NCAA Football

|All Times EDT
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|2
|0
|81
|28
|4
|0
|151
|37
|Wake Forest
|1
|0
|34
|10
|4
|0
|151
|46
|NC State
|1
|0
|27
|21
|3
|1
|141
|92
|Louisville
|1
|1
|68
|82
|3
|1
|145
|113
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|114
|54
|Boston
|0
|2
|17
|68
|1
|3
|60
|137
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|21
|27
|0
|2
|28
|51
|Coastal Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duke
|1
|0
|27
|17
|4
|0
|162
|61
|Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|35
|17
|2
|1
|113
|69
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|160
|41
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|125
|85
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|93
|43
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|17
|35
|1
|3
|80
|148
|North Carolina
|0
|2
|52
|74
|1
|3
|135
|132
___
|Saturday, Sep. 16
Virginia 38, UConn 18
Oklahoma St. 59, Pittsburgh 21
NC State 49, Furman 16
Duke 34, Baylor 20
Wake Forest 46, Utah St. 10
North Carolina 53, Old Dominion 23
Syracuse 41, Cent. Michigan 17
Notre Dame 49, Boston 20
Virginia Tech 64, East Carolina 17
Georgia Tech at UCF, 7:30 p.m.
Clemson 47, Louisville 21
Miami at Florida St., ppd.
|Friday’s Games
Virginia 42, Boise St. 23
|Saturday’s Games
NC State 27, Florida St. 21
Louisville 42, Kent St. 3
Georgia Tech 35, Pittsburgh 17
Virginia Tech 38, Old Dominion 0
Wake Forest 20, Appalachian St. 19
Clemson 34, Boston 7
Duke 27, North Carolina 17
Miami 52, Toledo 30
Syracuse at LSU, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Florida
|1
|0
|43
|7
|4
|0
|163
|69
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|99
|27
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|32
|42
|2
|2
|93
|109
|Temple
|0
|1
|7
|43
|2
|2
|68
|126
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|58
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|51
|154
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Navy
|2
|0
|65
|53
|3
|0
|107
|72
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|85
|74
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|81
|46
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|148
|102
|Tulane
|0
|1
|21
|23
|2
|2
|99
|110
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|154
|171
___
|Friday, Sep. 15
South Florida 47, Illinois 23
Temple 29, UMass 21
|Saturday, Sep. 16
Virginia 38, UConn 18
Memphis 48, UCLA 45
TCU 56, SMU 36
Virginia Tech 64, East Carolina 17
Oklahoma 56, Tulane 14
Toledo 54, Tulsa 51
Georgia Tech at UCF, 7:30 p.m.
Houston 38, Rice 3
Cincinnati 21, Miami (Ohio) 17
|Thursday’s Games
South Florida 43, Temple 7
|Saturday’s Games
Texas Tech 27, Houston 24
Tulane 21, Army 17
New Mexico 16, Tulsa 13
UCF 38, Maryland 10
Navy 42, Cincinnati 32
Arkansas St. at SMU, 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at Memphis, 8 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
East Carolina at UConn, Noon
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|TCU
|1
|0
|44
|31
|4
|0
|191
|74
|West Virginia
|1
|0
|56
|34
|3
|1
|195
|101
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|143
|37
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|135
|79
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|1
|31
|44
|3
|1
|193
|96
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|124
|82
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|117
|40
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|121
|78
|Kansas
|0
|1
|34
|56
|1
|3
|129
|159
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|75
|99
___
|Saturday, Sep. 16
Iowa St. 41, Akron 14
West Virginia 59, Delaware St. 16
Ohio 42, Kansas 30
Oklahoma St. 59, Pittsburgh 21
Duke 34, Baylor 20
TCU 56, SMU 36
Oklahoma 56, Tulane 14
Vanderbilt 14, Kansas St. 7
Texas Tech 52, Arizona St. 45
Southern Cal 27, Texas 24
|Saturday’s Games
West Virginia 56, Kansas 34
Texas Tech 27, Houston 24
TCU 44, Oklahoma St. 31
Oklahoma at Baylor, 6:30 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|1
|0
|28
|10
|4
|0
|126
|54
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|49
|21
|3
|1
|157
|80
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|141
|14
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|63
|24
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|124
|96
|Indiana
|0
|1
|21
|49
|2
|1
|107
|83
|Rutgers
|0
|1
|17
|27
