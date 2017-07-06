501.5

Maryland News

Volunteer firefighter says career firefighter assaulted him

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 10:00 am 07/06/2017 10:00am
BERWYN HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — A volunteer firefighter has accused a career firefighter of assaulting him at the scene of a house fire in Maryland.

Local outlets report Berwyn Heights police Chief Kenneth Antolik confirmed police are investigating second-degree assault in the Sunday afternoon incident. The volunteer firefighter says a Prince George’s County Fire and EMS officer pushed him during an argument.

The house fire was quickly controlled.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS spokesman Mark Brady says both firefighters were immediately removed from emergency operations and an investigation will determine if any additional disciplinary action is warranted. Antolik says it’s too early to determine if criminal charges will be filed.

Brady says there’s currently no evidence indicating the argument was a result of tensions between career and volunteer firefighters. Neither firefighter has been named.

Maryland News