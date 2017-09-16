NCAA Football

|All Times EDT
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wake Forest
|1
|0
|34
|10
|3
|0
|131
|27
|Louisville
|1
|0
|47
|35
|2
|0
|82
|63
|Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|70
|9
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|114
|71
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|114
|54
|Boston
|0
|1
|10
|34
|1
|2
|53
|103
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|24
|Coastal Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|135
|44
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|122
|41
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|83
|62
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|13
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|78
|52
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|63
|113
|North Carolina
|0
|1
|35
|47
|1
|2
|118
|105
___
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Louisiana-Monroe at Florida St., Noon
Louisville 47, North Carolina 35
Duke 41, Northwestern 17
Georgia Tech 37, Jacksonville St. 10
Wake Forest 34, Boston 10
Miami at Arkansas St., 3:30 p.m.
Indiana 34, Virginia 17
Penn St. 33, Pittsburgh 14
Virginia Tech 27, Delaware 0
Middle Tennessee 30, Syracuse 23
NC State 37, Marshall 20
Clemson 14, Auburn 6
|Saturday’s Games
Virginia 38, UConn 18
Oklahoma St. 59, Pittsburgh 21
NC State 49, Furman 16
Duke 34, Baylor 20
Wake Forest 46, Utah St. 10
North Carolina 53, Old Dominion 23
Syracuse 41, Cent. Michigan 17
Notre Dame 49, Boston 20
Virginia Tech 64, East Carolina 17
Georgia Tech at UCF, 7:30 p.m.
Clemson at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Miami at Florida St., ppd.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|120
|62
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|61
|83
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|61
|17
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|40
|50
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|58
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|51
|154
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Navy
|1
|0
|23
|21
|2
|0
|65
|40
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|85
|74
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|148
|102
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|16
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|90
|101
|Tulane
|0
|1
|21
|23
|1
|2
|78
|93
___
|Friday, Sep. 8
Memphis at UCF, 6:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 9
South Florida at UConn, 10:30 a.m.
Michigan 36, Cincinnati 14
West Virginia 56, East Carolina 20
Navy 23, Tulane 21
Temple 16, Villanova 13
Tulsa 66, Louisiana-Lafayette 42
SMU 54, North Texas 32
Houston 19, Arizona 16
|Friday’s Games
South Florida 47, Illinois 23
Temple 29, UMass 21
|Saturday’s Games
Virginia 38, UConn 18
Memphis 48, UCLA 45
TCU 56, SMU 36
Virginia Tech 64, East Carolina 17
Oklahoma 56, Tulane 14
Tulsa at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech at UCF, 7:30 p.m.
Rice at Houston, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|143
|37
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|162
|52
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|147
|43
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|110
|26
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|124
|82
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|139
|67
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|10
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|97
|51
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|95
|103
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|75
|99
___
|Friday, Sep. 8
Oklahoma St. 44, South Alabama 7
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Iowa 44, Iowa St. 41
West Virginia 56, East Carolina 20
Kansas St. 55, Charlotte 7
TCU 28, Arkansas 7
Texas 56, San Jose St. 0
Cent. Michigan 45, Kansas 27
Oklahoma 31, Ohio St. 16
UTSA 17, Baylor 10
|Saturday’s Games
Iowa St. 41, Akron 14
West Virginia 59, Delaware St. 16
Ohio 42, Kansas 30
Oklahoma St. 59, Pittsburgh 21
Duke 34, Baylor 20
TCU 56, SMU 36
Oklahoma 56, Tulane 14
Kansas St. at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Texas at Southern Cal, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|49
|21
|2
|1
|103
|59
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|98
|44
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|114
|58
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|63
|24
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|85
|14
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|92
|46
|Indiana
|0
|1
|21
|49
|1
|1
|55
|66
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|99
|58
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|99
|24
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|130
|30
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|67
|75
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|107
|59
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|61
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|95
|99
___
|Friday, Sep. 8
Purdue 44, Ohio 21
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Michigan 36, Cincinnati 14
Iowa 44, Iowa St. 41
Maryland 63, Towson 17
Wisconsin 31, FAU 14
Duke 41, Northwestern 17
E. Michigan 16, Rutgers 13
Indiana 34, Virginia 17
Penn St. 33, Pittsburgh 14
Michigan St. 28, W. Michigan 14
