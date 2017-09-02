NCAA Football

All Times EDT ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boston 0 0 0 0 1 0 23 20 Clemson 0 0 0 0 1 0 56 3 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 1 0 50 7 Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 1 0 51 7 Florida St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC State 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 35 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duke 0 0 0 0 1 0 60 7 Miami 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 13 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 21 Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 10 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 30 35

___

Thursday’s Games

Wake Forest 51, Presbyterian 7

Friday’s Games

Syracuse 50, CCSU 7

Boston 23, N. Illinois 20

Saturday’s Games

Clemson 56, Kent St. 3

California 35, North Carolina 30

Miami 41, Bethune-Cookman 13

Pittsburgh 28, Youngstown St. 21

South Carolina 35, NC State 28

Virginia 28, William & Mary 10

Duke 60, NC Central 7

Louisville at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Alabama, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Sep. 4

Tennessee at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 9

Louisville at North Carolina, Noon

Northwestern at Duke, Noon

Jacksonville St. at Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Boston, 1 p.m.

Miami at Arkansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at NC State, 6 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Auburn at Clemson, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA South Florida 0 0 0 0 2 0 73 39 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 1 0 26 14 UConn 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 20 UCF 0 0 0 0 1 0 61 17 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 34 Temple 0 0 0 0 0 1 16 49 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 0 0 0 0 1 0 37 29 Navy 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 19 SMU 0 0 0 0 1 0 58 14 Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tulane 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 59

___

Saturday, Aug. 26

South Florida 42, San Jose St. 22

Thursday’s Games

UCF 61, FIU 17

Cincinnati 26, Austin Peay 14

Oklahoma St. 59, Tulsa 24

UConn 27, Holy Cross 20

Memphis 37, Louisiana-Monroe 29

Friday’s Games

Navy 42, FAU 19

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame 49, Temple 16

South Florida 31, Stony Brook 17

James Madison 34, East Carolina 14

SMU 58, Stephen F. Austin 14

Houston at UTSA, ppd.

Grambling St. at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 9

Cincinnati at Michigan, Noon

South Florida at UConn, Noon

East Carolina at West Virginia, Noon

Tulane at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Villanova at Temple, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Tulsa, 4 p.m.

North Texas at SMU, 7 p.m.

Memphis at UCF, 8 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kansas 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 16 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 19 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 1 0 56 7 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 59 24 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 1 0 56 10 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TCU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Baylor 0 0 0 0 0 1 45 48 Texas 0 0 0 0 0 1 41 51

___

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 59, Tulsa 24

Saturday’s Games

Maryland 51, Texas 41

Oklahoma 56, UTEP 7

Texas Tech 56, E. Washington 10

Liberty 48, Baylor 45

Kansas 38, SE Missouri 16

Kansas St. 55, Cent. Arkansas 19

Jackson St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

N. Iowa at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sep. 8

Oklahoma St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 9

Iowa at Iowa St., Noon

East Carolina at West Virginia, Noon

Charlotte at Kansas St., Noon

TCU at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

UTSA at Baylor, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 1 0 49 21 1 0 49 21 Maryland 0 0 0 0 1 0 51 41 Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 33 17 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 10 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 0 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 30 Indiana 0 1 21 49 0 1 21 49 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 21 Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 3 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 7 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 20 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 1 0 59 10 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 17, Buffalo 7

Ohio St. 49, Indiana 21

Friday’s Games

Washington 30, Rutgers 14

Wisconsin 59, Utah St. 10

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. 35, Bowling Green 10

Iowa 24, Wyoming 3

Penn St. 52, Akron 0

Illinois 24, Ball St. 21

Maryland 51, Texas 41

Michigan 33, Florida 17

Northwestern 31, Nevada 20

Louisville at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sep. 8

Ohio at Purdue, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 9

Cincinnati at Michigan, Noon

Iowa at Iowa St., Noon

Towson at Maryland, Noon

FAU at Wisconsin, Noon

Northwestern at Duke, Noon

E. Michigan at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Oregon, 4:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Marshall 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 26 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 17 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 17 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 24 FAU 0 0 0 0 0 1 19 42 FIU 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 61 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 24 North Texas 0 0 0 0 1 0 59 14 UAB 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 7 UTSA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rice 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 62 Southern Miss 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 24 UTEP 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 56

