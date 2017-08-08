501.5
Elon runner hit by car to return to Maryland hometown

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 5:49 am 08/08/2017 05:49am
ELON, N.C. (AP) — A member of the Elon University cross country team who was seriously injured after being struck by a car in March will be moved home this month.

The News & Record of Greensboro reports that 19-year-old Molly Offstein’s father, Evan Offstein, posted on a Facebook page dedicated to support for the family that she will return to her hometown of Frostburg, Maryland, on Aug. 15.

The freshman runner was struck by a motorist with a green light while crossing the street on a morning run in Elon. She was initially treated at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, before being moved to Atlanta’s Shepherd Institute, and then Baltimore’s Kennedy Krieger Institute in late May.

Her father says she cannot walk or talk, and relies on a feeding tube and multiple medications.

Information from: News & Record, http://www.news-record.com

