Maryland officials bringing charges in drug deaths

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 2:45 am 08/09/2017 02:45am
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan is scheduled to attend a news conference in St. Mary’s County, where officials plan to announce separate indictments against drug dealers relating to about a half dozen overdose deaths.

County law enforcement has scheduled an announcement Wednesday morning in Leonardtown.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff Timothy Cameron and State’s Attorney Richard Fritz are scheduled to attend, as well as Col. William Palozzi, the Maryland State Police superintendent.

Last week, the state health department released numbers that show fatal drug overdoses in Maryland continue to climb at an alarming rate.

From January through March, there were 550 overdose-related deaths in the state. That’s a 37-percent increase over the 401 overdose-related deaths in the same period last year.