___

Saturday, Aug. 26

Stanford 62, Rice 7

Thursday’s Games

UCF 61, FIU 17

Friday’s Games

E. Michigan 24, Charlotte 7

Navy 42, FAU 19

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 56, UTEP 7

UAB 38, Alabama A&M 7

Kentucky 24, Southern Miss 17

Old Dominion 31, Albany (NY) 17

Marshall 31, Miami (Ohio) 26

North Texas 59, Lamar 14

W. Kentucky 31, E. Kentucky 17

Houston at UTSA, ppd.

Louisiana Tech 52, Northwestern St. 24

Vanderbilt at Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 9

FAU at Wisconsin, Noon

Charlotte at Kansas St., Noon

UAB at Ball St., 3 p.m.

Old Dominion at UMass, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at NC State, 6 p.m.

Southern at Southern Miss, 7 p.m.

North Texas at SMU, 7 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at FIU, 7:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Illinois, 8 p.m.

UTSA at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Rice at UTEP, 8 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 0 0 0 0 1 0 64 6 BYU 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 6 Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 16 UMass 0 0 0 0 0 2 63 76

___

Saturday, Aug. 26

BYU 20, Portland St. 6

Hawaii 38, UMass 35

Friday’s Games

Army 64, Fordham 6

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame 49, Temple 16

Coastal Carolina 38, UMass 28

BYU at LSU, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 9

Buffalo at Army, Noon

Old Dominion at UMass, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio 0 0 0 0 1 0 59 0 Akron 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 35 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 17 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 56 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 1 26 31 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 27 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 7 Toledo 0 0 0 0 1 0 47 13 Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 24 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 23 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 1 31 49

___

Thursday’s Games

Cent. Michigan 30, Rhode Island 27

Minnesota 17, Buffalo 7

Toledo 47, Elon 13

Friday’s Games

E. Michigan 24, Charlotte 7

Boston 23, N. Illinois 20

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. 35, Bowling Green 10

Penn St. 52, Akron 0

Illinois 24, Ball St. 21

Clemson 56, Kent St. 3

Southern Cal 49, W. Michigan 31

Marshall 31, Miami (Ohio) 26

Ohio 59, Hampton 0

Friday, Sep. 8

Ohio at Purdue, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 9

Buffalo at Army, Noon

UAB at Ball St., 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Howard at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Kansas, 4 p.m.

South Dakota at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Akron, 6:30 p.m.

Toledo at Nevada, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE Mountain Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 0 0 0 0 1 0 62 0 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 13 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 61 44 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 59 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 24 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Hawaii 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 35 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 56 55 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UNLV 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 31

___

Saturday, Aug. 26

Colorado St. 58, Oregon St. 27

Hawaii 38, UMass 35

South Florida 42, San Jose St. 22

Friday’s Games

Colorado 17, Colorado St. 3

Wisconsin 59, Utah St. 10

Saturday’s Games

Iowa 24, Wyoming 3

Air Force 62, VMI 0

Northwestern 31, Nevada 20

Boise St. 24, Troy 13

San Jose St. 34, Cal Poly 13

Abilene Christian at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

UC Davis at San Diego St., 8:30 p.m.

Howard at UNLV, 9 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

W. Carolina at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Thursday, Sep. 7

Idaho St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 9

Abilene Christian at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.

Fresno St. at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Hawaii at UCLA, 5 p.m.

UNLV at Idaho, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Nevada, 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

Boise St. at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at Arizona St., 11 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE South Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 37 31 Colorado 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 3 Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 31 Utah 0 0 0 0 1 0 37 16 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA California 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 30 Stanford 0 0 0 0 1 0 62 7 Washington 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 14 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 62 90 Oregon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday, Aug. 26

Colorado St. 58, Oregon St. 27

Stanford 62, Rice 7

Thursday’s Games

Utah 37, North Dakota 16

Arizona St. 37, New Mexico St. 31

Friday’s Games

Colorado 17, Colorado St. 3

Washington 30, Rutgers 14

Saturday’s Games

California 35, North Carolina 30

Oregon St. 35, Portland St. 32

Southern Cal 49, W. Michigan 31

S. Utah at Oregon, 8:15 p.m.

Montana St. at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona, 11 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Texas A&M at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 9

Texas St. at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Nebraska at Oregon, 4:30 p.m.

