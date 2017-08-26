501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » USGA Senior Amateur Scores

USGA Senior Amateur Scores

By The Associated Press August 26, 2017 9:19 pm 08/26/2017 09:19pm
Share
Saturday
At The Minikahda Club
Minneapolis
Yardage: 6,764; Par: 72 (36-36)
First Round

Matthew Sughrue, Arlington, Va., 33-35_68

David Brown, Ligonier, Pa., 35-33_68

Tim Jackson, Memphis, Tenn., 33-37_70

Don Dubois, Newport Beach, Calif., 35-36_71

Bart Dornier, Metairie, La., 37-34_71

Brady Exber, Las Vegas, 38-33_71

Chris Hartenstein, Austin, Texas, 35-36_71

Chip Holcombe, Saint Johns, Fla., 35-36_71

Chip Lutz, Reading, Pa., 35-37_72

Larry Corson, Westlake, Texas, 38-34_72

Michael Rowley, San Luis Obispo, Calif., 35-37_72

Jack Hall, Savannah, Ga., 36-36_72

Mitch Wilson, Portage, Mich., 36-36_72

Ned Zachar, Bedford, N.Y., 37-35_72

Chuck Palmer, Dallas, 38-34_72

Bev Hargraves, Little Rock, Ark., 39-33_72

Dave Ryan, Taylorville, Ill., 36-37_73

Greg Condon, Monte Vista, Colo., 35-38_73

Jeff Hoffman, Folsom, Calif., 37-36_73

Paul Simson, Raleigh, N.C., 37-36_73

Harrison Rutter, Winston-Salem, N.C., 37-36_73

Bob Cooper, Monroe, La., 35-38_73

Buzz Fly, Memphis, Tenn., 38-36_74

Doug Hanzel, Savannah, Ga., 36-38_74

Duke Delcher, Bluffton, S.C., 36-38_74

John Pierce, San Antonio, 36-38_74

George Marucci Jr., Villanova, Pa., 36-38_74

Jack Kearney, Peachtree City, Ga., 35-39_74

T.J. Brudzinski, Columbus, Ohio, 36-38_74

Reid Sheftall, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., 38-36_74

Keith Decker, Martinsville, Va., 35-39_74

James Pearson, Charlotte, N.C., 35-39_74

Larry Clark, Kingston, Ga., 37-37_74

Mark Coward, Paradise Valley, Ariz., 37-37_74

Dave Williamson, Crawfordsville, Ind., 39-35_74

Robert Johnson, Vacaville, Calif., 36-38_74

Ian Harris, Bloomfield, Mich., 37-37_74

William Charpek, Red Bank, N.J., 36-38_74

Thomas Destefani, Western Springs, Ill., 36-38_74

Michael Hughett, Tulsa, Okla., 36-38_74

Andrew Fogarty, Ballwin, Mo., 39-36_75

Rand Mendez, Wilmington, Del., 37-38_75

Scott Smith, Houston, 38-37_75

Frank Vana, Boxford, Mass., 36-39_75

Michael Kelly, Odenton, Md., 38-37_75

David Nelson, Reno, Nev., 37-38_75

Claud Cooper, Birmingham, Ala., 39-36_75

John McClure, Los Angeles, 37-38_75

John Fisher, Collierville, Tenn., 35-40_75

Rusty Brown, Phoenix, 36-39_75

Steve Golliher, Knoxville, Tenn., 37-38_75

Scott Thomas, Chesterfield, Mo., 34-41_75

Kevin Cahill, Waukesha, Wis., 39-36_75

Russ Perry, Winston Salem, N.C., 38-37_75

Ronald LaVerdiere, Amherst, Mass., 38-38_76

George Zahringer, New York City, 39-37_76

Iain Macdonald, Fullerton, Calif., 35-41_76

Alex Moore, Winnetk, Ill., 38-38_76

Craig Steinberg, Agoura Hills, Calif., 37-39_76

Alan Hill, Spring Branch, Texas, 35-41_76

Jeff Teal, Excelsior, Minn., 35-41_76

James Sewell, Cameron Park, Calif., 37-39_76

Sean Knapp, Oakmont, Pa., 38-38_76

Rick Cloninger, Fort Mill, S.C., 40-36_76

Jeff Holmgaard, Rockford, Ill., 38-38_76

Steve Rogers, Bowling Green, Ky., 38-38_76

Scott Mayne, Harrisburg, Pa., 38-39_77

Ken Lee, Manchester, Tenn., 36-41_77

Keith Holmes, Macon, Ga., 35-42_77

Robert Polk, Parker, Colo., 40-37_77

Steven Jacobs, Highland Park, Ill., 37-40_77

Jim Rollefson, Franklin, Wis., 38-39_77

Mike Bodney, Jacksonville, Fla., 38-39_77

David Nocar, Millersville, Md., 37-40_77

Jay Sessa, Garden City, N.Y., 37-40_77

