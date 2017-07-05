Baltimore homicide victim IDed as police spokesman’s brother

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s 173th homicide victim of the year has been identified as the brother of the police department’s spokesman.

Twenty-four-year-old Dionay Smith, the younger brother of T.J. Smith, was found fatally shot inside his home at about 8 p.m. on Sunday.

His brother posted about his death on social media.

T.J. Smith wrote in a statement on Facebook that “to many, he will be #173, but to me and my family, he’s Dion, a brother, a son, a father, a friend, a nephew and a kind soul.”

Since Smith’s death on Sunday, there have been three more homicides, bringing this year’s total to 176 — significantly higher than the same time period last year. No suspects have been arrested in Smith’s killing.