Weber St. at California, 5 p.m.

Hawaii at UCLA, 5 p.m.

Montana at Washington, 8 p.m.

Stanford at Southern Cal, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Utah at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Boise St. at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at Arizona St., 11 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 7 Auburn 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 7 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 0 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 1 0 47 27 Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 10 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 17 Missouri 0 0 0 0 1 0 72 43 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 28 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 33

___

Thursday’s Games

Arkansas 49, Florida A&M 7

Saturday’s Games

Missouri 72, Missouri St. 43

South Carolina 35, NC State 28

Michigan 33, Florida 17

Mississippi St. 49, Charleston Southern 0

Kentucky 24, Southern Miss 17

Georgia 31, Appalachian St. 10

Mississippi 47, South Alabama 27

Auburn 41, Georgia Southern 7

Florida St. at Alabama, 8 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m.

BYU at LSU, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Texas A&M at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Sep. 4

Tennessee at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 9

UT Martin at Mississippi, Noon

E. Kentucky at Kentucky, Noon

Fresno St. at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

TCU at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana St. at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

Auburn at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

N. Colorado at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 28 Idaho 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 6 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 0 51 48 Texas St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 11 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 31 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 41 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 17 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 0 1 29 37 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 31 37 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 1 27 47 Troy 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 24

___

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee St. 17, Georgia St. 10

Idaho 28, Sacramento St. 6

Memphis 37, Louisiana-Monroe 29

Arizona St. 37, New Mexico St. 31

Saturday’s Games

Boise St. 24, Troy 13

Georgia 31, Appalachian St. 10

Louisiana-Lafayette 51, Southeastern Louisiana 48

Texas St. 20, Houston Baptist 11

Coastal Carolina 38, UMass 28

Mississippi 47, South Alabama 27

Auburn 41, Georgia Southern 7

Arkansas St. at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sep. 8

Oklahoma St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 9

Texas St. at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Miami at Arkansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Savannah St. at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Tulsa, 4 p.m.

Alabama St. at Troy, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Florida St., 7 p.m.

UNLV at Idaho, 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 37 6 Montana 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 23 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 14 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 76 0 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 56 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 1 16 37 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 28 Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 2 27 54 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 38 55

___

Saturday, Aug. 26

BYU 20, Portland St. 6

Colgate 20, Cal Poly 14

Thursday’s Games

Utah 37, North Dakota 16

Idaho St. 37, W. Oregon 6

Idaho 28, Sacramento St. 6

Saturday’s Games

Oregon St. 35, Portland St. 32

Montana 45, Valparaiso 23

Texas Tech 56, E. Washington 10

N. Colorado 41, of Idaho 14

San Jose St. 34, Cal Poly 13

Weber St. 76, Montana-Western 0

S. Utah at Oregon, 8:15 p.m.

UC Davis at San Diego St., 8:30 p.m.

Montana St. at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona, 11 p.m.

Thursday, Sep. 7

Idaho St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 9

N. Dakota St. at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Weber St. at California, 5 p.m.

Missouri St. at North Dakota, 5 p.m.

Cal Poly at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

S. Utah at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

W. Illinois at N. Arizona, 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Montana at Washington, 8 p.m.

South Dakota St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.

San Diego at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Liberty 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 45 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 12 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 45 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 28 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 51

___

Thursday’s Games

Wake Forest 51, Presbyterian 7

Samford 28, Kennesaw St. 23

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 31, Lafayette 12

Mississippi St. 49, Charleston Southern 0

NC A&T 45, Gardner-Webb 3

Liberty 48, Baylor 45

Saturday, Sep. 9

Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at SC State, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at The Citadel, 6 p.m.

