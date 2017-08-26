USGA Senior Amateur Scores

Saturday At The Minikahda Club Minneapolis Yardage: 6,764; Par: 72 (36-36) First Round

Matthew Sughrue, Arlington, Va., 33-35_68

David Brown, Ligonier, Pa., 35-33_68

Tim Jackson, Memphis, Tenn., 33-37_70

Don Dubois, Newport Beach, Calif., 35-36_71

Bart Dornier, Metairie, La., 37-34_71

Brady Exber, Las Vegas, 38-33_71

Chris Hartenstein, Austin, Texas, 35-36_71

Chip Holcombe, Saint Johns, Fla., 35-36_71

Chip Lutz, Reading, Pa., 35-37_72

Larry Corson, Westlake, Texas, 38-34_72

Michael Rowley, San Luis Obispo, Calif., 35-37_72

Jack Hall, Savannah, Ga., 36-36_72

Mitch Wilson, Portage, Mich., 36-36_72

Ned Zachar, Bedford, N.Y., 37-35_72

Chuck Palmer, Dallas, 38-34_72

Bev Hargraves, Little Rock, Ark., 39-33_72

Dave Ryan, Taylorville, Ill., 36-37_73

Greg Condon, Monte Vista, Colo., 35-38_73

Jeff Hoffman, Folsom, Calif., 37-36_73

Paul Simson, Raleigh, N.C., 37-36_73

Harrison Rutter, Winston-Salem, N.C., 37-36_73

Bob Cooper, Monroe, La., 35-38_73

Buzz Fly, Memphis, Tenn., 38-36_74

Doug Hanzel, Savannah, Ga., 36-38_74

Duke Delcher, Bluffton, S.C., 36-38_74

John Pierce, San Antonio, 36-38_74

George Marucci Jr., Villanova, Pa., 36-38_74

Jack Kearney, Peachtree City, Ga., 35-39_74

T.J. Brudzinski, Columbus, Ohio, 36-38_74

Reid Sheftall, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., 38-36_74

Keith Decker, Martinsville, Va., 35-39_74

James Pearson, Charlotte, N.C., 35-39_74

Larry Clark, Kingston, Ga., 37-37_74

Mark Coward, Paradise Valley, Ariz., 37-37_74

Dave Williamson, Crawfordsville, Ind., 39-35_74

Robert Johnson, Vacaville, Calif., 36-38_74

Ian Harris, Bloomfield, Mich., 37-37_74

William Charpek, Red Bank, N.J., 36-38_74

Thomas Destefani, Western Springs, Ill., 36-38_74

Michael Hughett, Tulsa, Okla., 36-38_74

Andrew Fogarty, Ballwin, Mo., 39-36_75

Rand Mendez, Wilmington, Del., 37-38_75

Scott Smith, Houston, 38-37_75

Frank Vana, Boxford, Mass., 36-39_75

Michael Kelly, Odenton, Md., 38-37_75

David Nelson, Reno, Nev., 37-38_75

Claud Cooper, Birmingham, Ala., 39-36_75

John McClure, Los Angeles, 37-38_75

John Fisher, Collierville, Tenn., 35-40_75

Rusty Brown, Phoenix, 36-39_75

Steve Golliher, Knoxville, Tenn., 37-38_75

Scott Thomas, Chesterfield, Mo., 34-41_75

Kevin Cahill, Waukesha, Wis., 39-36_75

Russ Perry, Winston Salem, N.C., 38-37_75

Ronald LaVerdiere, Amherst, Mass., 38-38_76

George Zahringer, New York City, 39-37_76

Iain Macdonald, Fullerton, Calif., 35-41_76

Alex Moore, Winnetk, Ill., 38-38_76

Craig Steinberg, Agoura Hills, Calif., 37-39_76

Alan Hill, Spring Branch, Texas, 35-41_76

Jeff Teal, Excelsior, Minn., 35-41_76

James Sewell, Cameron Park, Calif., 37-39_76

Sean Knapp, Oakmont, Pa., 38-38_76

Rick Cloninger, Fort Mill, S.C., 40-36_76

Jeff Holmgaard, Rockford, Ill., 38-38_76

Steve Rogers, Bowling Green, Ky., 38-38_76

Scott Mayne, Harrisburg, Pa., 38-39_77

Ken Lee, Manchester, Tenn., 36-41_77

Keith Holmes, Macon, Ga., 35-42_77

Robert Polk, Parker, Colo., 40-37_77

Steven Jacobs, Highland Park, Ill., 37-40_77

Jim Rollefson, Franklin, Wis., 38-39_77

Mike Bodney, Jacksonville, Fla., 38-39_77

David Nocar, Millersville, Md., 37-40_77

Jay Sessa, Garden City, N.Y., 37-40_77

