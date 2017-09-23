NCAA Football

201.5
By The Associated Press September 23, 2017 10:00 pm
All Times EDT
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 2 0 81 28 4 0 151 37
Wake Forest 1 0 34 10 4 0 151 46
NC State 1 0 27 21 3 1 141 92
Louisville 1 1 68 82 3 1 145 113
Syracuse 0 0 0 0 2 1 114 54
Boston 0 2 17 68 1 3 60 137
Florida St. 0 1 21 27 0 2 28 51
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duke 1 0 27 17 4 0 162 61
Georgia Tech 1 0 35 17 2 1 113 69
Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 4 0 160 41
Virginia 0 0 0 0 3 1 125 85
Miami 0 0 0 0 2 0 93 43
Pittsburgh 0 1 17 35 1 3 80 148
North Carolina 0 2 52 74 1 3 135 132

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

Virginia 38, UConn 18

Oklahoma St. 59, Pittsburgh 21

NC State 49, Furman 16

Duke 34, Baylor 20

Wake Forest 46, Utah St. 10

North Carolina 53, Old Dominion 23

Syracuse 41, Cent. Michigan 17

Notre Dame 49, Boston 20

Virginia Tech 64, East Carolina 17

Georgia Tech at UCF, 7:30 p.m.

Clemson 47, Louisville 21

Miami at Florida St., ppd.

Friday’s Games

Virginia 42, Boise St. 23

Saturday’s Games

NC State 27, Florida St. 21

Louisville 42, Kent St. 3

Georgia Tech 35, Pittsburgh 17

Virginia Tech 38, Old Dominion 0

Wake Forest 20, Appalachian St. 19

Clemson 34, Boston 7

Duke 27, North Carolina 17

Miami 52, Toledo 30

Syracuse at LSU, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
South Florida 1 0 43 7 4 0 163 69
UCF 0 0 0 0 2 0 99 27
Cincinnati 0 1 32 42 2 2 93 109
Temple 0 1 7 43 2 2 68 126
UConn 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 58
East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 3 51 154
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Navy 2 0 65 53 3 0 107 72
Memphis 0 0 0 0 2 0 85 74
Houston 0 0 0 0 2 1 81 46
SMU 0 0 0 0 2 1 148 102
Tulane 0 1 21 23 2 2 99 110
Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 3 154 171

___

Friday, Sep. 15

South Florida 47, Illinois 23

Temple 29, UMass 21

Saturday, Sep. 16

Virginia 38, UConn 18

Memphis 48, UCLA 45

TCU 56, SMU 36

Virginia Tech 64, East Carolina 17

Oklahoma 56, Tulane 14

Toledo 54, Tulsa 51

Georgia Tech at UCF, 7:30 p.m.

Houston 38, Rice 3

Cincinnati 21, Miami (Ohio) 17

Thursday’s Games

South Florida 43, Temple 7

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech 27, Houston 24

Tulane 21, Army 17

New Mexico 16, Tulsa 13

UCF 38, Maryland 10

Navy 42, Cincinnati 32

Arkansas St. at SMU, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

East Carolina at UConn, Noon

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
TCU 1 0 44 31 4 0 191 74
West Virginia 1 0 56 34 3 1 195 101
Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 3 0 143 37
Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 3 0 135 79
Oklahoma St. 0 1 31 44 3 1 193 96
Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 124 82
Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 117 40
Texas 0 0 0 0 1 2 121 78
Kansas 0 1 34 56 1 3 129 159
Baylor 0 0 0 0 0 3 75 99

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

Iowa St. 41, Akron 14

West Virginia 59, Delaware St. 16

Ohio 42, Kansas 30

Oklahoma St. 59, Pittsburgh 21

Duke 34, Baylor 20

TCU 56, SMU 36

Oklahoma 56, Tulane 14

Vanderbilt 14, Kansas St. 7

Texas Tech 52, Arizona St. 45

Southern Cal 27, Texas 24

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia 56, Kansas 34

Texas Tech 27, Houston 24

TCU 44, Oklahoma St. 31

Oklahoma at Baylor, 6:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 1 0 28 10 4 0 126 54
Ohio St. 1 0 49 21 3 1 157 80
Penn St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 141 14
Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 63 24
Maryland 0 0 0 0 2 1 124 96
Indiana 0 1 21 49 2 1 107 83
Rutgers 0 1 17 27 1 3 109 73
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Nebraska 1 0 27 17 2 2 122 116
Iowa 0 0 0 0 3 0 99 58
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 3 0 99 24
Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 3 0 130 30
Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 1 67 75
Northwestern 0 0 0 0 2 1 97 68
Purdue 0 1 10 28 2 2 117 87