Morehead St. at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA New Hampshire 1 0 24 23 1 0 24 23 Delaware 0 0 0 0 1 0 22 3 James Madison 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 14 Towson 0 0 0 0 1 0 10 0 Villanova 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 35 Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 31 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 47 Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 1 27 30 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 1 34 48 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 31 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 28 Maine 0 1 23 24 0 1 23 24

___

Thursday’s Games

Cent. Michigan 30, Rhode Island 27

Delaware 22, Delaware St. 3

Toledo 47, Elon 13

New Hampshire 24, Maine 23

Friday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 48, Richmond 34

Saturday’s Games

Villanova 38, Lehigh 35

Virginia 28, William & Mary 10

South Florida 31, Stony Brook 17

Old Dominion 31, Albany (NY) 17

James Madison 34, East Carolina 14

Towson 10, Morgan St. 0

Saturday, Sep. 9

Towson at Maryland, Noon

Stony Brook at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Elon at Furman, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

Bryant at Maine, 3:30 p.m.

Villanova at Temple, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

ETSU at James Madison, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

William & Mary at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

___

IVY LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC A&T 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 3 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 1 1 36 56 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Savannah St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 41 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 22 Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 59 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 10 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 14 NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 60

___

Saturday, Aug. 26

Florida A&M 29, Texas Southern 7

Thursday’s Games

Delaware 22, Delaware St. 3

Arkansas 49, Florida A&M 7

Saturday’s Games

Miami 41, Bethune-Cookman 13

Virginia St. 14, Norfolk St. 10

Duke 60, NC Central 7

Towson 10, Morgan St. 0

NC A&T 45, Gardner-Webb 3

Ohio 59, Hampton 0

Howard at UNLV, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

SC State at Southern, 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Sep. 8

Delaware St. at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 9

Albany (NY) at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

Howard at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

Savannah St. at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at SC State, 6 p.m.

Shaw at NC Central, 6 p.m.

William & Mary at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

Mars Hill at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Southeastern Louisiana, 8 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 0 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 72 7 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 0 77 7 South Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 51 13 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 14 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 22 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 43 72 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 28

___

Thursday’s Games

W. Illinois 41, Tennessee Tech 14

E. Illinois 22, Indiana St. 20

South Dakota St. 51, Duquesne 13

Saturday’s Games

Missouri 72, Missouri St. 43

Pittsburgh 28, Youngstown St. 21

N. Dakota St. 72, MVSU 7

South Dakota 77, Drake 7

Illinois St. 45, Butler 0

N. Iowa at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 9

Robert Morris at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Missouri St. at North Dakota, 5 p.m.

Cal Poly at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

South Dakota at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.

MVSU at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

W. Illinois at N. Arizona, 7 p.m.

South Dakota St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bryant 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 41 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 1 0 13 10 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 3 St. Francis (PA) 0 0 0 0 1 0 69 3 Wagner 0 0 0 0 1 0 37 7 CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 50 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 51

___

Thursday’s Games

Wagner 37, Saint Anselm 7

South Dakota St. 51, Duquesne 13

Friday’s Games

Syracuse 50, CCSU 7

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (PA) 69, Lock Haven 3

Robert Morris 13, Dayton 10

Bryant 49, Merrimack 41

Sacred Heart 42, Stetson 3

Saturday, Sep. 9

Wagner at St. Francis (PA), Noon

Fordham at CCSU, Noon

Robert Morris at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Duquesne at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Maine, 3:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 6 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 22 20 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 13 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 67 7 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 10 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 1 0 36 0 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 26 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 31 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 1 16 38 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 41

___

Saturday, Aug. 26

Jacksonville St. 27, Chattanooga 13

Thursday’s Games

W. Illinois 41, Tennessee Tech 14

E. Illinois 22, Indiana St. 20

Murray St. 67, Kentucky Wesleyan 7

UT Martin 36, Clarion 0

Cincinnati 26, Austin Peay 14

Tennessee St. 17, Georgia St. 10

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky 31, E. Kentucky 17

Kansas 38, SE Missouri 16

Saturday, Sep. 9

UT Martin at Mississippi, Noon

E. Kentucky at Kentucky, Noon

Jacksonville St. at Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bucknell 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 6 Colgate 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 14 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 64 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 27 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 1 12 31 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 1 35 38

