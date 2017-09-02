501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » BC-FBC--T25-Maryland-Texas Stats

BC-FBC–T25-Maryland-Texas Stats

By The Associated Press September 2, 2017 4:34 pm 09/02/2017 04:34pm
Share

BC-FBC–T25-Maryland-Texas Stats

Maryland 51, No. 23 Texas 41

Maryland 14 16 7 14—51
Texas 7 7 20 7—41
First Quarter

TEX_H.Hill 31 interception return (Rowland kick), 13:40

MAR_Pigrome 25 run (Greene kick), 8:28

MAR_D.Moore 20 pass from Pigrome (Greene kick), 3:09

Second Quarter

MAR— (Greene kick)

MAR_Jacobs 46 pass from Pigrome (pass failed), 7:47

TEX— (Rowland kick)

MAR_FG Greene 26, 2:37

Third Quarter

TEX_Foreman 33 pass from Buechele (pass failed), 7:20

TEX_Hemphill-Mapps 91 punt return (Rowland kick), 5:20

MAR_T.Johnson 40 run (Greene kick), 4:29

TEX_Buechele 3 run (Rowland kick), 1:23

Fourth Quarter

MAR_K.Hill 3 run (Greene kick), 7:36

MAR_Funk 12 run (Greene kick), 2:08

TEX_C.Johnson 32 pass from Buechele (Rowland kick), 1:09

A_88,396.

___

MAR TEX
First downs 18 26
Rushes-yards 43-263 31-98
Passing 219 375
Comp-Att-Int 12-15-1 34-53-1
Return Yards 199 211
Punts-Avg. 4-17.0 2-50.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 10-53 11-117
Time of Possession 29:44 30:16

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Maryland, T.Johnson 12-132, Pigrome 11-64, Harrison 11-45, Funk 2-15, K.Hill 5-14, (Team) 2-(minus 7). Texas, Warren 6-31, Humphrey 1-21, Porter 8-21, Buechele 15-21, Heard 1-4.

PASSING_Maryland, Pigrome 9-12-1-175, K.Hill 3-3-0-44. Texas, Humphrey 0-1-0-0, Buechele 34-52-1-375.

RECEIVING_Maryland, D.Moore 7-133, Jacobs 3-80, Harrison 1-3, Veii 1-3. Texas, C.Johnson 7-125, Hemphill-Mapps 7-69, Foreman 5-57, G.Gray 4-18, Leonard 3-38, Humphrey 3-16, Warren 2-19, De.Duvernay 1-15, Heard 1-12, Burt 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Maryland, Greene 31, Greene 50. Texas, Rowland 42, Rowland 44.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Local News Maryland News National News NCAA Football Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Days after Harvey, flooding devastation continues

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm's catastrophic damage. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?