Oregon 42, Nebraska 35
Oklahoma 31, Ohio St. 16
Illinois 20, W. Kentucky 7
Minnesota 48, Oregon St. 14
|Friday’s Games
South Florida 47, Illinois 23
|Saturday’s Games
N. Illinois 21, Nebraska 17
Michigan 29, Air Force 13
Wisconsin 40, BYU 6
Rutgers 65, Morgan St. 0
Iowa 31, North Texas 14
FIU at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota 34, Middle Tennessee 3
Purdue 35, Missouri 3
Ohio St. 38, Army 7
Bowling Green at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
|CONFERENCE USA
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|72
|63
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|71
|77
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|71
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|37
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|78
|73
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|39
|85
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|45
|114
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rice
|1
|0
|31
|14
|1
|1
|38
|76
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|99
|81
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|10
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|73
|81
|Southern Miss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|62
|24
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|105
|99
|UTEP
|0
|1
|14
|31
|0
|3
|37
|150
___
|Friday, Sep. 8
FIU 17, Alcorn St. 10
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Wisconsin 31, FAU 14
Kansas St. 55, Charlotte 7
Ball St. 51, UAB 31
Old Dominion 17, UMass 7
Middle Tennessee 30, Syracuse 23
NC State 37, Marshall 20
Southern Miss 45, Southern 0
SMU 54, North Texas 32
Mississippi St. 57, Louisiana Tech 21
Illinois 20, W. Kentucky 7
UTSA 17, Baylor 10
Rice 31, UTEP 14
|Friday’s Games
Arizona 63, UTEP 16
|Saturday’s Games
UAB 30, Coastal Carolina 23
North Carolina 53, Old Dominion 23
Iowa 31, North Texas 14
FIU at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota 34, Middle Tennessee 3
NC A&T 35, Charlotte 31
FAU 45, Bethune-Cookman 0
Marshall 21, Kent St. 0
Southern Miss at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
Southern at UTSA, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Rice at Houston, 8 p.m.
|INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|92
|61
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|117
|56
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|39
|92
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|91
|122
___
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Army 21, Buffalo 17
Old Dominion 17, UMass 7
Georgia 20, Notre Dame 19
Utah 19, BYU 13
|Friday’s Games
Temple 29, UMass 21
|Saturday’s Games
Wisconsin 40, BYU 6
Notre Dame 49, Boston 20
Ohio St. 38, Army 7
|MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|122
|74
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|57
|41
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|66
|96
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|57
|48
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|41
|108
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|70
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|40
|20
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|84
|37
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|100
|68
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|92
|95
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|79
|50
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|45
|77
___
|Friday, Sep. 8
Purdue 44, Ohio 21
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Army 21, Buffalo 17
Ball St. 51, UAB 31
Miami (Ohio) 31, Austin Peay 10
E. Michigan 16, Rutgers 13
Kent St. 38, Howard 31
N. Illinois 38, E. Illinois 10
Michigan St. 28, W. Michigan 14
Cent. Michigan 45, Kansas 27
South Dakota 35, Bowling Green 27
Akron 52, Ark.-Pine Bluff 3
Toledo 37, Nevada 24
|Saturday’s Games
N. Illinois 21, Nebraska 17
Iowa St. 41, Akron 14
Ohio 42, Kansas 30
Ball St. 28, Tennessee Tech 13
Syracuse 41, Cent. Michigan 17
Buffalo 33, Colgate 10
Marshall 21, Kent St. 0
Idaho at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.
|MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Mountain Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|28
|14
|2
|1
|96
|74
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|99
|54
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|75
|29
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|24
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|71
|118
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|14
|28
|1
|2
|80
|72
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|68
|37
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|102
|109
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|76
|41
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|84
|59
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|56
|111
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|44
|68
___
|Thursday, Sep. 7
Utah St. 51, Idaho St. 13
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Colorado St. 38, Abilene Christian 10
Alabama 41, Fresno St. 10
Texas 56, San Jose St. 0
Wyoming 27, Gardner-Webb 0
UCLA 56, Hawaii 23
UNLV 44, Idaho 16
Toledo 37, Nevada 24
New Mexico St. 30, New Mexico 28
Washington St. 47, Boise St. 44
San Diego St. 30, Arizona St. 20
|Thursday’s Games
Boise St. 28, New Mexico 14
|Saturday’s Games
Michigan 29, Air Force 13
Wake Forest 46, Utah St. 10
Oregon at Wyoming, 7 p.m.