___

Friday, Sep. 15

South Florida 47, Illinois 23

Saturday, Sep. 16

N. Illinois 21, Nebraska 17

Michigan 29, Air Force 13

Wisconsin 40, BYU 6

Rutgers 65, Morgan St. 0

Iowa 31, North Texas 14

FIU at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota 34, Middle Tennessee 3

Purdue 35, Missouri 3

Ohio St. 38, Army 7

Northwestern 49, Bowling Green 7

Penn St. 56, Georgia St. 0

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 54, UNLV 21

UCF 38, Maryland 10

Indiana 52, Georgia Southern 17

Nebraska 27, Rutgers 17

Michigan 28, Purdue 10

Penn St. at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 1 72 63
Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 2 2 63 98
Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 2 2 71 115
FIU 0 0 0 0 1 1 34 71
FAU 0 0 0 0 1 2 78 73
W. Kentucky 0 1 22 23 1 2 60 60
Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 4 45 142
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana Tech 1 0 23 22 2 2 112 120
North Texas 1 0 46 43 2 2 151 142
Rice 1 0 31 14 1 2 41 114
UTSA 0 0 0 0 2 0 68 27
Southern Miss 0 0 0 0 2 1 90 41
UAB 0 1 43 46 2 2 142 127
UTEP 0 1 14 31 0 3 37 150

___

Friday, Sep. 15

Arizona 63, UTEP 16

Saturday, Sep. 16

UAB 30, Coastal Carolina 23

North Carolina 53, Old Dominion 23

Iowa 31, North Texas 14

FIU at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota 34, Middle Tennessee 3

NC A&T 35, Charlotte 31

FAU 45, Bethune-Cookman 0

Marshall 21, Kent St. 0

Southern Miss 28, Louisiana-Monroe 17

UTSA 51, Southern 17

Louisiana Tech 23, W. Kentucky 22

Houston 38, Rice 3

Saturday’s Games

Virginia Tech 38, Old Dominion 0

South Carolina 17, Louisiana Tech 16

Georgia St. 28, Charlotte 0

North Texas 46, UAB 43

FAU at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee 24, Bowling Green 13

FIU at Rice, 7:30 p.m.

UTSA at Texas St., 7:30 p.m.

UTEP at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 2 1 117 56
Army 0 0 0 0 2 2 109 82
BYU 0 0 0 0 1 3 39 92
UMass 0 0 0 0 0 5 104 139

___

Friday, Sep. 15

Temple 29, UMass 21

Saturday, Sep. 16

Wisconsin 40, BYU 6

Notre Dame 49, Boston 20

Ohio St. 38, Army 7

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee 17, UMass 13

Tulane 21, Army 17

Notre Dame at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio 1 0 27 20 3 1 149 94
Miami (Ohio) 1 0 31 14 2 2 105 76
Akron 0 0 0 0 1 2 66 96
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 1 2 57 48
Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 44 150
Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 4 57 143
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Toledo 0 0 0 0 3 1 168 140
Ball St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 100 68
N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 1 79 50
E. Michigan 0 1 20 27 2 1 60 47
Cent. Michigan 0 1 14 31 2 2 106 126
W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 2 82 105

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

N. Illinois 21, Nebraska 17

Iowa St. 41, Akron 14

Ohio 42, Kansas 30

Ball St. 28, Tennessee Tech 13

Syracuse 41, Cent. Michigan 17

Buffalo 33, Colgate 10

Marshall 21, Kent St. 0

W. Michigan 37, Idaho 28

Toledo 54, Tulsa 51

Northwestern 49, Bowling Green 7

Cincinnati 21, Miami (Ohio) 17

Saturday’s Games

Louisville 42, Kent St. 3

Ohio 27, E. Michigan 20

Miami (Ohio) 31, Cent. Michigan 14

Miami 52, Toledo 30

Akron at Troy, 6 p.m.

