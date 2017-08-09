501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Former aide to Michelle…

Former aide to Michelle Obama to run for Maryland governor

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 2:52 pm 08/09/2017 02:52pm
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A former aide to Michelle Obama is running for governor of Maryland.

Krish Vignarajah announced Wednesday she is entering the race for the Democratic nomination. She has scheduled an official campaign kick-off for Sept. 19.

She says she’s running because she is worried her daughter won’t have the same opportunities she has had.

She’s the first woman to enter the race. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, wife of Rep. Elijah Cummings, has said she is thinking about running.

Vignarajah was policy director for former first lady Michelle Obama. She also was a senior adviser at the state department.

She joins an increasingly crowded primary field. It includes state Sen. Richard Madaleno, Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker, former NAACP president Ben Jealous, entrepreneur Alec Ross and lawyer Jim Shea.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Krish Vignarajah Latest News Local News maryland governors race Maryland News Maryland politics
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?