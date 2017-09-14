501.5
Maryland prescription drug pricing bill up for court hearing

By The Associated Press September 14, 2017 2:11 am 09/14/2017 02:11am
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland measure that would empower the state’s attorney general to take action to stop pharmaceutical price gouging is scheduled for a hearing in federal court.

A motions hearing is set for U.S. District Court in Baltimore on Thursday.

A group representing manufacturers of generic prescription drugs has filed a lawsuit against the state. The Association for Accessible Medicines says the law, which takes effect Oct. 1, is an “unconstitutional overreach.” They say it will create instability in the market for generic drugs.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh has said the law will give the state a “necessary tool to combat unjustified and extreme prices.”