___

Saturday, Aug. 26

Colgate 20, Cal Poly 14

Thursday’s Games

UConn 27, Holy Cross 20

Friday’s Games

Army 64, Fordham 6

Saturday’s Games

Villanova 38, Lehigh 35

Monmouth (NJ) 31, Lafayette 12

Bucknell 45, Marist 6

Saturday, Sep. 9

Holy Cross at Bucknell, Noon

Fordham at CCSU, Noon

Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Richmond at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 6 p.m.

Georgetown at Campbell, 6 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Campbell 0 0 0 0 1 0 70 0 Davidson 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 7 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 56 14 San Diego 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 20 Butler 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 13 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 77 Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 48 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 45 Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 42 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 45

___

Thursday’s Games

Morehead St. 56, Kentucky Christian 14

Mercer 48, Jacksonville 7

Campbell 70, Methodist 0

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris 13, Dayton 10

Montana 45, Valparaiso 23

San Diego 34, W. New Mexico 20

Bucknell 45, Marist 6

Sacred Heart 42, Stetson 3

Davidson 30, Brevard 7

South Dakota 77, Drake 7

Illinois St. 45, Butler 0

Saturday, Sep. 9

Stetson at Marist, 1 p.m.

SE Missouri at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Duquesne at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Davidson at W. Carolina, 6 p.m.

Morehead St. at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Butler at Franklin, 6 p.m.

Georgetown at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Southwestern at Drake, 7 p.m.

San Diego at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wofford 1 0 24 23 1 0 24 23 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 14 ETSU 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 10 Mercer 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 7 Samford 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 23 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 27 VMI 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 62 Furman 0 1 23 24 0 1 23 24

___

Saturday, Aug. 26

Jacksonville St. 27, Chattanooga 13

Thursday’s Games

Mercer 48, Jacksonville 7

Samford 28, Kennesaw St. 23

Saturday’s Games

Air Force 62, VMI 0

Wofford 24, Furman 23

The Citadel 31, Newberry 14

ETSU 31, Limestone 10

Sunday’s Games

W. Carolina at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Thursday, Sep. 7

West Alabama at Samford, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 9

Elon at Furman, 1 p.m.

Catawba at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Wofford at Mercer, 4 p.m.

ETSU at James Madison, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at The Citadel, 6 p.m.

Davidson at W. Carolina, 6 p.m.

Chattanooga at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Nicholls 1 0 37 35 1 0 37 35 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 34 Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 1 19 55 Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 0 1 11 20 Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 59 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 52 Southeastern Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 1 48 51 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 58 McNeese St. 0 1 35 37 0 1 35 37

___

Thursday’s Games

Nicholls 37, McNeese St. 35

Friday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 48, Richmond 34

Saturday’s Games

North Texas 59, Lamar 14

SMU 58, Stephen F. Austin 14

Louisiana-Lafayette 51, Southeastern Louisiana 48

Texas St. 20, Houston Baptist 11

Louisiana Tech 52, Northwestern St. 24

Kansas St. 55, Cent. Arkansas 19

Abilene Christian at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Thursday, Sep. 7

Sam Houston St. at Prairie View, 7:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 9

Abilene Christian at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.

S. Utah at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Grambling St., 7 p.m.

Florida Tech at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

Texas-Permian Basin at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Southeastern Louisiana, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 1 0 23 10 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 29 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 50 21 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 38 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 72

___

Saturday, Aug. 26

Florida A&M 29, Texas Southern 7

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 72, MVSU 7

UAB 38, Alabama A&M 7

Ark.-Pine Bluff 23, Morehouse 10

Alcorn St. 50, Miles 21

Jackson St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Tuskegee at Alabama St., 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Prairie View at Texas Southern, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

SC State at Southern, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sep. 7

Sam Houston St. at Prairie View, 7:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 9

Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

Alabama St. at Troy, 6 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Akron, 6:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

MVSU at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Southern at Southern Miss, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Grambling St., 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at FIU, 7:30 p.m.