|1
|3
|109
|73
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Nebraska
|1
|0
|27
|17
|2
|2
|122
|116
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|99
|58
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|99
|24
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|130
|30
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|67
|75
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|97
|68
|Purdue
|0
|1
|10
|28
|2
|2
|117
|87
___
|Friday, Sep. 15
South Florida 47, Illinois 23
|Saturday, Sep. 16
N. Illinois 21, Nebraska 17
Michigan 29, Air Force 13
Wisconsin 40, BYU 6
Rutgers 65, Morgan St. 0
Iowa 31, North Texas 14
FIU at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota 34, Middle Tennessee 3
Purdue 35, Missouri 3
Ohio St. 38, Army 7
Northwestern 49, Bowling Green 7
Penn St. 56, Georgia St. 0
|Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. 54, UNLV 21
UCF 38, Maryland 10
Indiana 52, Georgia Southern 17
Nebraska 27, Rutgers 17
Michigan 28, Purdue 10
Penn St. at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Michigan St., 8 p.m.
|CONFERENCE USA
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|72
|63
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|63
|98
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|71
|115
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|71
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|78
|73
|W. Kentucky
|0
|1
|22
|23
|1
|2
|60
|60
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|45
|142
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|23
|22
|2
|2
|112
|120
|North Texas
|1
|0
|46
|43
|2
|2
|151
|142
|Rice
|1
|0
|31
|14
|1
|2
|41
|114
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|68
|27
|Southern Miss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|90
|41
|UAB
|0
|1
|43
|46
|2
|2
|142
|127
|UTEP
|0
|1
|14
|31
|0
|3
|37
|150
___
|Friday, Sep. 15
Arizona 63, UTEP 16
|Saturday, Sep. 16
UAB 30, Coastal Carolina 23
North Carolina 53, Old Dominion 23
Iowa 31, North Texas 14
FIU at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota 34, Middle Tennessee 3
NC A&T 35, Charlotte 31
FAU 45, Bethune-Cookman 0
Marshall 21, Kent St. 0
Southern Miss 28, Louisiana-Monroe 17
UTSA 51, Southern 17
Louisiana Tech 23, W. Kentucky 22
Houston 38, Rice 3
|Saturday’s Games
Virginia Tech 38, Old Dominion 0
South Carolina 17, Louisiana Tech 16
Georgia St. 28, Charlotte 0
North Texas 46, UAB 43
FAU at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee 24, Bowling Green 13
FIU at Rice, 7:30 p.m.
UTSA at Texas St., 7:30 p.m.
UTEP at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
|INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|117
|56
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|109
|82
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|39
|92
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|104
|139
___
|Friday, Sep. 15
Temple 29, UMass 21
|Saturday, Sep. 16
Wisconsin 40, BYU 6
Notre Dame 49, Boston 20
Ohio St. 38, Army 7
|Saturday’s Games
Tennessee 17, UMass 13
Tulane 21, Army 17
Notre Dame at Michigan St., 8 p.m.
|MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio
|1
|0
|27
|20
|3
|1
|149
|94
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|0
|31
|14
|2
|2
|105
|76
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|66
|96
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|57
|48
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|44
|150
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|57
|143
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|168
|140
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|100
|68
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|79
|50
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|20
|27
|2
|1
|60
|47
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|1
|14
|31
|2
|2
|106
|126
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|82
|105
___
|Saturday, Sep. 16
N. Illinois 21, Nebraska 17
Iowa St. 41, Akron 14
Ohio 42, Kansas 30
Ball St. 28, Tennessee Tech 13
Syracuse 41, Cent. Michigan 17
Buffalo 33, Colgate 10
Marshall 21, Kent St. 0
W. Michigan 37, Idaho 28
Toledo 54, Tulsa 51
Northwestern 49, Bowling Green 7
Cincinnati 21, Miami (Ohio) 17
|Saturday’s Games
Louisville 42, Kent St. 3
Ohio 27, E. Michigan 20
Miami (Ohio) 31, Cent. Michigan 14
Miami 52, Toledo 30
Akron at Troy, 6 p.m.