Colorado St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Idaho St. at Nevada, 7 p.m.
Fresno St. at Washington, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose St. at Utah, 10 p.m.
Stanford at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
|PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|South Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|1
|0
|42
|24
|2
|0
|91
|55
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|95
|27
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|56
|29
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|141
|59
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|146
|115
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|57
|61
|North Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|1
|0
|52
|23
|3
|0
|130
|67
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|68
|50
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|119
|56
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|93
|21
|Stanford
|0
|1
|24
|42
|1
|1
|86
|49
|Oregon St.
|0
|1
|23
|52
|1
|3
|99
|190
___
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Colorado 37, Texas St. 3
Oregon 42, Nebraska 35
California 33, Weber St. 20
UCLA 56, Hawaii 23
Washington 63, Montana 7
Southern Cal 42, Stanford 24
Minnesota 48, Oregon St. 14
Utah 19, BYU 13
Washington St. 47, Boise St. 44
Houston 19, Arizona 16
San Diego St. 30, Arizona St. 20
|Friday’s Games
Arizona 63, UTEP 16
|Saturday’s Games
Memphis 48, UCLA 45
Colorado 41, N. Colorado 21
Washington St. 52, Oregon St. 23
Oregon at Wyoming, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Texas at Southern Cal, 8:30 p.m.
Fresno St. at Washington, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose St. at Utah, 10 p.m.
Mississippi at California, 10:30 p.m.
Stanford at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
|SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|65
|17
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|72
|10
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|106
|21
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|92
|50
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|71
|31
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|113
|80
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|56
|35
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Carolina
|1
|0
|31
|13
|2
|0
|66
|41
|Florida
|1
|0
|26
|20
|1
|1
|43
|53
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|51
|29
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|51
|33
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|70
|6
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|20
|26
|2
|1
|104
|74
|Missouri
|0
|1
|13
|31
|1
|2
|88
|109
___
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Mississippi 45, UT Martin 23
Kentucky 27, E. Kentucky 16
N. Colorado at Florida, Noon
Alabama 41, Fresno St. 10
TCU 28, Arkansas 7
Tennessee 42, Indiana St. 7
Vanderbilt 42, Alabama A&M 0
Clemson 14, Auburn 6
Texas A&M 24, Nicholls 14
South Carolina 31, Missouri 13
LSU 45, Chattanooga 10
Georgia 20, Notre Dame 19
Mississippi St. 57, Louisiana Tech 21
|Saturday’s Games
Texas A&M 45, Louisiana-Lafayette 21
Florida 26, Tennessee 20
Purdue 35, Missouri 3
Auburn 24, Mercer 10
LSU at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
Colorado St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Samford at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
Kentucky at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Mississippi at California, 10:30 p.m.
|SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|38
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|49
|43
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|61
|58
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|50
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|61
|65
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|48
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|47
|31
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|114
|159
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|17
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|37
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|63
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|91
___
|Friday, Sep. 8
Oklahoma St. 44, South Alabama 7
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Louisiana-Monroe at Florida St., Noon
Colorado 37, Texas St. 3
Miami at Arkansas St., 3:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. 54, Savannah St. 7
New Hampshire 22, Georgia Southern 12
Tulsa 66, Louisiana-Lafayette 42
Troy 34, Alabama St. 7
UNLV 44, Idaho 16
New Mexico St. 30, New Mexico 28
|Saturday’s Games
Texas A&M 45, Louisiana-Lafayette 21
UAB 30, Coastal Carolina 23
Southern Miss at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Texas St., 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Idaho at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
Troy at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UC Davis
|1
|0
|37
|14
|2
|1
|89
|59
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|108
|89
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|57
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|62
|55
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|62
|50
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|72
|91
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|96
|33
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|79
|117
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|57
|82
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|62
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|44
|100
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|65
|99
|Portland St.
