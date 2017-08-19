Man sentenced to 30 years for killing transgender woman

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A D.C. man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing a transgender woman in Montgomery County last April.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2v1y0QW ) Judge Marielsa Bernard imposed the maximum sentence for second-degree murder on Keith C. Renier.

Renier fatally stabbed Keyonna Blakeney. She was found dead of multiple stab wounds in a motel last year on April 16, 2016.

Court documents show Renier arrived at the hotel along with a second suspect via an Uber car arranged and paid for by Blakeney.

A confidential informant told detectives the second suspect had arranged to meet Blakeney under the false pretense of a date and instead intended to rob her with Renier’s help.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

