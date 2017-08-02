501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » 5 years later: New…

5 years later: New sketch of man suspected of abducting Cal Ripken’s mom

By Jennifer Ortiz August 2, 2017 5:18 pm 08/02/2017 05:18pm
Share
Sketches of the kidnapping suspect in 2012 (left) and what he might look like five years later (right). (Courtesy Aberdeen Police Department)

WASHINGTON — The Aberdeen Police Department in Harford County, Maryland, has released an updated sketch of the man suspected of abducting former Baltimore Orioles player Cal Ripken Jr.’s mother in 2012.

An age progression composite sketch shows how the suspect in Vi Ripken’s abduction looks five years after the incident.

Ripken was kidnapped at gunpoint from her home, blindfolded and driven around for more than 23 hours before being released unharmed.

The suspect was captured on video in Anne Arundel County entering a store, walking around and then leaving.

The July 24, 2012 abduction is an ongoing criminal investigation being conducted by the Aberdeen Police Department and the FBI.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective Divel at 410-272-2122.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
abduction aberdeen Anne Arundel County, MD News baltimore orioles cal ripken jr. harford county jennifer ortiz kidnapping Latest News Local News Maryland News vi ripken
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

August Entertainment Guide 2017

Fill up your calendar with these events around town.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?