501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Ex-priest indicted on molestation…

Ex-priest indicted on molestation charges in South Carolina

By The Associated Press August 28, 2017 12:33 pm 08/28/2017 12:33pm
Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former Catholic priest who has already served five years in prison for sexually abusing two boys in Maryland has been indicted in South Carolina on nine charges.

Solicitor Duffie Stone said in a news release that 74-year-old Wayland Brown molested two middle-school aged children in Jasper County almost 40 years ago.

Brown was ordained in the Diocese of Savannah, Georgia, in July 1977 before moving on to Maryland. Pope John Paul II dismissed him from the priesthood in 2004 after his Maryland conviction.

The Diocese of Savannah paid $4.5 million to settle a lawsuit in 2016 by one boy who said Brown threatened eternal condemnation if he reported the abuse.

Brown is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Court records didn’t indicate if Brown had a lawyer.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Local News Maryland News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Harvey slams Texas

Harvey came ashore as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 13 years and the strongest to strike Texas since 1961’s Hurricane Carla, the most powerful Texas hurricane on record.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?