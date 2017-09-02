NCAA Football

|All Times EDT
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|20
|Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|3
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|50
|7
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|51
|7
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|35
|Coastal Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|60
|7
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|13
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|21
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|10
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|35
___
|Thursday’s Games
Wake Forest 51, Presbyterian 7
|Friday’s Games
Syracuse 50, CCSU 7
Boston 23, N. Illinois 20
|Saturday’s Games
Clemson 56, Kent St. 3
California 35, North Carolina 30
Miami 41, Bethune-Cookman 13
Pittsburgh 28, Youngstown St. 21
South Carolina 35, NC State 28
Virginia 28, William & Mary 10
Duke 60, NC Central 7
Louisville at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Alabama, 8 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
West Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
|Monday, Sep. 4
Tennessee at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Louisville at North Carolina, Noon
Northwestern at Duke, Noon
Jacksonville St. at Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Boston, 1 p.m.
Miami at Arkansas St., 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Delaware at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.
Marshall at NC State, 6 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Auburn at Clemson, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|73
|39
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|14
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|20
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|61
|17
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|34
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|49
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|29
|Navy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|19
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|58
|14
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|59
___
|Saturday, Aug. 26
South Florida 42, San Jose St. 22
|Thursday’s Games
UCF 61, FIU 17
Cincinnati 26, Austin Peay 14
Oklahoma St. 59, Tulsa 24
UConn 27, Holy Cross 20
Memphis 37, Louisiana-Monroe 29
|Friday’s Games
Navy 42, FAU 19
|Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame 49, Temple 16
South Florida 31, Stony Brook 17
James Madison 34, East Carolina 14
SMU 58, Stephen F. Austin 14
Houston at UTSA, ppd.
Grambling St. at Tulane, 8 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Cincinnati at Michigan, Noon
South Florida at UConn, Noon
East Carolina at West Virginia, Noon
Tulane at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Villanova at Temple, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Tulsa, 4 p.m.
North Texas at SMU, 7 p.m.
Memphis at UCF, 8 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|16
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|55
|19
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|7
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|59
|24
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|10
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|45
|48
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|41
|51
___
|Thursday’s Games
Oklahoma St. 59, Tulsa 24
|Saturday’s Games
Maryland 51, Texas 41
Oklahoma 56, UTEP 7
Texas Tech 56, E. Washington 10
Liberty 48, Baylor 45
Kansas 38, SE Missouri 16
Kansas St. 55, Cent. Arkansas 19
Jackson St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
N. Iowa at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
West Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
|Friday, Sep. 8
Oklahoma St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Iowa at Iowa St., Noon
East Carolina at West Virginia, Noon
Charlotte at Kansas St., Noon
TCU at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.
San Jose St. at Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.
UTSA at Baylor, 8 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|49
|21
|1
|0
|49
|21
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|51
|41
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|33
|17
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|10
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|0
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|30
|Indiana
|0
|1
|21
|49
|0
|1
|21
|49
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|21
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|3
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|7
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|20
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|59
|10
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Thursday’s Games
Minnesota 17, Buffalo 7
Ohio St. 49, Indiana 21
|Friday’s Games
Washington 30, Rutgers 14
Wisconsin 59, Utah St. 10
|Saturday’s Games
Michigan St. 35, Bowling Green 10
Iowa 24, Wyoming 3
Penn St. 52, Akron 0
Illinois 24, Ball St. 21
Maryland 51, Texas 41
Michigan 33, Florida 17
Northwestern 31, Nevada 20
Louisville at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
|Friday, Sep. 8
Ohio at Purdue, 8 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Cincinnati at Michigan, Noon
Iowa at Iowa St., Noon
Towson at Maryland, Noon
FAU at Wisconsin, Noon
Northwestern at Duke, Noon
E. Michigan at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Oregon, 4:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
|CONFERENCE USA
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|26
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|17
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|17
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|24
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|42
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|61
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|24
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|59
|14
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|7
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|62
|Southern Miss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|24
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|56
___
|Saturday, Aug. 26
Stanford 62, Rice 7
|Thursday’s Games
UCF 61, FIU 17
|Friday’s Games
E. Michigan 24, Charlotte 7
Navy 42, FAU 19
|Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma 56, UTEP 7
UAB 38, Alabama A&M 7
Kentucky 24, Southern Miss 17
Old Dominion 31, Albany (NY) 17
Marshall 31, Miami (Ohio) 26
North Texas 59, Lamar 14
W. Kentucky 31, E. Kentucky 17
Houston at UTSA, ppd.
