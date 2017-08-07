501.5
Cars flipped and trees split in wake of possible tornado

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 6:52 pm 08/07/2017 06:52pm
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — The National Weather Service says the storm that blew through Salisbury, Maryland, was most likely a tornado.

Meteorologist Mike Dutter said Monday that the service will make an official confirmation on Tuesday when officials inspect the damage.

Media reports quoted eyewitnesses who said trees were split and cars were overturned. Homes and buildings were also damaged. No injuries had been reported Monday afternoon.

Dutter said the National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning with the possibility of a tornado.

He said the storm intensified extremely rapidly but only briefly over Salisbury. If it was a tornado, he said it appears to have touched the ground for course of a mile, maybe two.

