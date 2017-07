Maryland State Police car, motorcycle collide

By The Associated Press

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A Maryland State Police car and a motorcycle collided on Interstate 495 in Prince George’s County.

WJLA-TV reports that the wreck occurred on Sunday night, and shut down a section of the highway until about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

No injury information was immediately available, but the wreck caused damage to both the police car and the motorcycle.