William Gist, Omaha, Neb., 37-40_77

Gene Elliott, West Des Moines, Iowa, 40-37_77

Bryan Norton, Mission Hills, Kan., 40-37_77

James Smith, Orchard Park, N.Y., 39-38_77

Stewart Alexander, Auburn, Ala., 40-37_77

Rafe Johnston, Vernal, Utah, 38-39_77

Patrick Tallent, Vienna, Va., 35-42_77

Gordon Marshall, Sarasota, Fla., 38-39_77

David Szewczul, Farmington, Conn., 37-40_77

Kenneth Coutant, Dallas, 39-38_77

Jim McNelis, Gig Harbor, Wash., 37-40_77

Bob Royak, Alpharetta, Ga., 41-37_78

Brad Carey, Lake Oswego, Ore., 39-39_78

Stu Strang, Olney, Md., 37-41_78

Lloyd Fisher, Dade City, Fla., 36-42_78

Steven Liebler, Irmo, S.C., 38-40_78

Jeff Britton, Carmel, Calif., 38-40_78

Tom Brandes, Bellevue, Wash., 40-38_78

Mark Vassalotti, Stamford, Conn., 39-39_78

Geno Berchiatti, Greenville, S.C., 38-40_78

Jorge Cora, Atlanta, 40-38_78

Bradley Karns, Vancouver, Wash., 40-38_78

Paul Schlachter, Pittsburgh, 37-41_78

Keith Wood, Atlanta, 37-42_79

Gary Havro, Claremont, Calif., 37-42_79

Todd Hendley, Greer, S.C., 41-38_79

Brian Secia, Nantucket, Mass., 38-41_79

Daniel Sivadge, El Cajon, Calif., 39-40_79

Don Donatoni, Malvern, Pa., 39-40_79

Ed McDugle, Memphis, Tenn., 41-38_79

Monty Guest, Solon, Ohio, 40-39_79

Mike Arter, Lakeville, Mass., 40-39_79

Michael Dunsmore, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 40-39_79

Gary Blackwell, Jacksonville, Fla., 37-42_79

John Coles III, Birmingham, Ala., 38-41_79

Jim Volpenhein, Cincinnati, 39-40_79

Mark Guadagni, Hudson, Ohio, 41-38_79

David Ujihara, Brea, Calif., 39-40_79

Casey Boyns, Monterey, Calif., 40-39_79

Dean Prince, Paradise, Calif., 41-38_79

Scott Hood, Corona, Calif., 40-39_79

Frank Remmes, Lilburn, Ga., 39-40_79

Terry Werner, Dyer, Ind., 41-38_79

Thomas Kmak, Scottsdale, Ariz., 41-39_80

Edward Bugniazet, Harrison, N.Y., 39-41_80

Stephen Fox, Barboursville, W.Va., 38-42_80

Frank Acker, Henderson, Nev., 40-40_80

Scott Roser, Ruidoso, N.M., 42-38_80

Mike Poe, Loudon, Tenn., 40-40_80

John Hornbeck, Saratoga, Wyo., 41-39_80

David Whittaker, Duluth, Minn., 38-43_81

Scott Ichimura, Mililani, Hawaii, 40-41_81

Guy Mertz, Longmont, Colo., 40-41_81

Murphy Mitchell, Scottsdale, Ariz., 40-41_81

Walter Odiorne, Blythewood, S.C., 41-40_81

Michael Dallmeyer, Jefferson City, Mo., 39-42_81

Christopher Clauson, Philadelphia, 41-40_81

Vinny Giles, Richmond, Va., 39-43_82

William Jackson, Oklahoma City, 40-42_82

David Brown, Minnetonka, Minn., 38-44_82

Kelly Denessen, Snohomish, Wash., 39-43_82

Sam Billmeyer, Ankeny, Iowa, 41-41_82

Kent Spriggs, Fargo, N.D., 45-37_82

Carl Ho, Honolulu, Hawaii, 41-41_82

Gene Cook, Woodinville, Wash., 37-45_82

Rod Skyles, Eagle, Idaho, 43-40_83

Bill Jackson, McKinney, Texas, 43-40_83

Randall Garber, Lakeville, Minn., 42-42_84

Roc Irey, Furlong, Pa., 38-46_84

Gary Durbin, Houston, 43-41_84

Jerry Hudgins, Tyler, Texas, 44-40_84

Rich Rowley, San Jose, Calif., 41-43_84

Bradley Niswonger, Elm Grove, Wis., 42-43_85

Ted Zurkowski, Chicago, 41-44_85

Greg Myers, Twinsburg, Ohio, 39-46_85

John Barry, Lakeville, Minn., 41-44_85

Chris Chocola, Harbor Springs, Mich., 41-44_85

Steven Brown, Chandler, Ariz., 46-39_85

Joel Benes, North Miami Beach, Fla., 41-45_86

Murphy Hart, Benton, Ill., 47-42_89

William Hadden, Manchester Village, Vt., WD

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Golf Latest News Local News Maryland News National News Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?