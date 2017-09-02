BC-FBC–T25-Maryland-Texas Stats
Maryland 51, No. 23 Texas 41
|Maryland
|14
|16
|7
|14—51
|Texas
|7
|7
|20
|7—41
|First Quarter
TEX_H.Hill 31 interception return (Rowland kick), 13:40
MAR_Pigrome 25 run (Greene kick), 8:28
MAR_D.Moore 20 pass from Pigrome (Greene kick), 3:09
MAR— (Greene kick)
MAR_Jacobs 46 pass from Pigrome (pass failed), 7:47
TEX— (Rowland kick)
MAR_FG Greene 26, 2:37
TEX_Foreman 33 pass from Buechele (pass failed), 7:20
TEX_Hemphill-Mapps 91 punt return (Rowland kick), 5:20
MAR_T.Johnson 40 run (Greene kick), 4:29
TEX_Buechele 3 run (Rowland kick), 1:23
MAR_K.Hill 3 run (Greene kick), 7:36
MAR_Funk 12 run (Greene kick), 2:08
TEX_C.Johnson 32 pass from Buechele (Rowland kick), 1:09
A_88,396.
___
|MAR
|TEX
|First downs
|18
|26
|Rushes-yards
|43-263
|31-98
|Passing
|219
|375
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-15-1
|34-53-1
|Return Yards
|199
|211
|Punts-Avg.
|4-17.0
|2-50.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|10-53
|11-117
|Time of Possession
|29:44
|30:16
___
RUSHING_Maryland, T.Johnson 12-132, Pigrome 11-64, Harrison 11-45, Funk 2-15, K.Hill 5-14, (Team) 2-(minus 7). Texas, Warren 6-31, Humphrey 1-21, Porter 8-21, Buechele 15-21, Heard 1-4.
PASSING_Maryland, Pigrome 9-12-1-175, K.Hill 3-3-0-44. Texas, Humphrey 0-1-0-0, Buechele 34-52-1-375.
RECEIVING_Maryland, D.Moore 7-133, Jacobs 3-80, Harrison 1-3, Veii 1-3. Texas, C.Johnson 7-125, Hemphill-Mapps 7-69, Foreman 5-57, G.Gray 4-18, Leonard 3-38, Humphrey 3-16, Warren 2-19, De.Duvernay 1-15, Heard 1-12, Burt 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Maryland, Greene 31, Greene 50. Texas, Rowland 42, Rowland 44.