Wagner at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

FAU at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee 24, Bowling Green 13

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
Mountain Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 1 0 28 14 2 2 119 116
Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 122 95
New Mexico 0 1 14 28 2 2 96 85
Air Force 0 0 0 0 1 1 75 29
Utah St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 71 118
Wyoming 0 0 0 0 1 2 43 73
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 88 54
Hawaii 0 0 0 0 2 1 102 109
Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 92 89
UNLV 0 0 0 0 1 2 105 113
San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 72 165
Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 4 79 143

___

Thursday, Sep. 14

Boise St. 28, New Mexico 14

Saturday, Sep. 16

Michigan 29, Air Force 13

Wake Forest 46, Utah St. 10

Oregon 49, Wyoming 13

Alabama 41, Colorado St. 23

Idaho St. 30, Nevada 28

Washington 48, Fresno St. 16

Utah 54, San Jose St. 16

San Diego St. 20, Stanford 17

Friday’s Games

Virginia 42, Boise St. 23

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 54, UNLV 21

New Mexico 16, Tulsa 13

Washington St. 45, Nevada 7

San Diego St. at Air Force, 7 p.m.

Utah St. at San Jose St., 7:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Wyoming, 10:15 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
South Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Cal 2 0 72 44 4 0 148 99
Utah 1 0 30 24 4 0 140 69
Colorado 0 0 0 0 3 0 95 27
UCLA 0 0 0 0 2 1 146 115
Arizona 0 1 24 30 2 2 165 89
Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 102 113
North Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington St. 1 0 52 23 4 0 175 74
Oregon 0 0 0 0 3 0 168 69
Washington 0 0 0 0 3 0 141 37
California 0 1 20 30 3 1 115 96
Stanford 0 1 24 42 1 2 103 69
Oregon St. 0 1 23 52 1 3 99 190

___

Friday, Sep. 15

Arizona 63, UTEP 16

Saturday, Sep. 16

Memphis 48, UCLA 45

Colorado 41, N. Colorado 21

Washington St. 52, Oregon St. 23

Oregon 49, Wyoming 13

Texas Tech 52, Arizona St. 45

Southern Cal 27, Texas 24

Washington 48, Fresno St. 16

Utah 54, San Jose St. 16

California 27, Mississippi 16

San Diego St. 20, Stanford 17

Friday’s Games

Utah 30, Arizona 24

Saturday’s Games

Southern Cal 30, California 20

Washington St. 45, Nevada 7

Washington at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 1 0 59 0 4 0 165 40
Mississippi St. 1 0 37 7 3 0 143 28
Texas A&M 1 0 50 43 3 1 163 123
Auburn 0 0 0 0 2 1 71 31
Mississippi 0 0 0 0 2 1 108 77
LSU 0 1 7 37 2 1 79 47
Arkansas 0 1 43 50 1 2 99 85
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kentucky 1 0 23 13 3 0 74 46
South Carolina 1 1 44 36 3 1 96 80
Florida 1 0 26 20 1 1 43 53
Georgia 0 0 0 0 3 0 93 43
Tennessee 0 1 20 26 3 1 121 87
Vanderbilt 0 1 0 59 3 1 84 72
Missouri 0 1 13 31 1 2 88 109

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

Texas A&M 45, Louisiana-Lafayette 21

Florida 26, Tennessee 20

Purdue 35, Missouri 3

Auburn 24, Mercer 10

Mississippi St. 37, LSU 7

Alabama 41, Colorado St. 23

Georgia 42, Samford 14

Vanderbilt 14, Kansas St. 7

Kentucky 23, South Carolina 13

California 27, Mississippi 16

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M 50, Arkansas 43

Tennessee 17, UMass 13

Alabama 59, Vanderbilt 0

South Carolina 17, Louisiana Tech 16

Mississippi St. at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at LSU, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Troy 1 0 27 24 2 1 74 55
Appalachian St. 1 0 20 13 2 2 103 71
Idaho 1 0 29 23 2 2 101 110
Louisiana-Monroe 1 0 56 50 1 2 102 115
Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 84 46
Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 2 71 110
Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 38 73
New Mexico St. 0 1 24 27 1 2 85 92
Texas St. 0 1 13 20 1 2 36 68
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 1 50 56 1 3 164 215
South Alabama 0 1 23 29 1 3 102 120
Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 0 3 36 115

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

Texas A&M 45, Louisiana-Lafayette 21

UAB 30, Coastal Carolina 23

Southern Miss 28, Louisiana-Monroe 17

Appalachian St. 20, Texas St. 13

South Alabama 45, Alabama A&M 0

W. Michigan 37, Idaho 28

Arkansas St. 48, Ark.-Pine Bluff 3

Penn St. 56, Georgia St. 0

Troy 27, New Mexico St. 24

Saturday’s Games

Idaho 29, South Alabama 23

Wake Forest 20, Appalachian St. 19

Indiana 52, Georgia Southern 17

Louisiana-Monroe 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 50

Akron at Troy, 6 p.m.