Louisiana Tech 52, Northwestern St. 24
Vanderbilt at Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 9
FAU at Wisconsin, Noon
Charlotte at Kansas St., Noon
UAB at Ball St., 3 p.m.
Old Dominion at UMass, 3:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.
Marshall at NC State, 6 p.m.
Southern at Southern Miss, 7 p.m.
North Texas at SMU, 7 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at FIU, 7:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Illinois, 8 p.m.
UTSA at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Rice at UTEP, 8 p.m.
|INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|64
|6
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|6
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|16
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|63
|76
___
|Saturday, Aug. 26
BYU 20, Portland St. 6
Hawaii 38, UMass 35
|Friday’s Games
Army 64, Fordham 6
|Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame 49, Temple 16
Coastal Carolina 38, UMass 28
BYU at LSU, 9:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Buffalo at Army, Noon
Old Dominion at UMass, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
|MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|59
|0
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|35
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|17
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|56
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|31
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|27
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|7
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|47
|13
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|24
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|23
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|49
___
|Thursday’s Games
Cent. Michigan 30, Rhode Island 27
Minnesota 17, Buffalo 7
Toledo 47, Elon 13
|Friday’s Games
E. Michigan 24, Charlotte 7
Boston 23, N. Illinois 20
|Saturday’s Games
Michigan St. 35, Bowling Green 10
Penn St. 52, Akron 0
Illinois 24, Ball St. 21
Clemson 56, Kent St. 3
Southern Cal 49, W. Michigan 31
Marshall 31, Miami (Ohio) 26
Ohio 59, Hampton 0
|Friday, Sep. 8
Ohio at Purdue, 8 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Buffalo at Army, Noon
UAB at Ball St., 3 p.m.
Austin Peay at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Howard at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Kansas, 4 p.m.
South Dakota at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Akron, 6:30 p.m.
Toledo at Nevada, 7 p.m.
|MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Mountain Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|62
|0
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|13
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|61
|44
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|59
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|35
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|56
|55
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|31
___
|Saturday, Aug. 26
Colorado St. 58, Oregon St. 27
Hawaii 38, UMass 35
South Florida 42, San Jose St. 22
|Friday’s Games
Colorado 17, Colorado St. 3
Wisconsin 59, Utah St. 10
|Saturday’s Games
Iowa 24, Wyoming 3
Air Force 62, VMI 0
Northwestern 31, Nevada 20
Boise St. 24, Troy 13
San Jose St. 34, Cal Poly 13
Abilene Christian at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
UC Davis at San Diego St., 8:30 p.m.
Howard at UNLV, 9 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
W. Carolina at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
|Thursday, Sep. 7
Idaho St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Abilene Christian at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.
Fresno St. at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
San Jose St. at Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Hawaii at UCLA, 5 p.m.
UNLV at Idaho, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Nevada, 7 p.m.
New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
Boise St. at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at Arizona St., 11 p.m.
|PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|South Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|31
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|3
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|31
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|16
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|30
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|62
|7
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|14
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|62
|90
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Saturday, Aug. 26
Colorado St. 58, Oregon St. 27
Stanford 62, Rice 7
|Thursday’s Games
Utah 37, North Dakota 16
Arizona St. 37, New Mexico St. 31
|Friday’s Games
Colorado 17, Colorado St. 3
Washington 30, Rutgers 14
|Saturday’s Games
California 35, North Carolina 30
Oregon St. 35, Portland St. 32
Southern Cal 49, W. Michigan 31
S. Utah at Oregon, 8:15 p.m.
Montana St. at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.
N. Arizona at Arizona, 11 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Texas A&M at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Texas St. at Colorado, 2 p.m.
Nebraska at Oregon, 4:30 p.m.
Weber St. at California, 5 p.m.
Hawaii at UCLA, 5 p.m.
