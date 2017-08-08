501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Baltimore hopes doulas can…

Baltimore hopes doulas can help reduce infant mortality rate

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 7:18 am 08/08/2017 07:18am
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore health officials are hoping doulas can help reduce the city’s infant mortality rate.

The Baltimore Sun reports the city health department has started a pilot program to train five city residents to become doulas, who provide emotional support and comfort to women during delivery. Doulas can also help women develop birth plans, make sure they have information about how to be healthy during pregnancy and help new moms adjust to the arrival of a newborn.

The pilot program is aimed at low-income moms in the city’s B’More Healthy Babies program, which began in 2010 to help reduce infant mortality in the city. The city’s infant mortality rate has fallen nearly 40 percent under B’More Healthy Babies but the city still has more baby deaths than the rest of Maryland.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Government News Health and Fitness News Latest News Living News Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?