Wagner at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
FAU at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee 24, Bowling Green 13
|MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Mountain Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|28
|14
|2
|2
|119
|116
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|122
|95
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|14
|28
|2
|2
|96
|85
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|75
|29
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|71
|118
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|43
|73
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|88
|54
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|102
|109
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|92
|89
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|105
|113
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|72
|165
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|79
|143
___
|Thursday, Sep. 14
Boise St. 28, New Mexico 14
|Saturday, Sep. 16
Michigan 29, Air Force 13
Wake Forest 46, Utah St. 10
Oregon 49, Wyoming 13
Alabama 41, Colorado St. 23
Idaho St. 30, Nevada 28
Washington 48, Fresno St. 16
Utah 54, San Jose St. 16
San Diego St. 20, Stanford 17
|Friday’s Games
Virginia 42, Boise St. 23
|Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. 54, UNLV 21
New Mexico 16, Tulsa 13
Washington St. 45, Nevada 7
San Diego St. at Air Force, 7 p.m.
Utah St. at San Jose St., 7:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Wyoming, 10:15 p.m.
|PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|South Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|72
|44
|4
|0
|148
|99
|Utah
|1
|0
|30
|24
|4
|0
|140
|69
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|95
|27
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|146
|115
|Arizona
|0
|1
|24
|30
|2
|2
|165
|89
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|102
|113
|North Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|1
|0
|52
|23
|4
|0
|175
|74
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|168
|69
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|141
|37
|California
|0
|1
|20
|30
|3
|1
|115
|96
|Stanford
|0
|1
|24
|42
|1
|2
|103
|69
|Oregon St.
|0
|1
|23
|52
|1
|3
|99
|190
___
|Friday, Sep. 15
Arizona 63, UTEP 16
|Saturday, Sep. 16
Memphis 48, UCLA 45
Colorado 41, N. Colorado 21
Washington St. 52, Oregon St. 23
Oregon 49, Wyoming 13
Texas Tech 52, Arizona St. 45
Southern Cal 27, Texas 24
Washington 48, Fresno St. 16
Utah 54, San Jose St. 16
California 27, Mississippi 16
San Diego St. 20, Stanford 17
|Friday’s Games
Utah 30, Arizona 24
|Saturday’s Games
Southern Cal 30, California 20
Washington St. 45, Nevada 7
Washington at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
UCLA at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
|SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|1
|0
|59
|0
|4
|0
|165
|40
|Mississippi St.
|1
|0
|37
|7
|3
|0
|143
|28
|Texas A&M
|1
|0
|50
|43
|3
|1
|163
|123
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|71
|31
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|108
|77
|LSU
|0
|1
|7
|37
|2
|1
|79
|47
|Arkansas
|0
|1
|43
|50
|1
|2
|99
|85
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kentucky
|1
|0
|23
|13
|3
|0
|74
|46
|South Carolina
|1
|1
|44
|36
|3
|1
|96
|80
|Florida
|1
|0
|26
|20
|1
|1
|43
|53
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|93
|43
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|20
|26
|3
|1
|121
|87
|Vanderbilt
|0
|1
|0
|59
|3
|1
|84
|72
|Missouri
|0
|1
|13
|31
|1
|2
|88
|109
___
|Saturday, Sep. 16
Texas A&M 45, Louisiana-Lafayette 21
Florida 26, Tennessee 20
Purdue 35, Missouri 3
Auburn 24, Mercer 10
Mississippi St. 37, LSU 7
Alabama 41, Colorado St. 23
Georgia 42, Samford 14
Vanderbilt 14, Kansas St. 7
Kentucky 23, South Carolina 13
California 27, Mississippi 16
|Saturday’s Games
Texas A&M 50, Arkansas 43
Tennessee 17, UMass 13
Alabama 59, Vanderbilt 0
South Carolina 17, Louisiana Tech 16
Mississippi St. at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at LSU, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
|SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Troy
|1
|0
|27
|24
|2
|1
|74
|55
|Appalachian St.