Montana at Washington, 8 p.m.
Stanford at Southern Cal, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
Utah at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Boise St. at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at Arizona St., 11 p.m.
|SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|7
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|7
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|0
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|47
|27
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|10
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|17
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|72
|43
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|28
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|33
___
|Thursday’s Games
Arkansas 49, Florida A&M 7
|Saturday’s Games
Missouri 72, Missouri St. 43
South Carolina 35, NC State 28
Michigan 33, Florida 17
Mississippi St. 49, Charleston Southern 0
Kentucky 24, Southern Miss 17
Georgia 31, Appalachian St. 10
Mississippi 47, South Alabama 27
Auburn 41, Georgia Southern 7
Florida St. at Alabama, 8 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m.
BYU at LSU, 9:30 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Texas A&M at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.
|Monday, Sep. 4
Tennessee at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 9
UT Martin at Mississippi, Noon
E. Kentucky at Kentucky, Noon
Fresno St. at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
TCU at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana St. at Tennessee, 4 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.
Auburn at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Missouri, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
N. Colorado at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
|SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|28
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|6
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|51
|48
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|11
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|31
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|41
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|17
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|37
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|37
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|47
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|24
___
|Thursday’s Games
Tennessee St. 17, Georgia St. 10
Idaho 28, Sacramento St. 6
Memphis 37, Louisiana-Monroe 29
Arizona St. 37, New Mexico St. 31
|Saturday’s Games
Boise St. 24, Troy 13
Georgia 31, Appalachian St. 10
Louisiana-Lafayette 51, Southeastern Louisiana 48
Texas St. 20, Houston Baptist 11
Coastal Carolina 38, UMass 28
Mississippi 47, South Alabama 27
Auburn 41, Georgia Southern 7
Arkansas St. at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
|Friday, Sep. 8
Oklahoma St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Texas St. at Colorado, 2 p.m.
Miami at Arkansas St., 3:30 p.m.
Savannah St. at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Tulsa, 4 p.m.
Alabama St. at Troy, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Florida St., 7 p.m.
UNLV at Idaho, 7 p.m.
New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|6
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|23
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|14
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|76
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|56
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|37
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|28
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|54
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|55
___
|Saturday, Aug. 26
BYU 20, Portland St. 6
Colgate 20, Cal Poly 14
|Thursday’s Games
Utah 37, North Dakota 16
Idaho St. 37, W. Oregon 6
Idaho 28, Sacramento St. 6
|Saturday’s Games
Oregon St. 35, Portland St. 32
Montana 45, Valparaiso 23
Texas Tech 56, E. Washington 10
N. Colorado 41, of Idaho 14
San Jose St. 34, Cal Poly 13
Weber St. 76, Montana-Western 0
S. Utah at Oregon, 8:15 p.m.
UC Davis at San Diego St., 8:30 p.m.
Montana St. at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.
N. Arizona at Arizona, 11 p.m.
|Thursday, Sep. 7
Idaho St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 9
N. Dakota St. at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Weber St. at California, 5 p.m.
Missouri St. at North Dakota, 5 p.m.
Cal Poly at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
S. Utah at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
W. Illinois at N. Arizona, 7 p.m.
N. Colorado at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Montana at Washington, 8 p.m.
South Dakota St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.
San Diego at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|45
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|12
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|45
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|28
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|51
___
|Thursday’s Games
Wake Forest 51, Presbyterian 7
Samford 28, Kennesaw St. 23
|Saturday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) 31, Lafayette 12
Mississippi St. 49, Charleston Southern 0
NC A&T 45, Gardner-Webb 3
Liberty 48, Baylor 45
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Charleston Southern at SC State, 6 p.m.
Presbyterian at The Citadel, 6 p.m.
