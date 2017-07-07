Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s wife’s art featured in new show

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — The artwork of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s wife is being featured in a show in Ocean City.

Yumi Hogan’s artwork is being featured at the Ocean City Center for the Arts. The show opens Friday night and is called “Nature’s Rhythmic Alliance.” It includes 27 of Hogan’s abstract landscape paintings. They’ll be on view during July and August.

Hogan, who was born in South Korea, met her husband at an art show in Maryland. Her work is a mix of mediums and styles but incorporates East Asian painting techniques.

Hogan has degrees in art and has had more than 14 solo exhibitions. The proceeds of sales from her exhibit are being donated to art therapy programs for pediatric cancer patients.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.