Georgia St. 28, Charlotte 0

W. Illinois 52, Coastal Carolina 10

Arkansas St. at SMU, 7 p.m.

UTSA at Texas St., 7:30 p.m.

UTEP at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Weber St. 1 0 41 3 3 1 168 60
N. Colorado 1 0 43 42 2 1 105 97
UC Davis 1 1 40 55 2 2 92 100
Montana St. 1 0 49 21 1 2 76 83
Montana 0 0 0 0 2 1 108 89
S. Utah 0 0 0 0 2 1 96 112
Idaho St. 0 1 42 43 2 2 122 128
E. Washington 0 0 0 0 1 2 79 117
Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 86 81
North Dakota 0 1 21 49 1 3 78 131
N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 2 44 100
Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 3 65 99
Portland St. 0 1 14 37 0 3 52 92

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

E. Washington 56, Fordham 21

Colorado 41, N. Colorado 21

Montana 56, Savannah St. 3

South Dakota 45, North Dakota 7

UC Davis 37, Portland St. 14

Idaho St. 30, Nevada 28

S. Utah 24, N. Iowa 21

Weber St. 31, Sacramento St. 24

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado 43, Idaho St. 42

Montana St. 49, North Dakota 21

Weber St. 41, UC Davis 3

E. Washington at Montana, 8 p.m.

S. Utah at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Cal Poly, 9:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Liberty 0 0 0 0 3 0 148 103
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 3 1 121 90
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 70 56
Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 2 2 69 135
Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 1 2 83 68
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 4 54 141

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

Elon 19, Charleston Southern 17

Liberty 42, Indiana St. 41

W. Carolina 42, Gardner-Webb 27

Presbyterian 28, Campbell 16

Albany (NY) 28, Monmouth (NJ) 14

Kennesaw St. 20, Alabama St. 14

Saturday’s Games

Wofford 27, Gardner-Webb 24

Monmouth (NJ) 30, Hampton 23

Charleston Southern 66, Point 0

Liberty at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Presbyterian 27, Cumberland (TN) 20

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
New Hampshire 2 0 52 37 3 1 100 100
Stony Brook 2 0 60 35 3 1 122 73
James Madison 1 0 28 10 4 0 189 48
Elon 1 0 36 33 3 1 102 128
Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 2 1 71 45
Delaware 0 0 0 0 2 1 63 44
Villanova 0 0 0 0 2 1 110 51
William & Mary 0 0 0 0 2 1 60 43
Richmond 0 1 33 36 2 2 155 122
Towson 0 1 17 25 2 2 60 102
Maine 0 2 33 52 1 2 93 64
Rhode Island 0 2 32 63 1 3 76 103

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

Rhode Island 17, Harvard 10

Holy Cross 51, New Hampshire 26

Richmond 68, Howard 21

Delaware 41, Cornell 14

James Madison 75, Norfolk St. 14

Stony Brook 45, Sacred Heart 7

Elon 19, Charleston Southern 17

Villanova 59, Lafayette 0

William & Mary 30, Bucknell 9

Albany (NY) 28, Monmouth (NJ) 14

Towson 16, St. Francis (PA) 14

Saturday’s Games

James Madison 28, Maine 10

New Hampshire 28, Rhode Island 14

Stony Brook 25, Towson 17

Elon 36, Richmond 33

Villanova at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

___

IVY LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Yale 1 0 49 24 2 0 105 52
Harvard 1 0 45 28 1 1 55 45
Columbia 0 0 0 0 2 0 52 28
Penn 0 0 0 0 2 0 107 71
Princeton 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 34
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 7
Brown 0 1 28 45 1 1 56 68
Cornell 0 1 24 49 0 2 38 90

