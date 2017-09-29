Livestock feed manufacturer to open Salisbury facility

BALTIMORE (AP) — A manufacturer of natural food additives for livestock feed is opening a facility in Salisbury.

Canadian-based Nat-Phen International expects to invest $10 million in the new facility over the next five years and create up to 25 new jobs. More jobs could be added once the site is fully operational.

Gov. Larry Hogan met with the company on Thursday in Montreal as part of a regional economic development mission to Canada.

The company produces plant-based additives to enhance the feed given to swine, poultry, cattle and livestock.

The company’s Maryland operations will focus on the poultry industry, which has a significant presence on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The company expects to begin its Maryland manufacturing operations within the next 18 months.

