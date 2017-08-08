501.5
Man charged in Islamic State group case faces new charges

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 2:33 pm 08/08/2017 02:33pm
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have added charges in a new indictment of a citizen of Bangladesh who was living in Maryland and charged with attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group.

In addition to the initial terrorism charge, the new indictment issued Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Maryland adds charges against 25-year-old Nelash Mohamed Das of Hyattsville of attempting to murder a federal employee and using a firearm in a crime of violence.

Das was arrested last year. Court documents say he was ready to carry out what he thought was an attack on a member of the U.S. military when he was arrested. The supposed attack was set up by an FBI informant.

Das now faces a potential life sentence.