|1
|0
|20
|13
|2
|2
|103
|71
|Idaho
|1
|0
|29
|23
|2
|2
|101
|110
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|0
|56
|50
|1
|2
|102
|115
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|84
|46
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|71
|110
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|38
|73
|New Mexico St.
|0
|1
|24
|27
|1
|2
|85
|92
|Texas St.
|0
|1
|13
|20
|1
|2
|36
|68
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|1
|50
|56
|1
|3
|164
|215
|South Alabama
|0
|1
|23
|29
|1
|3
|102
|120
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|36
|115
___
|Saturday, Sep. 16
Texas A&M 45, Louisiana-Lafayette 21
UAB 30, Coastal Carolina 23
Southern Miss 28, Louisiana-Monroe 17
Appalachian St. 20, Texas St. 13
South Alabama 45, Alabama A&M 0
W. Michigan 37, Idaho 28
Arkansas St. 48, Ark.-Pine Bluff 3
Penn St. 56, Georgia St. 0
Troy 27, New Mexico St. 24
|Saturday’s Games
Idaho 29, South Alabama 23
Wake Forest 20, Appalachian St. 19
Indiana 52, Georgia Southern 17
Louisiana-Monroe 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 50
Akron at Troy, 6 p.m.
Georgia St. 28, Charlotte 0
W. Illinois 52, Coastal Carolina 10
Arkansas St. at SMU, 7 p.m.
UTSA at Texas St., 7:30 p.m.
UTEP at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Weber St.
|1
|0
|41
|3
|3
|1
|168
|60
|N. Colorado
|1
|0
|43
|42
|2
|1
|105
|97
|UC Davis
|1
|1
|40
|55
|2
|2
|92
|100
|Montana St.
|1
|0
|49
|21
|1
|2
|76
|83
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|108
|89
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|96
|112
|Idaho St.
|0
|1
|42
|43
|2
|2
|122
|128
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|79
|117
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|86
|81
|North Dakota
|0
|1
|21
|49
|1
|3
|78
|131
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|44
|100
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|65
|99
|Portland St.