William Gist, Omaha, Neb., 37-40_77

Gene Elliott, West Des Moines, Iowa, 40-37_77

Bryan Norton, Mission Hills, Kan., 40-37_77

James Smith, Orchard Park, N.Y., 39-38_77

Stewart Alexander, Auburn, Ala., 40-37_77

Rafe Johnston, Vernal, Utah, 38-39_77

Patrick Tallent, Vienna, Va., 35-42_77

Gordon Marshall, Sarasota, Fla., 38-39_77

David Szewczul, Farmington, Conn., 37-40_77

Kenneth Coutant, Dallas, 39-38_77

Jim McNelis, Gig Harbor, Wash., 37-40_77

Bob Royak, Alpharetta, Ga., 41-37_78

Brad Carey, Lake Oswego, Ore., 39-39_78

Stu Strang, Olney, Md., 37-41_78

Lloyd Fisher, Dade City, Fla., 36-42_78

Steven Liebler, Irmo, S.C., 38-40_78

Jeff Britton, Carmel, Calif., 38-40_78

Tom Brandes, Bellevue, Wash., 40-38_78

Mark Vassalotti, Stamford, Conn., 39-39_78

Geno Berchiatti, Greenville, S.C., 38-40_78

Jorge Cora, Atlanta, 40-38_78

Bradley Karns, Vancouver, Wash., 40-38_78

Paul Schlachter, Pittsburgh, 37-41_78

Keith Wood, Atlanta, 37-42_79

Gary Havro, Claremont, Calif., 37-42_79

Todd Hendley, Greer, S.C., 41-38_79

Brian Secia, Nantucket, Mass., 38-41_79

Daniel Sivadge, El Cajon, Calif., 39-40_79

Don Donatoni, Malvern, Pa., 39-40_79

Ed McDugle, Memphis, Tenn., 41-38_79

Monty Guest, Solon, Ohio, 40-39_79

Mike Arter, Lakeville, Mass., 40-39_79

Michael Dunsmore, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 40-39_79

Gary Blackwell, Jacksonville, Fla., 37-42_79

John Coles III, Birmingham, Ala., 38-41_79

Jim Volpenhein, Cincinnati, 39-40_79

Mark Guadagni, Hudson, Ohio, 41-38_79

David Ujihara, Brea, Calif., 39-40_79

Casey Boyns, Monterey, Calif., 40-39_79

Dean Prince, Paradise, Calif., 41-38_79

Scott Hood, Corona, Calif., 40-39_79

Frank Remmes, Lilburn, Ga., 39-40_79

Terry Werner, Dyer, Ind., 41-38_79

Thomas Kmak, Scottsdale, Ariz., 41-39_80

Edward Bugniazet, Harrison, N.Y., 39-41_80

Stephen Fox, Barboursville, W.Va., 38-42_80

Frank Acker, Henderson, Nev., 40-40_80

Scott Roser, Ruidoso, N.M., 42-38_80

Mike Poe, Loudon, Tenn., 40-40_80

John Hornbeck, Saratoga, Wyo., 41-39_80

David Whittaker, Duluth, Minn., 38-43_81

Scott Ichimura, Mililani, Hawaii, 40-41_81

Guy Mertz, Longmont, Colo., 40-41_81

Murphy Mitchell, Scottsdale, Ariz., 40-41_81

Walter Odiorne, Blythewood, S.C., 41-40_81

Michael Dallmeyer, Jefferson City, Mo., 39-42_81

Christopher Clauson, Philadelphia, 41-40_81

Vinny Giles, Richmond, Va., 39-43_82

William Jackson, Oklahoma City, 40-42_82

David Brown, Minnetonka, Minn., 38-44_82

Kelly Denessen, Snohomish, Wash., 39-43_82

Sam Billmeyer, Ankeny, Iowa, 41-41_82

Kent Spriggs, Fargo, N.D., 45-37_82

Carl Ho, Honolulu, Hawaii, 41-41_82

Gene Cook, Woodinville, Wash., 37-45_82

Rod Skyles, Eagle, Idaho, 43-40_83

Bill Jackson, McKinney, Texas, 43-40_83

Randall Garber, Lakeville, Minn., 42-42_84

Roc Irey, Furlong, Pa., 38-46_84

Gary Durbin, Houston, 43-41_84

Jerry Hudgins, Tyler, Texas, 44-40_84

Rich Rowley, San Jose, Calif., 41-43_84

Bradley Niswonger, Elm Grove, Wis., 42-43_85

Ted Zurkowski, Chicago, 41-44_85

Greg Myers, Twinsburg, Ohio, 39-46_85

John Barry, Lakeville, Minn., 41-44_85

Chris Chocola, Harbor Springs, Mich., 41-44_85

Steven Brown, Chandler, Ariz., 46-39_85

Joel Benes, North Miami Beach, Fla., 41-45_86

Murphy Hart, Benton, Ill., 47-42_89

William Hadden, Manchester Village, Vt., WD

