501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Man sentenced to 30…

Man sentenced to 30 years for killing transgender woman

By The Associated Press August 19, 2017 10:27 am 08/19/2017 10:27am
Share

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A D.C. man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing a transgender woman in Montgomery County last April.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2v1y0QW ) Judge Marielsa Bernard imposed the maximum sentence for second-degree murder on Keith C. Renier.

Renier fatally stabbed Keyonna Blakeney. She was found dead of multiple stab wounds in a motel last year on April 16, 2016.

Court documents show Renier arrived at the hotel along with a second suspect via an Uber car arranged and paid for by Blakeney.

A confidential informant told detectives the second suspect had arranged to meet Blakeney under the false pretense of a date and instead intended to rob her with Renier’s help.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?