5 years later: New sketch of man suspected of abducting Cal Ripken’s mom

WASHINGTON — The Aberdeen Police Department in Harford County, Maryland, has released an updated sketch of the man suspected of abducting former Baltimore Orioles player Cal Ripken Jr.’s mother in 2012.

An age progression composite sketch shows how the suspect in Vi Ripken’s abduction looks five years after the incident.

Ripken was kidnapped at gunpoint from her home, blindfolded and driven around for more than 23 hours before being released unharmed.

The suspect was captured on video in Anne Arundel County entering a store, walking around and then leaving.

The July 24, 2012 abduction is an ongoing criminal investigation being conducted by the Aberdeen Police Department and the FBI.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective Divel at 410-272-2122.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.