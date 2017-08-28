Ex-priest indicted on molestation charges in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former Catholic priest who has already served five years in prison for sexually abusing two boys in Maryland has been indicted in South Carolina on nine charges.

Solicitor Duffie Stone said in a news release that 74-year-old Wayland Brown molested two middle-school aged children in Jasper County almost 40 years ago.

Brown was ordained in the Diocese of Savannah, Georgia, in July 1977 before moving on to Maryland. Pope John Paul II dismissed him from the priesthood in 2004 after his Maryland conviction.

The Diocese of Savannah paid $4.5 million to settle a lawsuit in 2016 by one boy who said Brown threatened eternal condemnation if he reported the abuse.

Brown is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Court records didn’t indicate if Brown had a lawyer.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.