Horses snack on watermelons after spill on Philly street

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Some lucky carriage horses in Philadelphia got a summertime treat after a truck spilled a load of watermelons on the street near Independence Hall.

The driver of the truck, Elwood Hutt Jr. of Salisbury, Maryland, tells WPVI-TV (http://6abc.cm/2vGM5Hz ) he had planned to sell the melons to vendors on Sunday when he said he took a corner too fast and the load fell onto 6th Street.

Some people bought the surviving melons for their kids while horses used for carriage tours helped with the cleanup by eating the smashed fruit.

Police issued Hutt a citation. He says the mishap also cost him about $250 in melons.

Information from: WPVI-TV, http://www.6abc.com