Morehead St. at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
|COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|New Hampshire
|1
|0
|24
|23
|1
|0
|24
|23
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|3
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|14
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|0
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|35
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|31
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|47
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|30
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|34
|48
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|31
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|28
|Maine
|0
|1
|23
|24
|0
|1
|23
|24
___
|Thursday’s Games
Cent. Michigan 30, Rhode Island 27
Delaware 22, Delaware St. 3
Toledo 47, Elon 13
New Hampshire 24, Maine 23
|Friday’s Games
Sam Houston St. 48, Richmond 34
|Saturday’s Games
Villanova 38, Lehigh 35
Virginia 28, William & Mary 10
South Florida 31, Stony Brook 17
Old Dominion 31, Albany (NY) 17
James Madison 34, East Carolina 14
Towson 10, Morgan St. 0
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Towson at Maryland, Noon
Stony Brook at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Richmond at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Elon at Furman, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Morgan St., 1 p.m.
Bryant at Maine, 3:30 p.m.
Villanova at Temple, 3:30 p.m.
Delaware at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
ETSU at James Madison, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
William & Mary at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
|INDEPENDENTS
___
|IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|3
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|56
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|41
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|22
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|59
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|14
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|60
___
|Saturday, Aug. 26
Florida A&M 29, Texas Southern 7
|Thursday’s Games
Delaware 22, Delaware St. 3
Arkansas 49, Florida A&M 7
|Saturday’s Games
Miami 41, Bethune-Cookman 13
Virginia St. 14, Norfolk St. 10
Duke 60, NC Central 7
Towson 10, Morgan St. 0
NC A&T 45, Gardner-Webb 3
Ohio 59, Hampton 0
Howard at UNLV, 9 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
SC State at Southern, 2:30 p.m.
|Friday, Sep. 8
Delaware St. at Hampton, 7 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Albany (NY) at Morgan St., 1 p.m.
Howard at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.
Savannah St. at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at SC State, 6 p.m.
Shaw at NC Central, 6 p.m.
William & Mary at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
Mars Hill at NC A&T, 6 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Southeastern Louisiana, 8 p.m.
|MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|0
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|72
|7
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|77
|7
|South Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|51
|13
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|14
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|22
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|43
|72
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|28
___
|Thursday’s Games
W. Illinois 41, Tennessee Tech 14
E. Illinois 22, Indiana St. 20
South Dakota St. 51, Duquesne 13
|Saturday’s Games
Missouri 72, Missouri St. 43
Pittsburgh 28, Youngstown St. 21
N. Dakota St. 72, MVSU 7
South Dakota 77, Drake 7
Illinois St. 45, Butler 0
N. Iowa at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Robert Morris at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Indiana St. at Tennessee, 4 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Missouri St. at North Dakota, 5 p.m.
Cal Poly at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
South Dakota at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.
MVSU at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
W. Illinois at N. Arizona, 7 p.m.
South Dakota St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.
|NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|41
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|10
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|3
|St. Francis (PA)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|69
|3
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|7
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|50
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|51
___
|Thursday’s Games
Wagner 37, Saint Anselm 7
South Dakota St. 51, Duquesne 13
|Friday’s Games
Syracuse 50, CCSU 7
|Saturday’s Games
St. Francis (PA) 69, Lock Haven 3
Robert Morris 13, Dayton 10
Bryant 49, Merrimack 41
Sacred Heart 42, Stetson 3
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Wagner at St. Francis (PA), Noon
Fordham at CCSU, Noon
Robert Morris at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Duquesne at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Bryant at Maine, 3:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 6 p.m.
|OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|20
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|13
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|67
|7
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|10
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|36
|0
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|26
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|31
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|38
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|41
___
|Saturday, Aug. 26
Jacksonville St. 27, Chattanooga 13
|Thursday’s Games
W. Illinois 41, Tennessee Tech 14
E. Illinois 22, Indiana St. 20
Murray St. 67, Kentucky Wesleyan 7
UT Martin 36, Clarion 0
Cincinnati 26, Austin Peay 14
Tennessee St. 17, Georgia St. 10
|Saturday’s Games
W. Kentucky 31, E. Kentucky 17
Kansas 38, SE Missouri 16
|Saturday, Sep. 9
UT Martin at Mississippi, Noon
E. Kentucky at Kentucky, Noon
Jacksonville St. at Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Austin Peay at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Murray St., 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
|PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|6
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|14
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|64
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|27
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|31
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|35
|38
___
|Saturday, Aug. 26
Colgate 20, Cal Poly 14
|Thursday’s Games
UConn 27, Holy Cross 20
|Friday’s Games
Army 64, Fordham 6
|Saturday’s Games
Villanova 38, Lehigh 35
Monmouth (NJ) 31, Lafayette 12
Bucknell 45, Marist 6
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Holy Cross at Bucknell, Noon
Fordham at CCSU, Noon
Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Richmond at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 6 p.m.