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

Princeton 27, San Diego 17

Yale 56, Lehigh 28

Brown 28, Bryant 23

Rhode Island 17, Harvard 10

Penn 42, Ohio Dominican 24

Columbia 17, Wagner 14

Delaware 41, Cornell 14

Dartmouth 38, Stetson 7

Saturday’s Games

Harvard 45, Brown 28

Penn 65, Lehigh 47

Yale 49, Cornell 24

Columbia 35, Georgetown 14

Princeton 38, Lafayette 17

Holy Cross at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC A&T 1 0 49 17 4 0 185 51
NC Central 1 0 33 28 2 1 81 88
Florida A&M 1 0 20 14 2 2 69 94
Hampton 1 0 28 15 2 2 110 104
Howard 1 0 26 24 2 2 121 170
Norfolk St. 1 0 17 7 1 3 47 116
SC State 0 1 28 33 1 2 77 47
Bethune-Cookman 0 1 24 26 1 3 65 135
Savannah St. 0 1 14 20 0 3 24 130
Morgan St. 0 1 17 49 0 4 17 150
Delaware St. 0 2 22 45 0 4 41 126

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

West Virginia 59, Delaware St. 16

Richmond 68, Howard 21

SC State 41, Johnson C. Smith 0

Montana 56, Savannah St. 3

Rutgers 65, Morgan St. 0

James Madison 75, Norfolk St. 14

Tennessee St. 24, Florida A&M 13

NC A&T 35, Charlotte 31

Hampton 59, Livingstone 0

FAU 45, Bethune-Cookman 0

Thursday’s Games

NC Central 33, SC State 28

Saturday’s Games

Howard 26, Bethune-Cookman 24

Norfolk St. 17, Delaware St. 7

Monmouth (NJ) 30, Hampton 23

Florida A&M 20, Savannah St. 14

NC A&T 49, Morgan St. 17

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Illinois St. 1 0 34 9 3 0 123 22
N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 168 20
South Dakota 0 0 0 0 3 0 157 41
South Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 133 50
W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 3 0 131 44
S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 0 90 20
Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 110 37
N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 2 90 104
Missouri St. 0 1 9 34 1 3 80 161
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 68 106

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

Youngstown St. 59, CCSU 9

Illinois St. 44, E. Illinois 13

South Dakota 45, North Dakota 7

Missouri St. 28, Murray St. 21

Liberty 42, Indiana St. 41

S. Illinois 35, SE Missouri 17

South Dakota St. 51, Drake 10

S. Utah 24, N. Iowa 21

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. 34, Missouri St. 9

N. Dakota St. 56, Robert Morris 0

W. Illinois 52, Coastal Carolina 10

S. Illinois at Memphis, 8 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
St. Francis (PA) 1 0 31 6 2 1 114 25
Duquesne 0 0 0 0 2 1 86 114
Bryant 0 0 0 0 2 2 129 169
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 2 2 36 96
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 2 2 118 106
CCSU 0 0 0 0 1 3 104 153
Wagner 0 1 6 31 1 2 57 55

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

Brown 28, Bryant 23

Columbia 17, Wagner 14

Duquesne 28, Dayton 23

Youngstown St. 59, CCSU 9

Robert Morris 23, VMI 0

Stony Brook 45, Sacred Heart 7

Towson 16, St. Francis (PA) 14

Saturday’s Games

CCSU 57, Walsh 6

Bryant 45, Fordham 40

N. Dakota St. 56, Robert Morris 0

Bucknell 34, Sacred Heart 31

Wagner at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UT Martin 1 0 31 16 3 1 111 68
Austin Peay 1 0 27 7 2 2 120 77
E. Kentucky 1 0 24 21 1 2 57 79
Tennessee St. 0 1 16 31 3 1 74 69
Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 37 50
E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 2 45 102
Murray St. 0 1 7 27 1 3 108 103
SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 3 56 98
Tennessee Tech 0 1 21 24 0 4 62 120

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

Illinois St. 44, E. Illinois 13

Ball St. 28, Tennessee Tech 13

Missouri St. 28, Murray St. 21

UT Martin 21, Chattanooga 7

Tennessee St. 24, Florida A&M 13

S. Illinois 35, SE Missouri 17

Austin Peay 69, Morehead St. 13

Saturday’s Games

UT Martin 31, Tennessee St. 16

E. Kentucky 24, Tennessee Tech 21

Liberty at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Austin Peay 27, Murray St. 7

SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Holy Cross 1 0 20 0 2 1 91 53
Bucknell 0 1 0 20 2 2 88 87
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 1 2 42 59
Colgate 0 0 0 0 1 3 61 112
Fordham 0 0 0 0 1 3 105 196
Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 4 53 166
Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 4 137 205

