800

Maryland News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » State ordered to supply…

State ordered to supply plan to treat incompetent defendants

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 12:16 pm 06/07/2017 12:16pm
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — A judge has ordered the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to present a plan later this month on admitting and treating criminal defendants found incompetent to stand trial.

The Daily Record reports (http://bit.ly/2sTfuZm) Baltimore City District Judge George Lipman wrote in his order issued Monday that 17 defendants had been illegally detained in the Baltimore City Detention Center between March 1 and May 31. Individuals not convicted of a crime that have been determined to be incompetent cannot be held in jail.

A DHMH spokesman said Tuesday that state officials have made progress in reducing the longstanding shortage of treatment beds at state hospitals, and will continue to partner with the courts to further reduce the backlog.

The department has been ordered to present a plan June 26.

___

Information from: The Daily Record of Baltimore, http://www.thedailyrecord.com

Topics:
Latest News Local News Maryland News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » State ordered to supply…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Maryland News