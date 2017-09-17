BC-FBC–Schedule,5th Add

501.5
By The Associated Press September 17, 2017
LOUISIANA-MONROE (0-2)
29 at Memphis 37
17 Southern Miss. 28

Sep. 23 at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Sep. 30 Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Texas St., TBA

Oct. 14 Georgia St., 5 p.m.

Oct. 21 at South Alabama, TBA

Oct. 28 at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Nov. 4 Appalachian St., 3 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Auburn, TBA

Nov. 25 Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

LOUISVILLE (2-1)
35 at Purdue 28
47at North Carolina 35
21 Clemson 47

Sep. 23 Kent St., Noon

Sep. 30 Murray St., TBA

Oct. 5 at NC State, 8 p.m.

Oct. 14 Boston College, TBA

Oct. 21 at Florida St., TBA

Oct. 28 at Wake Forest, TBA

Nov. 11 Virginia, TBA

Nov. 18 Syracuse, TBA

Nov. 25 at Kentucky, TBA

MARSHALL (2-1)
31 Miami (Ohio) 26
20 at NC State 37
21 Kent St. 0

Sep. 30 at Cincinnati, TBA

Oct. 7 at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Oct. 14 Old Dominion, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28 FIU, 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 3 at FAU, 6 p.m.

Nov. 11 W. Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Nov. 25 Southern Miss., 2:30 p.m.

MARYLAND (2-0)
51 at Texas 41
63 Towson 17

Sep. 23 UCF, 3 p.m.

Sep. 30 at Minnesota, TBA

Oct. 7 at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 Northwestern, TBA

Oct. 21 at Wisconsin, Noon

Oct. 28 Indiana, TBA

Nov. 4 at Rutgers, TBA

Nov. 11 Michigan, TBA

Nov. 18 at Michigan St., TBA

Nov. 25 Penn St., TBA

MEMPHIS (2-0)
37Louisiana-Monroe 29
48 UCLA 45

Sep. 23 S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Sep. 30 at UCF, TBA

Oct. 6 at UConn, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 Navy, TBA

Oct. 19 at Houston, 8 p.m.

Oct. 27 Tulane, 8 p.m.

Nov. 3 at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Nov. 18 SMU, TBA

Nov. 25 East Carolina, TBA

MIAMI (1-0)
41Bethune-Cookman 13

Sep. 23 Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 29 at Duke, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Florida St., TBA

Oct. 12 Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

Oct. 21 Syracuse, TBA

Oct. 28 at North Carolina, TBA

Nov. 4 Virginia Tech, TBA

Nov. 11 Notre Dame, TBA

Nov. 18 Virginia, TBA

Nov. 24 at Pittsburgh, TBA

MIAMI (OHIO) (1-2)
26 at Marshall 31
31 Austin Peay 10
17 Cincinnati 21

Sep. 23 at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 30 at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Oct. 7 Bowling Green, TBA

Oct. 14 at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 Buffalo, TBA

Oct. 31 at Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 7 Akron, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 15 E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Nov. 21 at Ball St., 7 p.m.

MICHIGAN (3-0)
33 Florida 17
36 Cincinnati 14
29 Air Force 13

Sep. 23 at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 Michigan St., TBA

Oct. 14 at Indiana, Noon

Oct. 21 at Penn St., TBA

Oct. 28 Rutgers, Noon

Nov. 4 Minnesota, TBA

Nov. 11 at Maryland, TBA

Nov. 18 at Wisconsin, TBA

Nov. 25 Ohio St., Noon

MICHIGAN ST. (2-0)
35 Bowling Green 10
28 W. Michigan 14

Sep. 23 Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

Sep. 30 Iowa, TBA

Oct. 7 at Michigan, TBA

Oct. 14 at Minnesota, TBA

Oct. 21 Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 28 at Northwestern, TBA

Nov. 4 Penn St., TBA

Nov. 11 at Ohio St., TBA

Nov. 18 Maryland, TBA

Nov. 25 at Rutgers, TBA

MIDDLE TENNESSEE (1-2)
6 Vanderbilt 28
30 at Syracuse 23
3 at Minnesota 34

Sep. 23 Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Sep. 30 at FAU, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 FIU, 3 p.m.

Oct. 14 at UAB, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 20 Marshall, 7 p.m.

Nov. 4 UTEP, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 11 at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

Nov. 17 at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Nov. 25 Old Dominion, 3 p.m.

