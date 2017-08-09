Guard with ‘top secret’ security clearance pleads guilty

BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal authorities say a Maryland woman who contracted as a guard with “top secret” security clearance regularly abandoned her work station and has pleaded guilty.

A U.S. Attorney’s Office says in a statement 41-year-old Shawn Penn pleaded guilty on Tuesday to making both false claims and statements. According to the office, court documents show that from September 2015 to August 2016 Penn represented to her employer she’d been working when she was actually elsewhere.

According to the plea agreement, Penn was an active duty Army intelligence officer at Fort Meade while also contracting as security for a Department of Defense “sensitive compartmented information facility” in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

Penn faces up to five years in prison for each of four counts of making false claims and making false statements.

