Police: School aide accused of abuse had other youth contact

By The Associated Press July 5, 2017 7:50 pm 07/05/2017 07:50pm
WALDORF, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say a former teachers’ aide and track coach who is charged with sexually abusing young boys had worked or volunteered at other places that put him in contact with children.

Thirty-year-old Carlos Deangelo Bell of Waldorf was arrested last week and was charged with assault. Police say Bell is HIV-positive.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Wednesday that Bell previously worked for a contractor that provided before- and after-school care at two elementary schools, and volunteered as an assistant coach for a track club.

Authorities said earlier this week that Bell molested at least seven boys on school property, at his home and possibly at other locations.

Authorities say none of the victims has tested positive for HIV but testing is ongoing.

