Former soccer coach in Maryland convicted of child abuse

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 10:00 am 08/09/2017 10:00am
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A youth league soccer coach in Maryland has been found guilty of sexually abusing a player.

News outlets report 56-year-old Eris Murray was convicted Monday on charges of felony sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree sex offense and sodomy.

The player told investigators last year that Murray sexually assaulted him while he was staying at Murray’s home on two occasions between 2008 and 2012. The juvenile, now a teenager, was between 8 and 12 years old during that period.

At that time, Murray was the coach of his Maryland City Mustangs youth soccer team. Authorities say Murray hasn’t been a coach with the team for several years.

State’s Attorney Wes Adams says Murray could face up to 45 years in prison. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in October.