|0
|1
|14
|37
|0
|3
|52
|92
___
|Saturday, Sep. 16
E. Washington 56, Fordham 21
Colorado 41, N. Colorado 21
Montana 56, Savannah St. 3
South Dakota 45, North Dakota 7
UC Davis 37, Portland St. 14
Idaho St. 30, Nevada 28
S. Utah 24, N. Iowa 21
Weber St. 31, Sacramento St. 24
|Saturday’s Games
N. Colorado 43, Idaho St. 42
Montana St. 49, North Dakota 21
Weber St. 41, UC Davis 3
E. Washington at Montana, 8 p.m.
S. Utah at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Cal Poly, 9:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|148
|103
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|121
|90
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|70
|56
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|69
|135
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|83
|68
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|54
|141
___
|Saturday, Sep. 16
Elon 19, Charleston Southern 17
Liberty 42, Indiana St. 41
W. Carolina 42, Gardner-Webb 27
Presbyterian 28, Campbell 16
Albany (NY) 28, Monmouth (NJ) 14
Kennesaw St. 20, Alabama St. 14
|Saturday’s Games
Wofford 27, Gardner-Webb 24
Monmouth (NJ) 30, Hampton 23
Charleston Southern 66, Point 0
Liberty at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Presbyterian 27, Cumberland (TN) 20
|COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|New Hampshire
|2
|0
|52
|37
|3
|1
|100
|100
|Stony Brook
|2
|0
|60
|35
|3
|1
|122
|73
|James Madison
|1
|0
|28
|10
|4
|0
|189
|48
|Elon
|1
|0
|36
|33
|3
|1
|102
|128
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|71
|45
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|63
|44
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|110
|51
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|60
|43
|Richmond
|0
|1
|33
|36
|2
|2
|155
|122
|Towson
|0
|1
|17
|25
|2
|2
|60
|102
|Maine
|0
|2
|33
|52
|1
|2
|93
|64
|Rhode Island
|0
|2
|32
|63
|1
|3
|76
|103
___
|Saturday, Sep. 16
Rhode Island 17, Harvard 10
Holy Cross 51, New Hampshire 26
Richmond 68, Howard 21
Delaware 41, Cornell 14
James Madison 75, Norfolk St. 14
Stony Brook 45, Sacred Heart 7
Elon 19, Charleston Southern 17
Villanova 59, Lafayette 0
William & Mary 30, Bucknell 9
Albany (NY) 28, Monmouth (NJ) 14
Towson 16, St. Francis (PA) 14
|Saturday’s Games
James Madison 28, Maine 10
New Hampshire 28, Rhode Island 14
Stony Brook 25, Towson 17
Elon 36, Richmond 33
Villanova at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
|INDEPENDENTS
___
|IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Yale
|1
|0
|49
|24
|2
|0
|105
|52
|Harvard
|1
|0
|45
|28
|1
|1
|55
|45
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|52
|28
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|107
|71
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|65
|34
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|7
|Brown
|0
|1
|28
|45
|1
|1
|56
|68
|Cornell
|0
|1
|24
|49
|0
|2
|38
|90
___
|Saturday, Sep. 16
Princeton 27, San Diego 17
Yale 56, Lehigh 28
Brown 28, Bryant 23
Rhode Island 17, Harvard 10
Penn 42, Ohio Dominican 24
Columbia 17, Wagner 14
Delaware 41, Cornell 14
Dartmouth 38, Stetson 7
|Saturday’s Games
Harvard 45, Brown 28
Penn 65, Lehigh 47
Yale 49, Cornell 24
Columbia 35, Georgetown 14
Princeton 38, Lafayette 17
Holy Cross at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
|MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC A&T
|1
|0
|49
|17
|4
|0
|185
|51
|NC Central
|1
|0
|33
|28
|2
|1
|81
|88
|Florida A&M
|1
|0
|20
|14
|2
|2
|69
|94
|Hampton
|1
|0
|28
|15
|2
|2
|110
|104
|Howard
|1
|0
|26
|24
|2
|2
|121
|170
|Norfolk St.
|1
|0
|17
|7
|1
|3
|47
|116
|SC State
|0
|1
|28
|33
|1
|2
|77
|47
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|1
|24
|26
|1
|3
|65
|135
|Savannah St.
|0
|1
|14
|20
|0
|3
|24
|130
|Morgan St.
|0
|1
|17
|49
|0
|4
|17
|150
|Delaware St.
