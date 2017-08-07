501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Horses snack on watermelons…

Horses snack on watermelons after spill on Philly street

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 7:11 am 08/07/2017 07:11am
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Some lucky carriage horses in Philadelphia got a summertime treat after a truck spilled a load of watermelons on the street near Independence Hall.

The driver of the truck, Elwood Hutt Jr. of Salisbury, Maryland, tells WPVI-TV (http://6abc.cm/2vGM5Hz ) he had planned to sell the melons to vendors on Sunday when he said he took a corner too fast and the load fell onto 6th Street.

Some people bought the surviving melons for their kids while horses used for carriage tours helped with the cleanup by eating the smashed fruit.

Police issued Hutt a citation. He says the mishap also cost him about $250 in melons.

___

Information from: WPVI-TV, http://www.6abc.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Winners: WTOP's 2017 Top 10 contest

The votes are in! See who has the best barbecue, brews and brunch in the D.C. area!

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?