Georgetown at Campbell, 6 p.m.
|PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|70
|0
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|7
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|14
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|20
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|13
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|77
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|48
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|45
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|42
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|45
___
|Thursday’s Games
Morehead St. 56, Kentucky Christian 14
Mercer 48, Jacksonville 7
Campbell 70, Methodist 0
|Saturday’s Games
Robert Morris 13, Dayton 10
Montana 45, Valparaiso 23
San Diego 34, W. New Mexico 20
Bucknell 45, Marist 6
Sacred Heart 42, Stetson 3
Davidson 30, Brevard 7
South Dakota 77, Drake 7
Illinois St. 45, Butler 0
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Stetson at Marist, 1 p.m.
SE Missouri at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Duquesne at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Davidson at W. Carolina, 6 p.m.
Morehead St. at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Butler at Franklin, 6 p.m.
Georgetown at Campbell, 6 p.m.
Southwestern at Drake, 7 p.m.
San Diego at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
|SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wofford
|1
|0
|24
|23
|1
|0
|24
|23
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|14
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|10
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|7
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|23
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|27
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|62
|Furman
|0
|1
|23
|24
|0
|1
|23
|24
___
|Saturday, Aug. 26
Jacksonville St. 27, Chattanooga 13
|Thursday’s Games
Mercer 48, Jacksonville 7
Samford 28, Kennesaw St. 23
|Saturday’s Games
Air Force 62, VMI 0
Wofford 24, Furman 23
The Citadel 31, Newberry 14
ETSU 31, Limestone 10
|Sunday’s Games
W. Carolina at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
|Thursday, Sep. 7
West Alabama at Samford, 7 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Elon at Furman, 1 p.m.
Catawba at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Wofford at Mercer, 4 p.m.
ETSU at James Madison, 6 p.m.
Presbyterian at The Citadel, 6 p.m.
Davidson at W. Carolina, 6 p.m.
Chattanooga at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
|SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Nicholls
|1
|0
|37
|35
|1
|0
|37
|35
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|34
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|55
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|20
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|59
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|52
|Southeastern Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|48
|51
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|58
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|35
|37
|0
|1
|35
|37
___
|Thursday’s Games
Nicholls 37, McNeese St. 35
|Friday’s Games
Sam Houston St. 48, Richmond 34
|Saturday’s Games
North Texas 59, Lamar 14
SMU 58, Stephen F. Austin 14
Louisiana-Lafayette 51, Southeastern Louisiana 48
Texas St. 20, Houston Baptist 11
Louisiana Tech 52, Northwestern St. 24
Kansas St. 55, Cent. Arkansas 19
Abilene Christian at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
|Thursday, Sep. 7
Sam Houston St. at Prairie View, 7:30 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Abilene Christian at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.
S. Utah at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Murray St., 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Grambling St., 7 p.m.
Florida Tech at McNeese St., 7 p.m.
Texas-Permian Basin at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Southeastern Louisiana, 8 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
|SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|10
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|29
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|50
|21
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|38
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|72
___
|Saturday, Aug. 26
Florida A&M 29, Texas Southern 7
|Saturday’s Games
N. Dakota St. 72, MVSU 7
UAB 38, Alabama A&M 7
Ark.-Pine Bluff 23, Morehouse 10
Alcorn St. 50, Miles 21
Jackson St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Tuskegee at Alabama St., 8 p.m.
Grambling St. at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Prairie View at Texas Southern, ppd.
|Sunday’s Games
SC State at Southern, 2:30 p.m.
|Thursday, Sep. 7
Sam Houston St. at Prairie View, 7:30 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 9
Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.
Alabama St. at Troy, 6 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Akron, 6:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
MVSU at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Southern at Southern Miss, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Grambling St., 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at FIU, 7:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm's catastrophic damage. See photos.
Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!
What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?