|0
|2
|22
|45
|0
|4
|41
|126
___
|Saturday, Sep. 16
West Virginia 59, Delaware St. 16
Richmond 68, Howard 21
SC State 41, Johnson C. Smith 0
Montana 56, Savannah St. 3
Rutgers 65, Morgan St. 0
James Madison 75, Norfolk St. 14
Tennessee St. 24, Florida A&M 13
NC A&T 35, Charlotte 31
Hampton 59, Livingstone 0
FAU 45, Bethune-Cookman 0
|Thursday’s Games
NC Central 33, SC State 28
|Saturday’s Games
Howard 26, Bethune-Cookman 24
Norfolk St. 17, Delaware St. 7
Monmouth (NJ) 30, Hampton 23
Florida A&M 20, Savannah St. 14
NC A&T 49, Morgan St. 17
|MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|34
|9
|3
|0
|123
|22
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|168
|20
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|157
|41
|South Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|133
|50
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|131
|44
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|90
|20
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|110
|37
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|90
|104
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|9
|34
|1
|3
|80
|161
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|68
|106
___
|Saturday, Sep. 16
Youngstown St. 59, CCSU 9
Illinois St. 44, E. Illinois 13
South Dakota 45, North Dakota 7
Missouri St. 28, Murray St. 21
Liberty 42, Indiana St. 41
S. Illinois 35, SE Missouri 17
South Dakota St. 51, Drake 10
S. Utah 24, N. Iowa 21
|Saturday’s Games
Illinois St. 34, Missouri St. 9
N. Dakota St. 56, Robert Morris 0
W. Illinois 52, Coastal Carolina 10
S. Illinois at Memphis, 8 p.m.
|NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|St. Francis (PA)
|1
|0
|31
|6
|2
|1
|114
|25
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|86
|114
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|129
|169
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|36
|96
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|118
|106
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|104
|153
|Wagner
|0
|1
|6
|31
|1
|2
|57
|55
___
|Saturday, Sep. 16
Brown 28, Bryant 23
Columbia 17, Wagner 14
Duquesne 28, Dayton 23
Youngstown St. 59, CCSU 9
Robert Morris 23, VMI 0
Stony Brook 45, Sacred Heart 7
Towson 16, St. Francis (PA) 14
|Saturday’s Games
CCSU 57, Walsh 6
Bryant 45, Fordham 40
N. Dakota St. 56, Robert Morris 0
Bucknell 34, Sacred Heart 31
Wagner at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
|OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|1
|0
|31
|16
|3
|1
|111
|68
|Austin Peay
|1
|0
|27
|7
|2
|2
|120
|77
|E. Kentucky
|1
|0
|24
|21
|1
|2
|57
|79
|Tennessee St.
|0
|1
|16
|31
|3
|1
|74
|69
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|50
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|45
|102
|Murray St.
|0
|1
|7
|27
|1
|3
|108
|103
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|56
|98
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|1
|21
|24
|0
|4
|62
|120
___
|Saturday, Sep. 16
Illinois St. 44, E. Illinois 13
Ball St. 28, Tennessee Tech 13
Missouri St. 28, Murray St. 21
UT Martin 21, Chattanooga 7
Tennessee St. 24, Florida A&M 13
S. Illinois 35, SE Missouri 17
Austin Peay 69, Morehead St. 13
|Saturday’s Games
UT Martin 31, Tennessee St. 16
E. Kentucky 24, Tennessee Tech 21
Liberty at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Austin Peay 27, Murray St. 7
SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.
|PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|1
|0
|20
|0
|2
|1
|91
|53
|Bucknell
|0
|1
|0
|20
|2
|2
|88
|87
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|42
|59
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|61
|112
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|105
|196
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|53
|166
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|137
|205
___
|Saturday, Sep. 16
Yale 56, Lehigh 28
Marist 14, Georgetown 12
E. Washington 56, Fordham 21
Holy Cross 51, New Hampshire 26
Villanova 59, Lafayette 0
William & Mary 30, Bucknell 9
Buffalo 33, Colgate 10
|Saturday’s Games
Penn 65, Lehigh 47
Furman 45, Colgate 14
Bryant 45, Fordham 40
Columbia 35, Georgetown 14
Bucknell 34, Sacred Heart 31
Princeton 38, Lafayette 17
Holy Cross at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
|PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|1
|0
|44
|37
|2
|1
|107
|116
|Campbell
|1
|0
|49
|21
|2
|2
|145
|65
|Drake
|1
|0
|38
|13
|2
|2
|110
|155
|Morehead St.