|0
|1
|14
|37
|0
|3
|52
|92
___
|Thursday, Sep. 7
Utah St. 51, Idaho St. 13
|Saturday, Sep. 9
N. Colorado at Florida, Noon
N. Dakota St. 40, E. Washington 13
California 33, Weber St. 20
North Dakota 34, Missouri St. 0
N. Iowa 45, Cal Poly 38
S. Utah 51, Stephen F. Austin 14
W. Illinois 38, N. Arizona 20
Washington 63, Montana 7
South Dakota St. 31, Montana St. 27
UC Davis 35, San Diego 7
Sacramento St. 56, Incarnate Word 22
|Saturday’s Games
E. Washington 56, Fordham 21
Colorado 41, N. Colorado 21
Montana 56, Savannah St. 3
South Dakota 45, North Dakota 7
UC Davis 37, Portland St. 14
Idaho St. at Nevada, 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|148
|103
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|83
|52
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|42
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|42
|115
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|68
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|114
___
|Saturday, Sep. 9
The Citadel 48, Presbyterian 7
Monmouth (NJ) 46, Lehigh 27
Wyoming 27, Gardner-Webb 0
Charleston Southern at SC State, 6 p.m.
Liberty 58, Morehead St. 17
Kennesaw St. 27, Tennessee Tech 14
|Saturday’s Games
Elon 19, Charleston Southern 17
Liberty 42, Indiana St. 41
W. Carolina 42, Gardner-Webb 27
Presbyterian 28, Campbell 16
Monmouth (NJ) at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Alabama St., 8 p.m.
|COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|New Hampshire
|1
|0
|24
|23
|2
|1
|72
|86
|Stony Brook
|1
|0
|35
|18
|2
|1
|97
|56
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|161
|38
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|56
|37
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|63
|44
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|66
|95
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|122
|86
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|43
|77
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|110
|51
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|60
|43
|Maine
|0
|1
|23
|24
|1
|1
|83
|36
|Rhode Island
|0
|1
|18
|35
|1
|2
|62
|75
___
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Maryland 63, Towson 17
Stony Brook 35, Rhode Island 18
Richmond 20, Colgate 17
Elon 34, Furman 31
Albany (NY) 26, Morgan St. 0
Maine 60, Bryant 12
Temple 16, Villanova 13
Virginia Tech 27, Delaware 0
New Hampshire 22, Georgia Southern 12
James Madison 52, ETSU 10
William & Mary 20, Norfolk St. 6
|Saturday’s Games
Rhode Island 17, Harvard 10
Holy Cross 51, New Hampshire 26
Richmond 68, Howard 21
Delaware 41, Cornell 14
James Madison 75, Norfolk St. 14
Stony Brook 45, Sacred Heart 7
Elon 19, Charleston Southern 17
Villanova 59, Lafayette 0
William & Mary 30, Bucknell 9
Monmouth (NJ) at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Towson 16, St. Francis (PA) 14
|INDEPENDENTS
___
|IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|23
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|14
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|7
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|24
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|17
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|28
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|41
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|17
___
|Saturday’s Games
Princeton 27, San Diego 17
Yale 56, Lehigh 28
Brown 28, Bryant 23
Rhode Island 17, Harvard 10
Penn 42, Ohio Dominican 24
Columbia 17, Wagner 14
Delaware 41, Cornell 14
Dartmouth 38, Stetson 7
|MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Hampton
|1
|0
|28
|15
|2
|1
|87
|74
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|136
|34
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|60
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|49
|14
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|41
|109
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|49
|80
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|95
|146
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|110
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|101
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|109
|Delaware St.
|0
|1
|15
|28
|0
|3
|34
|109
___
|Friday, Sep. 8
Hampton 28, Delaware St. 15
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Albany (NY) 26, Morgan St. 0
Kent St. 38, Howard 31
Appalachian St. 54, Savannah St. 7
Charleston Southern at SC State, 6 p.m.
