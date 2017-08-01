1 dead after shooting at Dollar General in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say a man is dead after a shooting inside a discount store in Baltimore.

Police said in a statement that officers were flagged down Tuesday evening around 10 p.m. by a citizen who reported a robbery and shooting inside a Dollar General in the 4500 block of Edmondson Avenue. Police say when they arrived they found a 54-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not release the name of the victim or any other details about the shooting.