|1
|0
|34
|28
|2
|2
|120
|169
|San Diego
|1
|0
|38
|17
|2
|2
|96
|99
|Marist
|1
|1
|75
|61
|2
|2
|95
|118
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|89
|91
|Butler
|0
|1
|17
|38
|2
|2
|87
|128
|Dayton
|0
|1
|28
|34
|1
|3
|86
|98
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|13
|38
|1
|3
|120
|138
|Stetson
|0
|2
|38
|87
|0
|4
|48
|167
___
|Saturday, Sep. 16
Jacksonville 56, Walsh 31
Princeton 27, San Diego 17
Marist 14, Georgetown 12
Duquesne 28, Dayton 23
Valparaiso 44, Trinity International 10
Dartmouth 38, Stetson 7
Butler 27, Taylor 21
Presbyterian 28, Campbell 16
South Dakota St. 51, Drake 10
Austin Peay 69, Morehead St. 13
Davidson 42, Guilford 21
|Saturday’s Games
Morehead St. 34, Dayton 28
Drake 38, Valparaiso 13
Campbell 49, Stetson 21
San Diego 38, Butler 17
Jacksonville 44, Marist 37
|SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wofford
|2
|0
|52
|50
|3
|0
|79
|74
|The Citadel
|1
|0
|31
|25
|3
|0
|110
|46
|W. Carolina
|1
|0
|38
|34
|3
|1
|161
|119
|ETSU
|1
|1
|51
|54
|2
|2
|92
|116
|Chattanooga
|1
|0
|63
|7
|1
|3
|93
|100
|Samford
|0
|1
|34
|38
|2
|2
|125
|144
|Furman
|0
|1
|23
|24
|1
|3
|115
|121
|Mercer
|0
|2
|50
|54
|1
|3
|108
|85
|VMI
|0
|1
|7
|63
|0
|4
|27
|175
___
|Saturday, Sep. 16
NC State 49, Furman 16
The Citadel 31, ETSU 25
Robert Morris 23, VMI 0
Auburn 24, Mercer 10
UT Martin 21, Chattanooga 7
W. Carolina 42, Gardner-Webb 27
Georgia 42, Samford 14
|Saturday’s Games
Furman 45, Colgate 14
Chattanooga 63, VMI 7
Wofford 27, Gardner-Webb 24
ETSU 26, Mercer 23
W. Carolina 38, Samford 34
|SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|0
|38
|6
|2
|1
|98
|74
|Nicholls
|1
|0
|37
|35
|2
|1
|95
|72
|Abilene Christian
|1
|0
|24
|3
|1
|2
|48
|79
|Northwestern St.
|1
|0
|35
|28
|1
|2
|69
|103
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|37
|31
|1
|2
|65
|140
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|92
|65
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|35
|37
|2
|1
|111
|85
|Houston Baptist
|0
|1
|3
|24
|1
|2
|38
|61
|Lamar
|0
|1
|28
|35
|1
|2
|114
|100
|Incarnate Word
|0
|1
|31
|37
|0
|3
|53
|159
|Southeastern Louisiana
|0
|1
|6
|38
|0
|3
|77
|117
___
|Saturday, Sep. 16
Northwestern St. 35, Lamar 28
McNeese St. 34, Alcorn St. 27
Abilene Christian 24, Houston Baptist 3
Stephen F. Austin 37, Incarnate Word 31
Nicholls 44, Prairie View 13
Cent. Arkansas 38, Southeastern Louisiana 6
|Saturday’s Games
Houston Baptist at McNeese St., 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Lamar at Southeastern Louisiana, 8 p.m.
|SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Grambling St.
|1
|0
|36
|21
|2
|1
|73
|74
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|110
|Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|31
|104
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|44
|88
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|13
|30
|0
|3
|37
|83
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|1
|0
|30
|13
|1
|3
|37
|138
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|87
|72
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|127
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|68
|Jackson St.
|0
|1
|21
|36
|0
|3
|36
|116
___
|Saturday, Sep. 16
South Alabama 45, Alabama A&M 0
McNeese St. 34, Alcorn St. 27
UTSA 51, Southern 17
Arkansas St. 48, Ark.-Pine Bluff 3
Nicholls 44, Prairie View 13
Grambling St. 36, Jackson St. 21
Kennesaw St. 20, Alabama St. 14
|Saturday’s Games
Grambling St. at MVSU, 7 p.m.
Southern at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M 30, Texas Southern 13
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Alabama St., 8 p.m.
