BC-FBC–Schedule,5th Add

|29 at Memphis
|37
|17 Southern Miss.
|28
|56at Louisiana-Lafayette, 2OT
|50
Sep. 30 Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Texas St., TBA
Oct. 14 Georgia St., 5 p.m.
Oct. 21 at South Alabama, TBA
Oct. 28 at Idaho, 5 p.m.
Nov. 4 Appalachian St., 3 p.m.
Nov. 18 at Auburn, TBA
Nov. 25 Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
|LOUISVILLE (3-1)
|35 at Purdue
|28
|47at North Carolina
|35
|21 Clemson
|47
|42 Kent St.
|3
Sep. 30 Murray St., 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 at NC State, 8 p.m.
Oct. 14 Boston College, TBA
Oct. 21 at Florida St., TBA
Oct. 28 at Wake Forest, TBA
Nov. 11 Virginia, TBA
Nov. 18 Syracuse, TBA
Nov. 25 at Kentucky, TBA
|MARSHALL (2-1)
|31 Miami (Ohio)
|26
|20 at NC State
|37
|21 Kent St.
|0
Sep. 30 at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Oct. 14 Old Dominion, 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 FIU, 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 3 at FAU, 6 p.m.
Nov. 11 W. Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 18 at UTSA, 7 p.m.
Nov. 25 Southern Miss., 2:30 p.m.
|MARYLAND (2-1)
|51 at Texas
|41
|63 Towson
|17
|10 UCF
|38
Sep. 30 at Minnesota, Noon
Oct. 7 at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 Northwestern, TBA
Oct. 21 at Wisconsin, Noon
Oct. 28 Indiana, TBA
Nov. 4 at Rutgers, TBA
Nov. 11 Michigan, TBA
Nov. 18 at Michigan St., TBA
Nov. 25 Penn St., TBA
|MEMPHIS (3-0)
|37Louisiana-Monroe
|29
|48 UCLA
|45
|44 S. Illinois
|31
Sep. 30 at UCF, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at UConn, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 Navy, TBA
Oct. 19 at Houston, 8 p.m.
Oct. 27 Tulane, 8 p.m.
Nov. 3 at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Nov. 18 SMU, TBA
Nov. 25 East Carolina, TBA
|MIAMI (2-0)
|41Bethune-Cookman
|13
|52 Toledo
|30
Sep. 29 at Duke, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Florida St., TBA
Oct. 12 Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
Oct. 21 Syracuse, TBA
Oct. 28 at North Carolina, TBA
Nov. 4 Virginia Tech, TBA
Nov. 11 Notre Dame, TBA
Nov. 18 Virginia, TBA
Nov. 24 at Pittsburgh, TBA
|MIAMI (OHIO) (2-2)
|26 at Marshall
|31
|31 Austin Peay
|10
|17 Cincinnati
|21
|31at Cent. Michigan
|14
Sep. 30 at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
Oct. 7 Bowling Green, TBA
Oct. 14 at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 Buffalo, TBA
Oct. 31 at Ohio, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 7 Akron, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 15 E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Nov. 21 at Ball St., 7 p.m.
|MICHIGAN (4-0)
|33 Florida
|17
|36 Cincinnati
|14
|29 Air Force
|13
|28 at Purdue
|10
Oct. 7 Michigan St., TBA
Oct. 14 at Indiana, Noon
Oct. 21 at Penn St., TBA
Oct. 28 Rutgers, Noon
Nov. 4 Minnesota, TBA
Nov. 11 at Maryland, TBA
Nov. 18 at Wisconsin, TBA
Nov. 25 Ohio St., Noon
|MICHIGAN ST. (2-1)
|35 Bowling Green
|10
|28 W. Michigan
|14
|18 Notre Dame
|38
Sep. 30 Iowa, 4 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Michigan, TBA
Oct. 14 at Minnesota, TBA
Oct. 21 Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 28 at Northwestern, TBA
Nov. 4 Penn St., TBA
Nov. 11 at Ohio St., TBA
Nov. 18 Maryland, TBA
Nov. 25 at Rutgers, TBA
|MIDDLE TENNESSEE (2-2)
|6 Vanderbilt
|28
|30 at Syracuse
|23
|3 at Minnesota
|34
|24 Bowling Green
|13
Sep. 30 at FAU, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 FIU, 3 p.m.
Oct. 14 at UAB, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 20 Marshall, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 UTEP, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 11 at Charlotte, 2 p.m.
Nov. 17 at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Nov. 25 Old Dominion, 3 p.m.
