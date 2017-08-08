501.5
TSA: 21 guns detected at BWI checkpoints so far this year

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 5:07 pm 08/08/2017 05:07pm
LINTHICUM, Md. (AP) — Federal officials say 21 guns have been detected so far this year at a Maryland airport.

The Transportation Security Administration said in a statement Tuesday that it most recently discovered guns as they were carried through a checkpoint at BWI on Sunday.

TSA officials said a man had a 9 mm handgun and a .22 caliber pistol. He also was allegedly carrying a total of 42 bullets.

The TSA did not identify the man but said he lives in Prince George’s County, Maryland. He was also accompanied by two children.

The man allegedly told officials that he forgot he was carrying the guns and ammunition.

He was arrested. And officials made arrangements for a family member to pick up the children.

The TSA said 24 guns were detected in 2016.

