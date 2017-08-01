501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » 1 dead after shooting…

1 dead after shooting at Dollar General in Baltimore

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 10:00 am 08/09/2017 10:00am
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say a man is dead after a shooting inside a discount store in Baltimore.

Police said in a statement that officers were flagged down Tuesday evening around 10 p.m. by a citizen who reported a robbery and shooting inside a Dollar General in the 4500 block of Edmondson Avenue. Police say when they arrived they found a 54-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not release the name of the victim or any other details about the shooting.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Local News Maryland News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?