Key road to Ocean City closed for urgent repairs

WASHINGTON — The eastbound U.S. 50/U.S. 13 Salisbury Bypass was closed Tuesday morning after weeks of heavy rainfall contributed to significant pavement damage and erosion.

The State Highway Administration had already closed one eastbound lane in the area two weeks ago for an urgently needed pipe repair that could take until September to complete.

Crews are examining the depth of the problems now, but the SHA’s Charlie Gischlar said they are not yet sure how long the closure will last.

Drivers headed to Ocean City are being detoured onto U.S. 50 Business through Salisbury, which was the way to the beach before the bypass was built.

If the closure lasts into the weekend it could add significant delays for beach traffic on one of the final weekends before many students head back to school.

All westbound lanes remain open.