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

Yale 56, Lehigh 28

Marist 14, Georgetown 12

E. Washington 56, Fordham 21

Holy Cross 51, New Hampshire 26

Villanova 59, Lafayette 0

William & Mary 30, Bucknell 9

Buffalo 33, Colgate 10

Saturday’s Games

Penn 65, Lehigh 47

Furman 45, Colgate 14

Bryant 45, Fordham 40

Columbia 35, Georgetown 14

Bucknell 34, Sacred Heart 31

Princeton 38, Lafayette 17

Holy Cross at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville 1 0 44 37 2 1 107 116
Campbell 1 0 49 21 2 2 145 65
Drake 1 0 38 13 2 2 110 155
Morehead St. 1 0 34 28 2 2 120 169
San Diego 1 0 38 17 2 2 96 99
Marist 1 1 75 61 2 2 95 118
Davidson 0 0 0 0 2 1 89 91
Butler 0 1 17 38 2 2 87 128
Dayton 0 1 28 34 1 3 86 98
Valparaiso 0 1 13 38 1 3 120 138
Stetson 0 2 38 87 0 4 48 167

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

Jacksonville 56, Walsh 31

Princeton 27, San Diego 17

Marist 14, Georgetown 12

Duquesne 28, Dayton 23

Valparaiso 44, Trinity International 10

Dartmouth 38, Stetson 7

Butler 27, Taylor 21

Presbyterian 28, Campbell 16

South Dakota St. 51, Drake 10

Austin Peay 69, Morehead St. 13

Davidson 42, Guilford 21

Saturday’s Games

Morehead St. 34, Dayton 28

Drake 38, Valparaiso 13

Campbell 49, Stetson 21

San Diego 38, Butler 17

Jacksonville 44, Marist 37

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wofford 2 0 52 50 3 0 79 74
The Citadel 1 0 31 25 3 0 110 46
W. Carolina 1 0 38 34 3 1 161 119
ETSU 1 1 51 54 2 2 92 116
Chattanooga 1 0 63 7 1 3 93 100
Samford 0 1 34 38 2 2 125 144
Furman 0 1 23 24 1 3 115 121
Mercer 0 2 50 54 1 3 108 85
VMI 0 1 7 63 0 4 27 175

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

NC State 49, Furman 16

The Citadel 31, ETSU 25

Robert Morris 23, VMI 0

Auburn 24, Mercer 10

UT Martin 21, Chattanooga 7

W. Carolina 42, Gardner-Webb 27

Georgia 42, Samford 14

Saturday’s Games

Furman 45, Colgate 14

Chattanooga 63, VMI 7

Wofford 27, Gardner-Webb 24

ETSU 26, Mercer 23

W. Carolina 38, Samford 34

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cent. Arkansas 1 0 38 6 2 1 98 74
Nicholls 1 0 37 35 2 1 95 72
Abilene Christian 1 0 24 3 1 2 48 79
Northwestern St. 1 0 35 28 1 2 69 103
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 37 31 1 2 65 140
Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 92 65
McNeese St. 0 1 35 37 2 1 111 85
Houston Baptist 0 1 3 24 1 2 38 61
Lamar 0 1 28 35 1 2 114 100
Incarnate Word 0 1 31 37 0 3 53 159
Southeastern Louisiana 0 1 6 38 0 3 77 117

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

Northwestern St. 35, Lamar 28

McNeese St. 34, Alcorn St. 27

Abilene Christian 24, Houston Baptist 3

Stephen F. Austin 37, Incarnate Word 31

Nicholls 44, Prairie View 13

Cent. Arkansas 38, Southeastern Louisiana 6

Saturday’s Games

Houston Baptist at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Southeastern Louisiana, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Grambling St. 1 0 36 21 2 1 73 74
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 1 2 29 110
Southern 0 0 0 0 1 2 31 104
Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 2 44 88
Texas Southern 0 1 13 30 0 3 37 83
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama A&M 1 0 30 13 1 3 37 138
Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 87 72
MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 127
Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 27 68
Jackson St. 0 1 21 36 0 3 36 116

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

South Alabama 45, Alabama A&M 0

McNeese St. 34, Alcorn St. 27

UTSA 51, Southern 17

Arkansas St. 48, Ark.-Pine Bluff 3

Nicholls 44, Prairie View 13

Grambling St. 36, Jackson St. 21

Kennesaw St. 20, Alabama St. 14

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. at MVSU, 7 p.m.

Southern at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M 30, Texas Southern 13

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Alabama St., 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

