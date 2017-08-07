501.5
Murderer of 2 who claimed he killed more dies in prison

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 5:21 pm 08/07/2017 05:21pm
CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — A man who claimed to have killed 10 people but was convicted of murdering two has been found dead in prison.

The Baltimore Sun reported Monday that Joseph Methney was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday afternoon. The 62-year-old was incarcerated at Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland.

Correction officials said they’re conducting a routine investigation into his death.

Metheny was serving two life sentences for the murders of two women in the 1990s, including a Baltimore prostitute.

Metheny was acquitted for killing two homeless men with an ax at a makeshift camp in South Baltimore. He later said he had lied and gotten away with the killings. Metheny also said he threw other bodies in the Patapsco River that were never found.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

