Dakota St. 40, E. Washington 13

North Dakota 34, Missouri St. 0

N. Iowa 45, Cal Poly 38

South Dakota 35, Bowling Green 27

S. Illinois 55, MVSU 3

W. Illinois 38, N. Arizona 20

South Dakota St. 31, Montana St. 27

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. 59, CCSU 9

Illinois St. 44, E. Illinois 13

South Dakota 45, North Dakota 7

Missouri St. 28, Murray St. 21

Liberty 42, Indiana St. 41

S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.

Drake at South Dakota St., 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
St. Francis (PA) 1 0 31 6 2 1 114 25
Duquesne 0 0 0 0 2 1 86 114
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 2 1 36 40
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 2 1 87 72
Bryant 0 0 0 0 1 2 84 129
Wagner 0 1 6 31 1 2 57 55
CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 3 47 147

___

Saturday, Sep. 9

St. Francis (PA) 31, Wagner 6

Fordham 38, CCSU 31

Youngstown St. 30, Robert Morris 0

Duquesne 45, Valparaiso 40

Maine 60, Bryant 12

Sacred Heart 38, Lafayette 24

Saturday’s Games

Brown 28, Bryant 23

Columbia 17, Wagner 14

Duquesne 28, Dayton 23

Youngstown St. 59, CCSU 9

Robert Morris 23, VMI 0

Stony Brook 45, Sacred Heart 7

Towson 16, St. Francis (PA) 14

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 58 38
UT Martin 0 0 0 0 2 1 80 52
Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 37 50
E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 2 45 102
Murray St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 101 76
Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 57
E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 2 33 58
SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 2 39 63
Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 3 41 96

___

Saturday, Sep. 9

Mississippi 45, UT Martin 23

Kentucky 27, E. Kentucky 16

Georgia Tech 37, Jacksonville St. 10

Dayton 25, SE Missouri 23

Miami (Ohio) 31, Austin Peay 10

N. Illinois 38, E. Illinois 10

Tennessee St. 17, Jackson St. 15

Cent. Arkansas 41, Murray St. 13

Kennesaw St. 27, Tennessee Tech 14

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. 44, E. Illinois 13

Ball St. 28, Tennessee Tech 13

Missouri St. 28, Murray St. 21

UT Martin 21, Chattanooga 7

Tennessee St. 24, Florida A&M 13

S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Holy Cross 1 0 20 0 2 1 91 53
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 1 1 28 24
Colgate 0 0 0 0 1 2 47 67
Fordham 0 0 0 0 1 2 65 151
Bucknell 0 1 0 20 1 2 54 56
Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 3 36 128
Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 3 90 140

___

Saturday, Sep. 9

Holy Cross 20, Bucknell 0

Fordham 38, CCSU 31

Monmouth (NJ) 46, Lehigh 27

Richmond 20, Colgate 17

Sacred Heart 38, Lafayette 24

Georgetown 16, Campbell 10

Saturday’s Games

Yale 56, Lehigh 28

Marist 14, Georgetown 12

E. Washington 56, Fordham 21

Holy Cross 51, New Hampshire 26

Villanova 59, Lafayette 0

William & Mary 30, Bucknell 9

Buffalo 33, Colgate 10

PIONEER LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Marist 1 0 38 17 2 1 58 74
Butler 0 0 0 0 2 1 70 90
Davidson 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 70
Drake 0 0 0 0 1 1 62 91
Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 1 1 63 79
Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 73 72
Campbell 0 0 0 0 1 2 96 44
Dayton 0 0 0 0 1 2 58 64
San Diego 0 0 0 0 1 2 58 82
Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 1 2 107 100
Stetson 0 1 17 38 0 3 27 118

___

Saturday, Sep. 9

Marist 38, Stetson 17

Dayton 25, SE Missouri 23

Duquesne 45, Valparaiso 40

W. Carolina 63, Davidson 17

Liberty 58, Morehead St. 17

Butler 43, Franklin 24

Georgetown 16, Campbell 10

Drake 55, Southwestern 14

UC Davis 35, San Diego 7

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville 56, Walsh 31

Princeton 27, San Diego 17

Marist 14, Georgetown 12

Duquesne 28, Dayton 23

Valparaiso 44, Trinity International 10

Dartmouth 38, Stetson 7

Butler 27, Taylor 21

Presbyterian 28, Campbell 16

Drake at South Dakota St., 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Guilford at Davidson, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wofford 2 0 52 50 2 0 52 50
The Citadel 1 0 31 25 3 0 110 46
Samford 0 0 0 0 2 0 77 64
W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 1 123 85
ETSU 0 1 25 31 1 2 66 93
Mercer 0 1 27 28 1 2 85 59
Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 3 30 93
VMI 0 0 0 0 0 3 20 112
Furman 0 1 23 24 0 3 70 107

___

Thursday, Sep. 7

Samford 49, West Alabama 41

Saturday, Sep. 9

The Citadel 48, Presbyterian 7

Elon 34, Furman 31

Catawba 27, VMI 20

Wofford 28, Mercer 27

James Madison 52, ETSU 10

W. Carolina 63, Davidson 17

LSU 45, Chattanooga 10

Saturday’s Games

NC State 49, Furman 16

The Citadel 31, ETSU 25

Robert Morris 23, VMI 0

Auburn 24, Mercer 10

UT Martin 21, Chattanooga 7

W. Carolina 42, Gardner-Webb 27

Samford at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Nicholls 1 0 37 35 1 1 51 59
Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 92 65
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 1 60 68
Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 1 35 37
Lamar 0 0 0 0 1 1 86 65
McNeese St. 0 1 35 37 1 1 77 58
Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 76
Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 2 22 122
Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 34 75
Southeastern Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 2 71 79
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 0 2 28 109

___

Thursday, Sep. 7

Sam Houston St. 44, Prairie View 31

Houston Baptist 24, Texas Southern 17

Saturday, Sep. 9

Colorado St. 38, Abilene Christian 10

S. Utah 51, Stephen F. Austin 14

Cent. Arkansas 41, Murray St. 13

Texas A&M 24, Nicholls 14

Grambling St. 23, Northwestern St. 10

McNeese St. 42, Florida Tech 21

Lamar 72, Texas-Permian Basin 6

Bethune-Cookman 28, Southeastern Louisiana 23

Sacramento St. 56, Incarnate Word 22

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Nicholls, 7 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Cent. Arkansas, 8:15 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 37 53
Southern 0 0 0 0 1 1 14 53
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 1 2 26 75
Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 1 31 44
Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 53
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 60 38
Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 80
Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 13 48
Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 15 80
MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 127

___

Thursday, Sep. 7

Sam Houston St. 44, Prairie View 31

Houston Baptist 24, Texas Southern 17

Friday, Sep. 8

FIU 17, Alcorn St. 10

Saturday, Sep. 9

Vanderbilt 42, Alabama A&M 0

Troy 34, Alabama St. 7

Akron 52, Ark.-Pine Bluff 3

Tennessee St. 17, Jackson St. 15

S. Illinois 55, MVSU 3

Southern Miss 45, Southern 0

Grambling St. 23, Northwestern St. 10

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Southern at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Nicholls, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Grambling St., 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Alabama St., 8 p.m.