NC Central 41, Shaw 0
William & Mary 20, Norfolk St. 6
NC A&T 56, Mars Hill 0
Bethune-Cookman 28, Southeastern Louisiana 23
|Saturday’s Games
West Virginia 59, Delaware St. 16
Richmond 68, Howard 21
SC State 41, Johnson C. Smith 0
Montana 56, Savannah St. 3
Rutgers 65, Morgan St. 0
James Madison 75, Norfolk St. 14
Tennessee St. 24, Florida A&M 13
NC A&T 35, Charlotte 31
Hampton 59, Livingstone 0
FAU 45, Bethune-Cookman 0
|MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|157
|41
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|89
|13
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|112
|20
|South Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|82
|40
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|34
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|110
|37
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|55
|3
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|69
|80
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|71
|127
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|68
|106
___
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Youngstown St. 30, Robert Morris 0
Tennessee 42, Indiana St. 7
N. Dakota St. 40, E. Washington 13
North Dakota 34, Missouri St. 0
N. Iowa 45, Cal Poly 38
South Dakota 35, Bowling Green 27
S. Illinois 55, MVSU 3
W. Illinois 38, N. Arizona 20
South Dakota St. 31, Montana St. 27
|Saturday’s Games
Youngstown St. 59, CCSU 9
Illinois St. 44, E. Illinois 13
South Dakota 45, North Dakota 7
Missouri St. 28, Murray St. 21
Liberty 42, Indiana St. 41
S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.
Drake at South Dakota St., 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
|NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|St. Francis (PA)
|1
|0
|31
|6
|2
|1
|114
|25
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|86
|114
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|36
|40
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|87
|72
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|84
|129
|Wagner
|0
|1
|6
|31
|1
|2
|57
|55
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|47
|147
___
|Saturday, Sep. 9
St. Francis (PA) 31, Wagner 6
Fordham 38, CCSU 31
Youngstown St. 30, Robert Morris 0
Duquesne 45, Valparaiso 40
Maine 60, Bryant 12
Sacred Heart 38, Lafayette 24
|Saturday’s Games
Brown 28, Bryant 23
Columbia 17, Wagner 14
Duquesne 28, Dayton 23
Youngstown St. 59, CCSU 9
Robert Morris 23, VMI 0
Stony Brook 45, Sacred Heart 7
Towson 16, St. Francis (PA) 14
|OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|58
|38
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|80
|52
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|50
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|45
|102
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|101
|76
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|57
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|58
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|39
|63
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|41
|96
___
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Mississippi 45, UT Martin 23
Kentucky 27, E. Kentucky 16
Georgia Tech 37, Jacksonville St. 10
Dayton 25, SE Missouri 23
Miami (Ohio) 31, Austin Peay 10
N. Illinois 38, E. Illinois 10
Tennessee St. 17, Jackson St. 15
Cent. Arkansas 41, Murray St. 13
Kennesaw St. 27, Tennessee Tech 14
|Saturday’s Games
Illinois St. 44, E. Illinois 13
Ball St. 28, Tennessee Tech 13
Missouri St. 28, Murray St. 21
UT Martin 21, Chattanooga 7
Tennessee St. 24, Florida A&M 13
S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
|PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|1
|0
|20
|0
|2
|1
|91
|53
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|24
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|47
|67
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|65
|151
|Bucknell
|0
|1
|0
|20
|1
|2
|54
|56
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|36
|128
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|90
|140
___
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Holy Cross 20, Bucknell 0
Fordham 38, CCSU 31
Monmouth (NJ) 46, Lehigh 27
Richmond 20, Colgate 17
Sacred Heart 38, Lafayette 24
Georgetown 16, Campbell 10
|Saturday’s Games
Yale 56, Lehigh 28
Marist 14, Georgetown 12
E. Washington 56, Fordham 21
Holy Cross 51, New Hampshire 26
Villanova 59, Lafayette 0
William & Mary 30, Bucknell 9
Buffalo 33, Colgate 10
|PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marist
|1
|0
|38
|17
|2
|1
|58
|74
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|70
|90
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|47
|70
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|62
|91
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|63
|79
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|73
|72
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|96
|44
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|58
|64
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|58
|82
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|107
|100
|Stetson
|0
|1
|17
|38
|0
|3
|27
|118
___
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Marist 38, Stetson 17
Dayton 25, SE Missouri 23
Duquesne 45, Valparaiso 40
W. Carolina 63, Davidson 17
Liberty 58, Morehead St. 17
Butler 43, Franklin 24
Georgetown 16, Campbell 10
Drake 55, Southwestern 14
UC Davis 35, San Diego 7
|Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville 56, Walsh 31
Princeton 27, San Diego 17
Marist 14, Georgetown 12
Duquesne 28, Dayton 23
Valparaiso 44, Trinity International 10
Dartmouth 38, Stetson 7
Butler 27, Taylor 21
Presbyterian 28, Campbell 16
Drake at South Dakota St., 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
Guilford at Davidson, 7 p.m.
|SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wofford
|2
|0
|52
|50
|2
|0
|52
|50
|The Citadel
|1
|0
|31
|25
|3
|0
|110
|46
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|77
|64
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|123
|85
|ETSU
|0
|1
|25
|31
|1
|2
|66
|93
|Mercer
|0
|1
|27
|28
|1
|2
|85
|59
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|93
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|112
|Furman
|0
|1
|23
|24
|0
|3
|70
|107
___
|Thursday, Sep. 7
Samford 49, West Alabama 41
|Saturday, Sep. 9
The Citadel 48, Presbyterian 7
Elon 34, Furman 31
Catawba 27, VMI 20
Wofford 28, Mercer 27
James Madison 52, ETSU 10
W. Carolina 63, Davidson 17
LSU 45, Chattanooga 10
|Saturday’s Games
NC State 49, Furman 16
The Citadel 31, ETSU 25
Robert Morris 23, VMI 0
Auburn 24, Mercer 10
UT Martin 21, Chattanooga 7
W. Carolina 42, Gardner-Webb 27
Samford at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
|SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Nicholls
|1
|0
|37
|35
|1
|1
|51
|59
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|92
|65
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|60
|68
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|35
|37
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|86
|65
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|35
|37
|1
|1
|77
|58
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|76
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|122
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|75
|Southeastern Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|71
|79
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|109
___
|Thursday, Sep. 7
Sam Houston St. 44, Prairie View 31
Houston Baptist 24, Texas Southern 17
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Colorado St. 38, Abilene Christian 10
S. Utah 51, Stephen F. Austin 14
Cent. Arkansas 41, Murray St. 13
Texas A&M 24, Nicholls 14
Grambling St. 23, Northwestern St. 10
McNeese St. 42, Florida Tech 21
Lamar 72, Texas-Permian Basin 6
Bethune-Cookman 28, Southeastern Louisiana 23
Sacramento St. 56, Incarnate Word 22
|Saturday’s Games
Lamar at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Nicholls, 7 p.m.
Southeastern Louisiana at Cent. Arkansas, 8:15 p.m.
|SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|53
|Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|53
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|75
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|44
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|53
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|60
|38
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|80
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|48
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|80
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|127
___
|Thursday, Sep. 7
Sam Houston St. 44, Prairie View 31
Houston Baptist 24, Texas Southern 17
|Friday, Sep. 8
FIU 17, Alcorn St. 10
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Vanderbilt 42, Alabama A&M 0
Troy 34, Alabama St. 7
Akron 52, Ark.-Pine Bluff 3
Tennessee St. 17, Jackson St. 15
S. Illinois 55, MVSU 3
Southern Miss 45, Southern 0
Grambling St. 23, Northwestern St. 10
|Saturday’s Games
Alabama A&M at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.
Southern at UTSA, 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Nicholls, 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Grambling St., 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Alabama St., 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
If you’re looking to get in the sweater-weather spirit this season, look no further. Here are 18 of the area’s best fall festivals.
Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!
What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?